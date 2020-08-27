Figure it out
TO THE EDITOR: What happened? We went from 29 to 123 (COVID cases), with three deaths, almost overnight.
And most of these come from our nursing home, Essex Center.
In a state where 5,000 to 10,000 patients in nursing homes have died due to lax procedures, why weren’t extraordinary measures taken by Essex County Department of Health (DOH) in support of our nursing homes?
We are told that it was common practice to bring nursing staff in from outside. Why did DOH not stop this practice, or at least monitor every non local closely? Why were periodic and/or no-notice inspections not conducted?
DOH is now following procedures stricter than state guidelines; sounds like the barn door was locked after.
Supposedly all of the staff have been using the proper PPE, have been tested and have been following the proper protocols. And we know that no one not involved in the care has been allowed to visit. We are also told that our DOH has absolutely no idea where the infection came from.
The numbers of sick patients and caregivers are increasing daily. It seems the facility went from zero to 42 almost overnight. Doubtful, but if it is correct, why can’t DOH determine patient zero?
If not, why were we not told of the problem until after the first death? Who is investigating the lack of reporting by the home and DOH?
Only four of the staff were quarantined from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21. So we know that 12 members of the staff have been wandering around town without quarantine being required. With the 6.1 exposure rate, can we expect 73 plus additional cases due to negligence?
Sounds like a failure of leadership at all levels: nursing home, DOH, emergency management, and Essex County Board of Supervisors.
Or as TV news states, Essex County does not report on weekends.
GEORGE KING
Westport
Elise attaches name
TO THE EDITOR: A few days ago, I received a flyer in the mail from our 21st Election District representative, Elise Stefanik, about how she was "protecting America" from the COVID-19 virus.
Her efforts did not, however, seem to amount to much. The flyer's main claim was that she was one of a dozen or so co-sponsors of a resolution, not a real bill, that would somehow require the Chinese Communist Party to reimburse all the nations in the world for all their COVID-related expenses.
This pipedream was followed up by four actual bills she had co-sponsored as part of her COVID-19 response. One of the four, an anti-hacking bill, might have been vaguely related to the virus, but the other three simply helped out sectors of the economy: the pharmaceutical industry, computer chip manufacturers, and mining.
All four bills have been around for months without gathering any support in Congress. None of the bills was Stefanik's idea or initiative; she had just signed on to them as a co-sponsor.
Some of the bills could be good ideas. Maybe the computer chip industry does need an incentive from the government. It seems unlikely, but it is possible.
Still, when you take into account everything in the flyer, it amounts to a surprisingly pitiful effort to protect our country from the virus or anything else. In fact, if you read the whole flyer carefully, it comes across as a description of a representative who does not really do much of anything except attach her name to other people's bills and who once introduced a pointless resolution.
That's apparently the best case she can make for herself. The 21st District can do a lot better than this.
TOM KONDA
Plattsburgh
Not a joke
TO THE EDITOR: I recently read an article where President Trump called the U.S. Post Office a joke.
I worked for the Post Office for over 20 years in the 1960s, '70s and '80s.
When I delivered social security checks to my patrons, I didn't believe it was a joke.
When I delivered social service checks to people in need, I didn't believe it was a joke.
When I delivered letters to parents whose sons or daughters were in Vietnam, I didn't think it was a joke.
When I delivered paychecks to families on the Plattsburgh AFB, I didn't think it was a joke.
What I do believe is most likely the biggest joke since our country was founded is the man who currently occupies the White House.
I would ask everyone that is eligible to vote, to do so. Maybe with good luck we can get rid of the cancer that has infected Washington, D.C.
RICHARD WARD
Plattsburgh
Cheerleading for Trump
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik’s priorities are her personal career and wealthy/corporate donors, but not her constituents.
For the environment Stefanik makes only easy votes: protections for waterways and invasive species controls. Otherwise, she votes to dump coal waste into streams and lift emission controls on Midwest power plants.
Her plan for climate change is to study it and not take any action that might not be good for the economy (i.e., oil and gas industries.) Rather than moving the North Country to the forefront of a new economy based on green jobs, she holds on to her corporate donors during their swan song at the expense of future generations.
Stefanik repeatedly votes to cut Medicare and Social Security, to cut healthcare access and eliminate protections for pre-existing conditions, while taking contributions from pharmaceutical and insurance companies.
Stefanik is taking every opportunity to seize the limelight and draw national attention to herself by becoming one of Trump’s biggest cheerleaders. She does not need Trump’s support to win a highly Republican district. She uses NY-21 only as a stepping stone for her own career.
Stefanik mimics Trump’s excuse to blame China for the U.S.’s poor response to the coronavirus. Her mailer mentions China 12 times, but not once calls out Russia for bounties placed on U.S. soldiers. Stefanik once stated of the Mueller report: “It was stunning to read how systemic it (Russian election interference) was. That should concern every American."
But now she totally ignores Russia’s current election meddling.
Tedra Cobb has lived, worked and served her neighbors in the North Country for over 30 years. A small business owner, legislator, healthcare advocate, parent, volunteer; she has no personal agendas, no corporate PAC funders. She will represent the people because she cares deeply about her home and her neighbors. Vote Tedra Cobb.
PEGGY WILTBERGER
Saranac Lake
Cars went missing
TO THE EDITOR: Do the New York State Police need extra money to investigate auto theft or auto-related crimes? Are they not already paid to do just that exact thing?
So it seems that over the years, many cars I have owned in New York seem fair game for the car thieves.
I can't even remember how many went missing after the Olympics.
In any event, more recently, I am about finished detailing what happened after I went to jail for a county year for contempt of court in Elizabethtown, where when I got out, found five or so cars missing. During that episode I got at least one incident report from NYSP Westport. Most recently, I wrote the Clinton County DA and the NYSP about the two missing Volvos in Keeseville and to date see no reply in the mail.
So now, I find myself unlawfully evicted last Friday night from the summer camp I have been using for almost a decade and have more or less provided starting blocks for the NYSP.
Since the so called Vehicle Law Enforcement Fee, which is applied to every car insurance policy in New York state yields about $50 million in revenue: what is the New York Motor Vehicle Law Enforcement Fee?
The Motor Vehicle Law Enforcement Fee is a fee that is tacked onto every car insurance bill in New York state.
So if you then read the State Comptroller's review you will see that insurance carriers remitted $384.8 million to the department. About $18.8 million was deposited into a fund for the division and the remaining $366 million was deposited into a fund for the State Police. The State Police uses fee revenue to fund its Auto Theft Unit (ATU) and to detect and reduce motor vehicle theft and insurance fraud.
So it seems to me that I might get some proactive support before the cars that were at the summer camp at 2 Addison Road in Elizabethtown are stolen, that the NYSP conduct a field exam until this can be sorted out in town justice court.
Failing that, I see no reason why this fee should not also be abolished like the DMV and NY State Thruway Authority.
BILL KUNTZ
Lewis
