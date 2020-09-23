TO THE EDITOR: The taxpayers in the Ellenburg Northern Adirondack Central School District got a whopping huge tax levy increase of 49 percent.
The present school superintendent blames the prior administrator for the lack of tax increases over the years. Apparently there was no one at the helm, but someone was getting paid by taxpayers' money to not do the job, so we pay for that one's mistakes?
With the thousands of people out of work and unemployment through the roof, at a most severe financial time for people, the new superintendent saw fit to jack their taxes through the roof, instead of doing it over a number of years in increments.
He gave excuses for the 49 percent increase, not fully explaining it to this taxpayers' satisfaction. But placing blame on someone else has a familiar ring to it doesn't it? Well, if it's someone else, the school should have fired that someone a long time ago and held that person accountable, not us.
Was everyone asleep with blinders on? What excuse will be used for the next huge increase, someone else again? When one wants to remain solvent they do a better financial budget and look for ways to cut, not add on; also, schools have consolidated to be able to provide quality education to the children and remain solvent
To overburden the already heavily financially stressed homeowners this is unacceptable. There are many senior home owners on fixed low incomes in the district, some have only say $400-$500 a month being their only source of income. They are trying to juggle their money to pay for heat, meds, food, medical care, electricity, insurance, and, oh yes, taxes.
What excuse can they be told and understand? What will they have to go without this year to meet this increase on their school tax if they can? When they go behind on taxes and lose their home, where are they going to live, who will give them a place to stay?
Will they go without medicine or food or heat? This is a taxpayers' opinion: this 49 percent tax increase is wrong to be done to the people all at once. There is world-wide epidemic going on, people are out of work; am I getting through?
CHAD GARROW
Ellenburg
TO THE EDITOR: In one of Elise Stefanik's most recent ads, she pledges to never support anything that would make her constituents unsafe. This is ridiculous.
As one of Donald Trump's most ardent sycophants, and a staunch supporter of anything he does, Stefanik is more likely the single greatest threat to the safety and good health of everyone in NY-21. Despite having six years to come up with a health plan, instead she's only tried to take away what many in our region rely on. She's voted repeatedly against the ACA, which if successful, would have put thousands off healthcare in the North Country.
She's advocated ripping away protections for people with pre-existing conditions, and voted against lowering costs of prescription drugs for seniors on Medicare. As for Social Security, she's supported privatization. And, despite the fact that more than 170,000 northern New Yorkers depend on it and Medicare, she's voted to cut billions from both these earned benefit programs. Both these positions would devastate the people of the North Country.
She doesn’t care. As well, while claiming she is a number one supporter of our military, she is deadly silent on the issue of Putin putting bounties on the heads of our service people. There is nothing that can defend or excuse this silence. Either you care about the safety and protection of our troops, or you do not. Clearly, she does not.
The only thing she does seem to care about is what Donald Trump thinks of her. And, while Trump continues to do nothing as the coronavirus death toll rises, Stefanik continues to support him. There are 198,000 of our people dead and counting. But, she won't utter a word against him.
Is this the kind of courage and conviction we're looking for in the North Country? Please support Tedra Cobb.
LAURA COLLIER
Plattsburgh
