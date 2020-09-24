TO THE EDITOR: I’m not Black, so I’m not an expert on this topic. However, I have opinions based on history, my life’s observations, and acknowledgement of white privilege.
If I say, White Lives Matter would you believe that I think only white lives matter? Why then do so many people respond to the Black Lives Matter slogan with a backlash wrapped in the fallacy of white victimhood.
Many of those who exhibit backlash say their white Identity politics is a response to movements like #BLM. To me they have it backwards. BLM is a response to white supremacy.
If I respond saying, All Lives Matter, I am color-blind, allowing myself to erase a past and present of systemic inequality. So, I refuse to acknowledge that our country values all lives the same.
Alicia Garza, one of the creators of #BlackLivesMatter explained that Black lives mattering is a precondition for all lives mattering. Paraphrasing, she makes the point that #BLM doesn’t mean your life isn’t important, it means that Black lives are important to your liberation.
Given the disproportionate maltreatment of Black lives, we should understand that when Black people in this country receive true equality, the benefits will be transformative for society. When we end the poverty, control and prejudicial treatment of Black people, everyone in the world has a better chance of liberation.
I don’t believe in violent protests. One way to end them is to stop killing unarmed Black people. Another point to consider is that early this month, the Department of Homeland Security released a draft document stating that white supremacists present the gravest terror threat to the U.S.
There has been a consistent undermining of the rights of Black people since the inception of this country and before. There is urgent importance to respect and support Black lives.
JAY LAPAGE
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Until the early 1960s, two communities existed on each side of Scomotion Creek.
Did you grow up in one of those areas? Did you attend the Scomotion Creek School? Would you be willing to allow me to interview you?
Local writer would greatly appreciate voices from that neighborhood. Please contact Daniel Ladue at 518-420-8259 or via email at legacy_in_ny@yahoo.com.
Many thanks.
DANIEL LADUE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I live in Cornwall, Vermont, a few miles from Crown Point. I support Tedra Cobb, for Congress.
She is an articulate former St. Lawrence County legislator who has fought for health care and the North Country economy her whole professional life.
Why am I writing this? It matters to Vermonters who represents northern New York. We share a rural economy. Our residents commute back and forth to work. We share health care resources. Many North Country residents seek care at the UVM healthcare system.
We share the same environment. What goes into our drains and streams ends up in our precious Lake Champlain. We share air quality; emissions and exhaust commingle over our heads. Our intact forests store carbon and release oxygen for us to breathe. We are more than neighbors.
Stefanik endorses the extreme Trump Republican agenda. When she stands at Trump’s elbow and praises him to cameras, Stefanik is not looking out for the needs of northern New York. She voted against the Affordable Care Act without an alternative. She voted for the Farm Bill, gutting conservation programs and adding work requirements to SNAP.
Her party is cutting regulations that protect our air, lakes, and streams. Her votes are slaps in the face to northern New Yorkers.
And worst: she has not stood up to protect us from COVID-19. She stands by Trump’s disorganized, politically motivated response to a pandemic that has killed 199,200 Americans. If you can’t get a test, if your school or your mom’s nursing home seems to be winging it, blame Elise and her mentor, Mr. Trump.
Unlike Stefanik, Tedra Cobb will address income inequality, overturn Citizens United, adopt the National Health Insurance Act, and pursue ethics reform and term limits. Please vote for Tedra Cobb, a compassionate proven leader. I wish I could.
LISA ANDERSON
Cornwall, Vt.
