TO THE EDITOR: The journey has been long, with so many highs and lows that we lost count.
The heart transplant was amazingly successful and the road to recovery will be on-going for awhile yet.
What we had not done is count on the family and friends who have gone above and beyond our wildest dreams in helping to make our house safer for Dan to return home and fully recuperate.
At the risk of hopefully not forgetting anyone, a special thank you to our extended families and friends, especially Chris and Nick Payette, Steve Fuller, Jason Fuller, Mike LeClair, Roland Patno, Adam Nash, Tom Beck, Zach and Mike Rock, Phil, Donna and Warren Pray, Mark Smith, Tony DellaVecchia, Matt St. Clair, Dave and Scott Feeley, Josh Liberty and Henry Coolidge, for all your talents and generosity.
And to everyone who donated to the Go-Fund-Me' account or sent a card to us directly, your unselfish gifts allowed me to spend time with Dan in Boston and maintain some level of sanity through this journey.
Thank you from the bottom of my and Dan's new heart.
DAN and DEBBIE WITHERWAX
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Whenever we have been faced with challenges and opportunities as a community, the United Way of the Adirondack Region has stepped up to help.
The type of help that is offered runs the gamut from giving kids a safe place to go after school to critical medical transportation by land and by air. I have seen the organization react swiftly and meaningfully to disasters such as fires and floods, as well as those slow, less visible crises such as the crippling opioid and addiction epidemic and the high rate of families living below the ALICE threshold.
John Bernardi, Kathy Snow, and the team at the United Way have not skipped a beat in responding to the COVID crisis and should be considered with the same high esteem that we bestow upon all essential workers. From making sure that those most vulnerable families receive services to PPE collection and distribution to helping our local human services organizations adapt to the changing environment, United Way has been leading the way.
Not to mention, they spearheaded our local census effort to make sure that we receive appropriate representation and support in the decade to come.
To provide such reliable and vital services to this area, the United Way needs support. For a local employer or H.R. director, contact the United Way at 518-563-0028 to learn about sponsoring an education and fundraising drive within the organization. The 2020-2021 campaign team is ready and waiting to energize, inform, and inspire a group, virtually or following social distancing practices.
Give employees the chance to be generous and give back to this incredible community. Payroll deduction may be the only realistic means for many employees to make charitable donations a part of their regular routine.
As a local business owner myself, I can attest that a culture of giving adds to a stronger sense of teamwork and higher morale. Just a reminder, individual donations are always welcome, too.
HANNAH PROVOST
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: I resent having to write about the shamefully unethical, brazingly self-serving, anti-humanist and anti-science president, because climate change is much more urgent.
However, I have to, because Elise Stefanik supports him and his administration. Her quest for power and influence has resulted in Elise Stefanik becoming another virtual Trump apostle in his congress, unwilling to criticize his behavior. Like him, she has left her oath of office to serve the people behind. Instead, she has become adept at using her office as a vehicle to curry favor and recognition with a man with no interest but self-interest
I believe character traits like trustworthiness, reliability, and proven performance demonstrate that a person seeks more than their own gratification.
I will work for a person who would enthusiastically and honestly serve her constituency, and be hopeful that enough other people recognize Tedra Cobb’s value, competency, and empathy.
LOLA JOHNSON
Chazy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.