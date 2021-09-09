TO THE EDITOR: As a result of COVID-19 many people have put off their cancer screening. This means thousands of people may not catch cancer early when it is easier to treat or when it could even be prevented.
The Cancer Services Program (CSP) of Northeastern New York encourages anyone who has delayed their breast, cervical or colorectal cancer screening to talk to their health care provider to decide when is the right time to get screened.
Medical offices are taking steps to lessen the risk of exposure to COVID-19 so that screening can be done as safely as possible. These steps may include:
Asking patients about COVID-19 symptoms before they have their appointments; providing face masks and hand sanitizer; adding more time between patient appointments; frequent disinfecting and cleaning; and spacing chairs in waiting areas so that people can social distance.
The CSP is here to give information about cancer screening and help those who do not have insurance. The CSP provides free breast and cervical screenings to women age 40 and over and free colorectal screenings to men and women age 50 and over.
Call the CSP of Northeastern New York at 518-324-7671 for more information.
MELISA BUSHEY
Targeted Outreach Worker
CSP of Northeastern New York
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am Simon Conroy's sister, I say this with pride. Ten years my senior, he half raised my sister and I; he has always been our hero.
I watched him raise his own two daughters with his whole heart, mind and attention, and he helped me more than anyone raising my eldest daughter in her first years. Anyone who knows Simon would agree: he was always there when you needed him, always cared, always came through. He raised his children, and others, to be kind, feel free, be strong and enjoy life.
This past couple of months, my daughter is distressed, she misses her uncle, her second father for many years, and can't understand why he has been taken away. At times, she expresses fear of the police and asks if they will take me away too.
Life can deal you things that throw you off balance, and we were all shocked to see Simon change from the person we knew; his behavior, never his essence. However, law abiding or not, he has never intended to hurt anyone, and yet has been jailed as if a violent criminal. His undue, and now seemingly indefinite incarceration, is fraying the fabric of our family.
Our children have been shown that being a good person is not enough to keep you free or safe. Step outside the line, and you could be next. Like so many others incarcerated in this country, his absence from his family and community is doing more harm than good. Prison is no place to get help or to heal.
As the clock ticks, our children's trust in their government and society degrades, and their hopes for their own futures become less bright. What lesson are we trying to teach them?
LINDSAY CONROY
Plattsburgh
