TO THE EDITOR: Since Representative Elise Stefanik is on the House Intelligence Committee, you’d think she’d be better informed.
However, on a recent campaign flyer she makes a false statement: “I am committed to exposing the Chinese Communist Party’s deliberate cover-up of COVID-19, which caused the death of tens of thousands of Americans.“
No, Representative Stefanik, the Chinese cover-up didn’t cause the deaths; the president you support caused them. There were initial cover-ups in China, but when the knowledge of COVID-19 became public information, the U.S. squandered its chance to prepare for the epidemic, with fatal consequences.
With the threat known, President Trump denied its seriousness. It was, and is, President Trump’s own lack of action, as the head of our government, to establish a national policy to fight the epidemic which has allowed it to devastate our country. We have 24 percent of the world’s deaths from this virus, with only 5 percent of the world’s population.
To date the U.S. has lost 184,614 people to COVID-19. In China there are only 4,634 deaths. Having learned of the virus, President Trump, and likewise Representative Stefanik, deny their own responsibility in preventing deaths, continue to ridicule China, and fan racist flames when they refer to COVID-19 as “The China Virus.”
For all the flaws of the Chinese government, China developed a nationwide preventative plan. President Trump, on the other hand, variously denies that the virus exists, says it will go away on its own, and leaves it up to the states to deal with individually. Every country that has controlled the spread of the virus has taken it seriously, with a scientifically guided, nationwide plan. Not the United States.
Rep. Stefanik supports President Trump in all his major actions, and works tirelessly to promote her career in Washington D.C., while doing her best to delude her constituents into believing that she has us foremost in her concerns. Many of us who live in NY-21 do not agree. It’s time for a change.
ROBIN BROWN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The divides in our national politics are deep these days. It can be almost impossible to see anything in common with our fellow Americans, but maybe it is this: a deep sense of alienation, the feeling that our national government operates against the interests of working people.
I am a Democrat, but I can see my party’s complicity by not fighting hard enough for a living wage, and allowing corporations to thrive without paying fair taxes, or taxes at all, slowly eating away at the ability of local governments to meet the needs of their citizens.
This alienation naturally sparks anger, even rage and fear. But we cannot allow our emotions to derange our thinking. Divisive nonsense that matches the intensity of our feelings but is not based in reality hurts us all. QAnon exploits this all too common human frailty. We don’t think home invasion every time the dogs bark and we should not believe weird and baseless accusations against imaginary perpetrators. These ideas are distractions.
I wish our current representative in Washington had deeper ties to the North Country so she could focus on our real needs, as opposed to her own career, and support policies that raise wages, improve health care and strengthen our infrastructure.
Tedra Cobb has those ties and she will work for us.
JUNE FOLEY
Plattsburgh
