TO THE EDITOR: Tedra Cobb, who is running for Congress in New York District 21, listens to a variety of viewpoints, works collaboratively and thereby seeks to obtain consensus on issues such as healthcare.
She is neither strident, dogmatic nor engages in demagoguery. She is dedicated to serving the needs of all of the people of Congressional District 21.
Her opponent, Representative Elise Stefanik has instead yoked herself to the divisive, anti-democratic, anti-equality and anti-environmental cult of personality whose center of gravity is the pathological narcissist who currently occupies the White House.
Examine Tedra Cobb’s statements on major issues facing our society: https://www.tedracobb.com/category/issues/.
Tedra Cobb is a reasonable, thoughtful, respectful, intelligent person and a better choice than Rep. Elise Stefanik to represent the people of District 21.
JON MONTAN
Pierrepont
TO THE EDITOR: The Second Amendment is important to us. The right of Americans to own a gun is at the forefront of our Constitution, the United States Constitution.
Fellow Americans, those of us who respect the Constitution and support it see it crumbling before us as the checks and balances are dismantled by corruption of the powerful. So many of those elected who have vowed to uphold the Constitution do not uphold it.
We have people in power who tell us that the Democrats will take our guns, because they want to scare us. Right now, so many elected Republicans are not upholding the Constitution. So, who do you think is really going to take our guns? The people who support the United States Constitution, or the people who fly in the face of it?
When the GOP gets rid of the Constitution, they will get rid of the Second Amendment. No Constitution equals no rights for the common man.
I support Biden and I support Tedra Cobb, because they support the Constitution of the United States. Tedra’s brother hunts. She’s not going to take away our guns. She’s one of us. She’s going to uphold the Constitution. She lives here. She cares about the North Country. She cares about America and our Constitution.
Let’s win our country back. Then, we can talk about the value of AR-15s in the hands of citizens. We can discuss it all, because we will still have a Constitution. Our vote this November is for the future of our Democracy and the existence of the US Constitution. The Constitution that says we have the right to bear arms. Vote Biden. Vote Cobb.
LIZ BOLLT
Potsdam
TO THE EDITOR: Both party conventions declared that the 2020 presidential election is perhaps the most important in all of American history.
Both also agreed that it is a referendum on Donald Trump’s presidency. As an increasingly prominent and outspoken defender of President Trump, 21st District Congresswomen Elise Stefanik has become part of that referendum.
Her commercials emphasize her independence and bipartisanship, but she began departing from that reputation in December 2018, when she invited
Trump to come to Fort Drum to sign the 2019 Defense Reauthorization Act, which the Congress had named in honor of the late Senator John McCain.
In the presence of President Trump, Stefanik chose not to mention McCain’s name. Since then Stefanik has drawn ever closer to Trump as one of his most ardent defenders.
In the impeachment hearings, she questioned the legality of such a proceeding, echoing Trump’s own defense, despite all evidence that it was a constitutionally legal proceeding.
In disregard of the COVID crisis, an unmasked, enthusiastic Stefanik was spotlighted at Trump’s Tulsa rally. Her prime time defense of Trump at the Republican National Convention cast her as one of his most loyal supporters.
This political opportunism masks any opposition on her part to his policies which include seeking to have the Affordable Care Act declared unconstitutional in the Supreme Court. If successful, millions of Americans, including many in the North Country, will lose protection for pre-existing conditions.
His recent assault on Social Security threatens to wipe out the Social Security Trust Fund as early as 2023. To both these Trump attacks on the safety net Stefanik remains silent.
The citizens of the North Country have a deep and continuing need for Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.
These programs are part of the referendum on the Trump/Stefanik partnership in the coming election.
CHRISTOPHER BREISETH
Ticonderoga
TO THE EDITOR: No, a fact check is not an opinion check.
Unlike what Kellyanne Conway said, there are no sets of alternative facts. Facts equal truth.
When we have a president who lies every time he opens his mouth, I welcome a fact checker. It is very easy to tell the difference between a fact and an opinion. This is taught from second grade on.
Bipartisan fact checking is essential.
ROBERTA GRINDLE
Plattsburgh
