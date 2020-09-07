Questions for Voters
TO THE EDITOR: I have some questions to ask voters about the stakes in this election.
Do you believe there is a deadly virus in our country and that it has that has killed over 170,000 people, including nearly 100 in NY-21?
Do you know that the postmaster general, appointed by Trump, has removed and has destroyed over 650 high-speed mail sorting machines, including at least one in Syracuse? Do you know that this has greatly slowed the delivery of mail just prior to the election?
Do you know that Trump says if he is re-elected, he will eliminate the payroll tax which funds Social Security, SSI, and Medicare?
Do you understand that defunding Social Security and Medicare would severely harm senior citizens who have paid thousands of dollars into this system and who depend on that income to live?
Do you know that Elise Stefanik voted five times to kill protections for pre-existing conditions and leave 64,000 Northern New Yorkers without healthcare?
Please vote for Biden/Harris and Tedra Cobb. They will work to expand, not take away, our access to affordable healthcare and to the vote.
Everything in this letter can be fact checked.
TERRY DE LA VEGA
Potsdam
Thanks to Wellnow
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to express my appreciation to the Wellnow Urgent Care Center, the ambulance service, and the UVM Health Network-CVPH Emergency Department.
As I arrived at the Wellnow parking lot, I passed out in the car. My wife could not revive me and she went inside for help. The Wellnow staff removed me from the car, contacted the ambulance service and stabilized me. I was transported to the emergency department within minutes.
Thank you for the compassion and care all of you showed me. You also kept my wife informed and you could not have been more professional. I will be forever grateful for your kindness.
ROGER BARNARD
Cadyville
Support United Way
TO THE EDITOR: Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties are great places to live and raise a family.
I have said this for years and continue to believe it. Part of what makes this a great place to live is the people here. There is a great sense of community here. People genuinely care about each other. We are a friendly lot and we still have a lot of the small-town values here. We are a giving people here.
I have seen close the various organizations that United Way supports. Adirondack Community Action Program, Citizen Advocates, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, JCEO, RSVP, Literacy Volunteers, YMCA, and the Senior Citizens Council to name a few. Whether you know it or not, most all of us have been touched by one of the organizations that United Way supports.
Now I know that the economy on a national level is unsettled and even here we are feeling the effects of the slowdown. However, as one person once told me, a crisis is never scheduled. No one schedules to out of work or to get sick. A youth does not wait until times are good to get involved in a gang or to need help with homework. Our senior citizens would prefer not to need Meals on Wheels.
At times like we are in now is when the services of a lot of the programs we support are needed most. As we look to cut back on some things, I hope that United Way is not one of them. In fact, it is time to step up and increase your contribution or make that first one. This is money that stays in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, goes to Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties agencies, benefiting Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties' residents. We need your contributions and we need you to encourage those around you to contribute as well.
Please, help me in my march around the county and support our community by supporting United Way. For more information, please contact me or Kathy Snow, at 518-563-0028, or visit the United Way website at www.unitedwayadk.org or your contribution can be mailed to 45 Tom Miller Road, Plattsburgh, NY 12901.
If you have made your contribution thank you. Rest assured your dollars will be wisely used to change lives right here in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.
JAMES MONTY
Supervisor, Town of Lewis
