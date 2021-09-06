TO THE EDITOR: In the wee hours of Aug. 19, a water emergency occurred at Arthur LeFevre Senior Housing. Our boiler room was flooded, our septic system was overwhelmed and white water was pouring out of several units into the hallways.
It was chaotic, and yet, with the expertise and rapid response of area professionals, not to mention the patience and forbearance of our tenants, life has pretty much returned to normal.
I would like to acknowledge and thank DLW Merit Plumbing and Heating, Dan Dessureault and Brian of Handy Dan D's Home Improvement, Don Rabideau and Morrisonville Septic, and Brian Thurston and the team from PM Leary restoration.
The conditions they worked under were challenging, and they managed each challenge effectively and efficiently. What might have turned into a disaster was rendered a disruption at worst.
When things we typically take for granted fail, we are reminded that there are heroes around every corner.
My thanks to all the tenants and to the crews who quite literally bailed us out.
MARY MCCAFFREY
Morrisonville
