TO THE EDITOR: Think twice before voting for Elise Stefanik.
As we have learned this week, the Republican Party has helped Donald Trump ensure he is re-elected by corrupting the CIA. Think about that. Our democratic system is in peril.
I have not heard Elise Stefanik take a stand against Donald Trump. She is a member of the Republican Party that has come to support the outrageous acts of Donald Trump. She is running on the false premise that law and order is in jeopardy, just like Donald. It doesn’t matter if it's a lie.
They feel if they say it enough people will believe it. This election has to be a referendum on throwing Trump out of office. Voting for Elise Stefanik would help the Republicans continue to support a man who has denigrated the presidency and our way of life.
We have the power of the vote to get our country back on the right track.
DIANE CEBZANOV
Ellenburg Depot
TO THE EDITOR: President Trump has repeatedly refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power: ”We want to have ... get rid of the ballots and you'll have a very peaceful, there won't be a transfer, frankly," Trump said. "There'll be a continuation.”
Yowza. So, Trump will win, he claims, because we have to get rid of mail-in ballots, which he dishonestly, and against all evidence to the contrary, claims will be fraught with fraud.
He suggests the Supreme Court will support him in nixing mail-in ballots if his nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg joins the court. So, this would-be dictator openly presents his plans for a coup d’état and the end of American democracy.
Some prominent Republicans have condemned Trump for this. Why hasn’t Elise Stefanik?
MONIQUE WESTON CLAGUE
Keene
TO THE EDITOR: I am a sophomore at SUNY Plattsburgh, majoring in political science, which I am incredibly passionate about.
While I might be new to the North Country and the City of Plattsburgh, I know what is going on and I know how to take the first step in solving it: electing Jacob Avery to the City Council.
In this challenging and polarizing world that we find ourselves in today, it is time that we work to reverse course, and it should start at the local level. Avery is an independent. He is beholden to no political party. He will not play games when it comes to the citizens of Plattsburgh.
A SUNY Plattsburgh graduate with a master's degree in public administration, a background in community organizing, and who also works for the college in its Center for Student Involvement, Avery has the knowledge, experience, and the ability to be a strong leader who will always work for us. Avery is an optimist; he is all about positivity. He believes in Plattsburgh’s strong foundation and its potential to be so much more.
Avery understands and values the importance of speaking with every member of the community, to get all sides and all perspectives on every topic or issue, before it is decided on. Avery is very pro-transparency. He wants to increase the city government’s transparency through what he calls a “humancentric” approach. What a breath of fresh air, he is someone who truly cares and wants to know what the community thinks before a decision is made.
Avery is committed to being directly accessible, to listen to all sides, and to help us move forward together through trust. He will be a tireless fighter for all. Avery is the right choice for Ward 2.
BRYCE DREWES
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Four more years of this present administration and you won't have to worry about your 401K. He and his 1 percent on Wall Street will have it. Do they care about the working class when the national minimum wage is $7.25 an hour?
We are fortunate in New York to have a much higher minimum wage.
The commander-in-chief of these United States of America won't address intelligence reports of Putin putting bounties on our servicemen, paying the Taliban.
That alone should infuriate every service member, including fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers. And referring to those serving as suckers or losers, shame on him.
Don't be fooled by this carnival barker. He has no plan for these United States.
To this day, he refers to the states as Red States and Blue States, and he has to get away from this mentality.
Three years after Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, he couldn't have cared less.
Now he wants the Latino vote, so he's trying to butter them up with long-delayed aid.
What's he going to do for you as an average citizen if you get diagnosed with a terminal illness or disease? You won't have to worry about being covered by insurance because there won't be any after you can't work anymore, pre-existing condition.
When it comes to COVID-19, it has been revealed on tape and in Bob Woodward's book "Rage" that he knew about the scope of the pandemic in early February, when he was calling it a hoax.
Imagine if he had been a real leader and shared his knowledge with our fellow countrymen, the lives that could have been saved and heartbreak that could have been avoided.
He has already caused so much division and turmoil and falls back on his loyals to clean up his screwups, walking away untouched.
That my way or the highway mentality is not democracy.
Our Constitution has been tattered and torn by this person and it's time we wake up.
This law-breaking president is not the law and order president he wants us to believe he is, doing nothing about foreign interference in our elections; in fact, inviting them to partake.
MARY BETRUS
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: We need the Wellness Center.
I believe our community cannot afford the closing of the Wellness Center. And I am pleading for the leadership of UVM at CVPH to rethink their decision.
I have been a psychiatrist in this community for sixteen years. I was told at my interview in 2003 that the level of mental distress in the area is very high, and later found it to be an understatement: the depression rates are higher here than the national average.
So is substance abuse, poverty, lack of access to care. There’s more than the occasional suicide, many quite unpredictable. The number of cloudy days is higher also and winters are long and dark. I find myself around Halloween thinking of the Game of Thrones line: “winter is coming.”
I am writing in the name of my patients who were in and out of major depression; one day they joined the Wellness Center and started swimming or walking regularly and the depression finally improved. I know cancer patients whose lives were extended because of the center. Also people who lost weight, joined classes, met a friend there. It was truly a center of prevention and wellness, one of the very few in town.
To me as a doctor exercise is more than a fad to look in shape, it’s true therapy. Many studies show that it is as helpful as medications or therapy in the treatment of depression.
Just today I received a email quoting studies showing that during the COVID-19 pandemic the rates of depression have tripled, and that 27.8 percent of the adults in the country have depressive symptoms now. The pandemic is far from over.
I don’t think the issue is that we cannot afford to keep the center open. I believe we cannot afford to close it.
CHRISTINA TRUTIA, MD
Plattsburgh
