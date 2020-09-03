TO THE EDITOR: Systemic racism for many remains an abstract concept.
For others, it simply does not register and thus, usually, results in denial. But in Kenosha, Wisconsin, this past week, it was present in stark reality, before our very eyes.
An African-American (Black) young man, on the still undetermined grounds that there was a knife in his car, and that allegedly was his purpose in opening his car door, was shot in the back seven times at close range by a police officer.
Several nights later, a teenage European-American (white) shot to death two people and wounded another. Though bystanders yelled out to local police that he had done so, and though he walked several blocks in the street holding an automatic rifle, they either stood by inactively, or drove by without stopping.
We who are not people of color, whatever our particular European ethnicity, should all ask ourselves: What if that had been an African-American walking down the street holding an automatic rifle? What would the police have done then?
The fundamental issue, from this real-life incident, is not the degree of racism an individual possesses. It is the realization that all of us are caught up in the reality of discrimination and prejudice that is embedded in our society. It is a very life and death issue for Black Americans, and other peoples of color.
For those of us who are white Americans, how can we pretend to look with a blind eye any longer?
STUART VOSS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Please consider these measures to reduce economic inequality.
First, raise the minimum wage to $20 hour generally and $25 in urban areas. Small businesses should receive federal stipends. Landlords must be dissuaded from raising rents to co-opt these raises.
Second, direct federal mortgage programs to lower income applicants while avoiding the mistakes of 2008.
Next, provide one year free tuition at community colleges and public universities for qualified students. Admission requirements must not be lowered. Cap student loan interest at 2 percent.
And, finally, to fund these programs the income tax schedules should reflect Clinton era levels when there was high spending and balanced budgets.
DON WILLS
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Wasn’t that a great speech our Representative Elise Stefanik gave at the RNC last week? No wonder she is a rising star in Mr. Trump’s party.
Sad to say that her story in my local paper about her was overshadowed. There was one entitled “Deadly Delay,” about how slow and underfunded testing has resulted in a large and fatal COVID-19 breakout in a corner of our district. Stefanik gave President Trump credit for lots of accomplishments in her speech, but somehow passed on this one. Trump is on record as not liking strong virus testing and undermining it. Too bad.
Nothing in fact, from Stefanik about Trump’s handling of the pandemic. Nothing about the U.S. leading the world, with only 5 percent of the population, with 25 percent of virus deaths. Nothing about how Americans are now so toxic that advanced countries, including Canada, now tell us: keep out. Canadians and Europeans can travel back and forth freely.
Nor did she give Trump proper credit for the economic and social disaster currently grips this country, as other countries recover and re-open.
Stefanik also failed to give Trump credit for sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service by scrapping sorting machines, mailboxes, limiting overtime and firing supervisors, as the Election Day approaches.
And don’t forget the troops. Stefanik sure didn’t when she mentioned Fort Drum. Too bad she failed to mention Trump’s winking at his mentor Putin putting bounties on our troops in Afghanistan.
No biggie for Elise. How about you?
What’s the right word for a president who basks and preens in such American carnage? Or for a representative who serves and praises him? Or for citizens who vote for them?
Winter is coming. Do we really want these two still in power when it does?
PHIL NEWTON
Saranac Lake
