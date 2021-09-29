TO THE EDITOR: The freedom to choose to remain unvaccinated from COVID-19 is limiting the freedom of every other American who has chosen to be vaccinated.The USA is at war with a virus. If we want to win this war and vanquish this virus we must be more concerned about our fellow man and our community than with what we call our personal freedom to choose.
Are you a patriotic American? Did you serve in the armed forces? Has anyone in your family died from COVID? If your answer is yes, then you know getting vaccinated will save lives.
Nobody cares or remembers the Spanish flu, also known as the H1N1 virus of 1918, that wiped out 500 million people worldwide and 675,000 Americans. There was no vaccine back then.
Already over 600,000 deaths have been recorded in the USA. What more evidence is needed to convince anyone about this horrible virus?
How about the polio epidemic of the 1950-60s? I was one of the lucky ones to get vaccinated. My aunts were nurses and they understood the benefits of vaccines. I had a classmate who was unvaccinated and suffered the debilitating effects of polio, so I saw what could happen up close and personal.
Are you prepared to fight COVID? Do you want to make your family, your friends, and your community safe? Please protect your health and the health of others. Get vaccinated; it will help to preserve freedom.
Let freedom ring.
LOLA LOPEZ
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: Steve Fulton is the Democratic candidate for supervisor in the Town of Saranac. Steve is eminently qualified for the position.
He was stationed at Plattsburgh Air Force Base, and during this deployment met his wife. Since 2001, Steve and his wife, Erena (Aiken) have made their home on the Hardscrabble Road. Their children graduated from Saranac Central School. Erena is as well a graduate of Saranac Central.
Steve retired from active duty military service after 21 years, serving in many positions and gaining a wide range of skills in management and communication. It goes without saying, but I will, that his organization and can-do attitude have become evident as he has taken on the campaign for supervisor.
In his position as history teacher for AuSable Valley Central School, it is clear that Steve knows the workings of government. Additionally, working with high-risk students demonstrates his strengths of calm yet capable management of difficult situations.
Steve has been going door-to-door throughout the town. He has left door hangers on your doors to let you know about him and review his qualifications. Please reach out via email or social media with any questions or concerns you may have.
Steve’s motto is from years of service in the Air Force: "Honesty, Integrity, and Service Service Before Self."
He will be an excellent supervisor in the Town of Saranac.
Please remember, Election Day is Nov. 2.
ELLEN LAMORA
Cadyville
