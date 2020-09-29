TO THE EDITOR: It is hard to believe that we are within six weeks of the election and Elise Stefanik has not spoken about her position on heathcare.
Even though the Republican Party released a healthcare plan almost one year ago, she has not even touched the subject.
Nor has she spoken to the future of Social Security or Medicare. Stefanik's only action has been to accuse her opponent of being a leftist and a socialist because of her support for these programs.
I would encourage all voters to demand that Congresswoman Stefanik speaks to her positions on those issues, instead of speaking at the Republican Convention or appearing on Fox News and promoting herself.
Three terms and her contribution to NY-21 is almost nil, unless you own a dairy farm or live in the Camp Drum area. Her actions for her political future are obvious: do whatever Donald Trump asks. In particular, don't listen to impeachment evidence, instead be Trump's public mouthpiece at the impeachment hearings.
When do we hold her accountable for her inaction and her lies? I for one say November, about six weeks from now.
JAMES NOVOTNY
Gloversville
TO THE EDITOR: Common sense seems to have changed.
In the past, people believed scientists when they said radioactive fallout from atmospheric testing of nuclear weapons was dangerous. The Atmospheric Test Ban Treaty banned those tests in the 1960s and has held to this day.
Scientists told us that discharges and emissions from factories were harming our air and water. The Clean Air and the Clean Water acts and the creation of the EPA in the early 1970s led to a much cleaner environment in this country. Scientists told us that lead in paint and in gasoline posed a danger to brain development in children. Lead was banned in paint and gasoline by the mid-1970s to mitigate that damage.
Now people say that common sense assures them that scientists are wrong about everything they are warning us about. That isn't common sense and it certainly isn't wisdom.
It's foolishness.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We have a president who has recently asked the Supreme Court to basically dismantle the Affordable Care Act. Again.
This ACA program is what many people here in the North Country, with or without pre-existing health conditions, use for health insurance. This is just plainly cruel, vindictive and heartless.
Ms. Stefanik apparently supports this president in this action. She has done nothing to defend or support her constituents from the economic hardship that will ensue. As recently as last week Mr. Trump said he has a better plan, which he has said for years, but no one has seen it.
Not a word from Ms. Stefanik as to how her constituents will get affordable healthcare. Not a peep.
The U.S. recently reached the sad milestone of 200,000 deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are still experiencing about 800 deaths per day. With only 4 percent of the world’s population we have more than 20 percent of the deaths. Remember in February we were told we had 14 cases and they would soon disappear?
Science was relegated to a back seat. Most epidemiologists, scientists and infectious disease experts agree that about 160,000 of these deaths should not have happened if this pandemic had not been so mishandled. Ego, partisan politics, blame WHO, blame anyone else for the problem, but not me.
Doesn’t this fit the definition of crimes against humanity for which other dictators and generals have been imprisoned?
What has Ms. Stefanik said about Mr. Trump’s handling of this pandemic. Nothing. It is a disgrace. She supports him completely, even though some of her constituents have died.
We need to have a representative that supports and defends us. It is not Ms. Stefanik.
We need a change. Tedra Cobb will be that change.
RAYMOND JOHNSON
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Donald Trump believes that the only way to win is to stir up more and more fear and hatred and constantly lie.
I used to think that some reasonably rational Trumpers, when asked if they would prefer to buy a used car from Trump or from Obama, would realize they could trust Obama over Trump and his pathological dishonesty and constant cheating
I've been long disabused of that belief.
E.J. BURDE
Plattsburgh
