TO THE EDITOR: This week while walking around my home-away-from-home, Point Au Roche State Park, I came across some fellow walkers who asked if I were from around here.
Visiting from Ithaca, they were full of praise for the park, noting how fortunate I was to live in Plattsburgh to be readily accessible to it. They noted how pleased they were to discover the park and how eager they were to return to it and the area, which they acknowledged they previously considered to be "so far away that it might as well be Siberia."
As I continued my walk I noticed recent improvements that have been done to the facilities. Steeper coastal trails had been buttressed and leveled, wooden and stone stairs were built to make it easier ascending and descending hilly areas, and, perhaps most impressively, a stone platform had been built for a wooden bench that previously sat in the grass farther back from the water.
On one end of the bench there had been built a stone table, on the other end a large decorative piece of driftwood had been placed. The bench is perfectly situated for looking across the the open Lake Champlain toward the Green Mountains of Vermont.
These improvements are on top of others I've noticed in recent years, such as trail improvements to make sections less muddy, selectively clearing out some scrub trees for enhanced trail views, adding more benches and better signage, as well as building the modern playground at the beach. All these improvements have been done on what is likely a shoestring budget at this state park.
The park's staff, management and its seasonal workers, is to be commended for continually enhancing this treasure. As I told the Ithaca guests, our secret is now out.
SHAWN MURPHY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I’ve acquired one major COVID habit: being negative.
COVID has accentuated many issues/problems our country has been struggling with, addiction and mental health issues, lack of adequate services for these, hunger and homelessness, divisiveness, political polarization, and many more.
I’ve never been a negative person but somehow, I find myself being more negative, having emotional high jacking moments over silly things. I ask myself, why are you reacting this way? I know I have taken on the COVID stressors from a public health perspective; it was my career for 34 years.
I not only worry about my family and friends but my community and what I am seeing nationally and internationally. For the first time, we as human beings are all dealing with a single issue COVID; no one can escape it. This virus really doesn’t care whose body it enters, no biases, all bodies are equal.
I personally am really in a good place, retired, adequate resources, I don’t have to face the day-to-day challenges that our workforce is dealing with. This habit I have acquired snuck up on me like many bad habits do and maybe it’s even understandable how it happened but I’m going to get rid of it and form a new habit positivity.
My power base is my attitude; I have the power to make a positive difference everyday with everyone I meet. I just need to shift my focus and remember I choose to smile; I choose to be pleasant; and I choose to not react negatively when someone’s lack of information or fear may have prevented them from making better choices that would work better against COVID. I can listen, be kind, pray, and smile, one of the most powerful tools all of us possess and it’s free.
So, if you’ve picked up this COVID habit, maybe you want to join me, let’s kick COVID one positive moment at a time; it will provide a moment of happiness for someone and make us feel better too. We will eventually beat the COVID virus; let’s not let it take anymore from us; it’s taken enough.
Let’s not let it take our humanity as well.
PAULA CALKINS LACOMBE
Plattsburgh
