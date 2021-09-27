TO THE EDITOR: “Sometimes less is more,” but unfortunately an electronic sign board on private property on Route 9 South in Willsboro exposes, in short words, the limitations of a sign board to hold both civic and civil conversations on political officials and public health.
BOBBI PEREZ
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: Just recently at Walgreens (in Plattsburgh), three employees went above and beyond their job.
What happen was a customer was experiencing a medical emergency. The three employees rushed to this emergency and made sure the individual wouldn’t hurt himself or others. Then emergency personal brought the individual to the hospital.
I think these three people should get some sort of recognition for going above and beyond the call of duty. The three employees are people who I know.
JOHN SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to encourage voters in the Town of Beekmantown to vote to re-elect Cheryl Turner to the town council.
I have known Cheryl in a professional and personal manner for just over 10 years. In a professional setting, Mrs. Turner was a positive, dedicated, and hard working staff member of Beekmantown Central School District for many years until her recent retirement. Cheryl always greeted students and staff with a positive and caring attitude.
I have also known Cheryl to be very hard working and dedicated to her duties at school. In addition to her role as an employee for the school district, Cheryl was also a supportive and dedicated coach for multiple sports teams for many years. In a personal manner, Cheryl has been a kind, caring, funny, and supportive friend. I have always known Cheryl to be an honest, caring, and supportive person and community member.
Cheryl has lived in the town of Beekmantown for over 30 years. She has coached soccer and basketball for the Town of Beekmantown Recreation Department. Mrs. Turner has also volunteered on the Beekmantown Youth Commission Board and served as the board secretary. Cheryl has served on the town council for the last four years. She is seeking re-election as she feels there is much more that she would like to accomplish for the residents and taxpayers of the Town of Beekmantown.
Voting is taking place on Election Day, Nov. 2, at the Town Hall in Beekmantown. Please consider re-electing Cheryl Turner to the town council for the Town of Beekmantown.
MORGAN HICKS
Plasttsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The VFW POST 1418, Champlain, would like to thank all the inside and outside vendors, Post 1418 men and women, who helped put on the Sportsmans Show and the many sportsmen and women who came out to support us.
Also a special thanks to Tony and Joe for putting on our second Sportsmans Show. Watch for our even larger spring show in 2022.
JOE HUBER
VFW POST 1418
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing in support of Patty Waldron for Area Six legislator. Patty represents the towns of Black Brook, Dannemora, Saranac and western area of the Town of Plattsburgh.
I had the pleasure of serving on the County Legislature with Patty for six years. During that time, she showed leadership, empathy and most of all consensus building. In recognition of her abilities to reach across the political aisle and get things done, Patty was selected as majority leader.
Patty serves as Clinton County’s representative on the Intercounty Committee that identifies goals for 11 North Country counties and lobbies the state for legislative change. One of her goals has been to improve broadband access and cell service in Clinton County and Area Six. Tremendous progress has been made toward this goal has during her time as a legislator.
She has also made improvements to bridges and roads a top priority.
Patty has helped lead our county into the 21st-century. She has served on the Economic Development and Airport committees, which have achieved some of the greatest successes in our County’s history, securing state grants for both a $40 million expansion of the airport and $10 million for infrastructure improvements so industries can locate there. Patty has also chaired many other important committees, including the Children and Family Services and Health Services committees.
Patty has been an outstanding representative for all the towns of Area Six. She has made herself available both at meetings and community events, showing just how much she cares about her area and all the people in it.
I urge you to reelect Patty for another term as county legislator. I am confident that she will continue her outstanding work of legislating and bringing people together for the common good.
HARRY MCMANUS
Former County Legislative Chairman
Rouses Point
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.