TO THE EDITOR: You can still register to vote in time to exercise your right in the Nov. 3 election.
If you are a U.S. citizen age 18 by Nov, 3, 2020; not a convicted felon on parole; not in jail for a felony; and do not claim the right to vote elsewhere, you can register to vote until Oct. 9.
There is more good news for you, too. There are three ways you can register.
No. 1, electronically:
You can register electronically through the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), at https:/voterreg.dmv.ny.gov/MotorVoter/.
To register or update information, you will need your New York State DMV driver license, permit or Non-Driver ID and the last four digits of your Social Security number. This process takes less than 10 minutes.
No. 2, by mail:
To register by mail, visit your Board of Elections website to download a Voter Registration Form. The form provides the mailing address for your local Board of Elections. Forms must be returned by Oct. 9.
Clinton County: http://clintoncountygov.com/boe.
Essex County: https://www.co.essex.ny.us/wp/board-of-elections.
No. 3, in person:
Visit your county Board of Elections and complete your registration on site prior to Oct. 9.
Register to vote now. Be heard. Your vote Is your voice.
BETTY ANN KING
League of Women Voters of the North Country
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: Recently, some Americans have determined that they have the right to riot, destroy property, or injure others simply if they disagree with an issue. Regardless of party affiliation, we must all stand against this type of intimidation and anarchy. Without law and order, we have chaos for all. This is not democracy, this upheaval is not America. Portland continues to burn unopposed by weak democratic leaders.
Everyone should stand against all racism. Many claim to support the BLM movement. Read their website. Where is BLM when we hear of the staggering statistics about Black on Black shootings in Chicago? Can you image if we all rioted every time we disagreed with an injustice? They want to uproot America from its foundation.
Biden, as the trojan horse of the Democratic Party, would be overrun and manipulated by Harris and her socialist cronies on the left, should he win in November. Like his style or not, Trump is our only hope to keep our country from sliding toward socialism and to protect American values.
JOE VENTRE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed,” Ruth Bader Ginsburg said to her granddaughter.
The Senate refused to put forth the Supreme Court nomination from President Obama because it was so close to the election,11 months. Now there is less, about 45 days.
It would be hypocritical and corrupt to even consider an appointment to the Supreme Court. Republicans, stand up for what is right, including our congresswoman of the 21st District.
LORRAINE DUVALL
Keene
TO THE EDITOR: Let’s face it, Elise Stefanik is young, smart, confident, and she can stand her ground.
Far-left Democrats are intimidated by her charisma and will do anything to stop her, even by launching horrifying tweet campaigns against her. But a little research on objective governmental websites will show you the impressive list of achievements the daughter of a small business family from Upstate New York can do. Data never lies.
Elise Stefanik broke many barriers. She is one of the youngest women to ever be elected to Congress; she is undoubtedly a high achiever. Her accomplishments are an advantage for her constituents.
In recent years, we have witnessed the rise of more elected women in politics. These strong, independent representatives such as Stefanik can balance the power equilibrium in Washington. She is without any doubt the elected official of the future: a leader with integrity, honor, and dedication.
As a bipartisan team player, she works with red and blue colleagues on national and international programs benefiting this country, earning respect from both sides of the aisle in Congress. Through her continuous work, she will pave the road for future generations of young women.
With our support, Elise will continue to be this incredible role model the country desperately needs for future generations of young women. If we vote for her, she will serve as an inspiration across generations, across our region, and across our country. She will be the image of a dignified, graceful, and strong America.
NANCY MAALOUF
Plattsburgh
