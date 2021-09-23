TO THE EDITOR: As supervisor for the Town of Beekmantown, Sam Dyer has worn many hats. On any given day, the position may find Sam speaking to the county legislators; meeting with the town’s department heads; serving his community as chair of the Clinton County Soil and Water Board; or taking calls from his constituents.
The responsibilities of the supervisor range from the mundane to the complex, and Sam manages them all with tireless and transparent enthusiasm for the people he serves. During his tenure, he has accomplished:
Assumed management of the Nichols Road, including paving; implemented a 3-year contract with budget for the Highway Department; settled the dispute with the town clerk to avoid litigation; stopped misappropriation of the town employees insurance buyout; changed the county assessor contract with the town to ensure that the town would not be billed for services that were interrupted due to the pandemic; ensured that the town hall is ADA compliant for better voter access; revamped and completed the town employee handbook; lowered property taxes, in spite of higher assessments; established a water district for the salt-contaminated area of the town and town facilities; and secured an additional $125,000 in funding from DASNY, through Assemblyman Billy Jones.
Sam’s willingness to serve all Beekmantown residents makes him uniquely qualified to continue in his role as supervisor. He has established strong relationships with other stakeholders, regardless of political stripe, and possesses the ethics to transcend petty acrimony.
Sam has always put the people of Beekmantown first and always will. Support Sam and Beekmantown on Nov. 2.
MARY LABONTE
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: There are few mysteries left regarding COVID and vaccinations.
According to the CDC and the National Institutes for Health: 99 percent of COVID deaths are among unvaccinated people, unvaccinated people are 29 times (2,900 percent) more likely to become hospitalized due to COVID and masking with a KN-95 or better mask is over 95 percent effective in blocking airborne virus transmission.
Additionally, the Delta variant is far more contagious for everyone, including children. Vaccinated people are far less likely to: catch COVID, become hospitalized, die from COVID or spread the virus.
No documented cases exist regarding suffocation or sickness caused by wearing a mask.
COVID vaccines are far safer than: aspirin, Tylenol, ibuprofen, and nearly every other prescription or OTC medication.
Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, bleach or internal use of light bulbs are ineffective against COVID and dangerous.
No matter what your religion or political preference, the data is clear.
It doesn’t violate the Constitution for the federal/state/local governments and school districts to mandate public health measures. Freedom doesn’t give anyone the right to make someone else sick. Nationwide, mandatory vaccine requirements for dangerous diseases have existed for decades. There is no legitimate science supporting anti-vaccination claims.
Contrary to Congresswoman Stefanik’s claims, exploding COVID hospitalizations and deaths are occurring in Republican led states and they are not due to President Biden’s policies.
Eighty-eight percent of Democrats are vaccinated compared to 55 percent of Republicans.
Let’s stop playing games and being silly. For everyone’s sake, people and politicians need to support vaccines, masking and getting vaccinated.
ROD DRISCOLL
Peru
