TO THE EDITOR: Recently, I was informed that the CVPH Wellness and Fitness Center will be permanently closed.
Five years ago, I was diagnosed with a neurological disorder. I successfully completed physical therapy, after which the therapist suggested that I enroll in a fitness center to continue my rehabilitation. I selected the center based on several friends' recommendations and on its excellent reputation.
As a member of the center for the past four years, I have participated in the Next Steps program and have faithfully dedicated myself to a regimen designed under the auspices of the center's training staff. The activities and workouts, specifically created for me, have helped me immensely. In addition, the positive socialization which occurs at this facility is immeasurable in terms of rekindling old friendships, maintaining current friendships and establishing new ones.
We all realize that we are in some unprecedented times. Economic instability is a fact of life for all of us. Now is not the time to permanently close this facility when the community needs it the most. I'm not so sure that the CVPH administrators recognize and realize the mental physical and sociological ramifications that permanent closure brings to its members and the welfare of the community at large.
We have been told that the closure of the facility is due to its aging infrastructure, i.e., its air filtration system, pool filtration system, failing roof, insulative capacity and energy consumption, among others. If this is the case, why weren't preventative or corrective measures taken through the years to mitigate these problems?
It does not take a rocket scientist to know that structures must be maintained and have some investments made in them in order to endure their extended usage.
On behalf of its clients, employees and the communities of northern New York, I implore CVPH to reconsider its decision to permanently close the the CVPH Wellness and Fitness Center. I urge CVPH to seek alternative funding sources, like grants and political support, before shuttering this facility.
RICKY BRUCE
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to express a concern I have with the news of the Samuel F. Vilas Home looking to expand their assisted living unit from 44 beds to 135 beds.
While I’m all in favor of the growth of any company, I’m not in favor if it will potentially create hardships for another.
My mother is currently a resident of The Orchards, a limited assisted living unit within Meadowbrook. While our family struggled with the thought of making this transition for her, we were completely comforted when we toured the facility. It became apparent quickly that Meadowbrook works as a team; everyone we met was welcoming and professional.
Our mother’s fears were put to rest, as well, knowing that a caring and responsive family of workers would be there for her. I made the difficult decision to retire in Tennessee, but I was put at ease knowing that my mother was under exemplary care. The fact that the Vilas Home is looking for a significant expansion worries me, given the fact that these new units will have to be staffed. It’s no secret that finding qualified staff to care for our elderly is a difficult task, perhaps insurmountable at times.
I worry that increasing the pool of employees needed to staff the assisted living homes in Plattsburgh will only decrease the quality of care given to our elderly. Will the CNA who cares for my mom end up leaving Meadowbrook because of recruitment by the Vilas Home? If our current health care providers are having a difficult task recruiting and maintaining credible staff, it just makes no sense to expand the base.
According to James C. Collins, an American researcher focused on the subject of business management and growth, “bad decisions made with good intentions, are still bad decisions.”
J. DAVID WATERHOUSE
Johnson City, Tenn.
TO THE EDITOR: The recent (Sept. 3) editorial by Jeff Moore of the Watertown Daily Times was also published in my local newspaper, the Press-Republican. His criticism of Congresswoman Stefanik was well-founded for her claims of foul against her Democratic opponent Tedra Cobb.
The issue involves the Military Family Stability Act and who gets credit.
Mr. Moore did an excellent factual analysis and crafted a clear presentation to his readers. The conclusion: Congresswoman Stefanik was at best disingenuous, and at worst deliberately misrepresenting her work to her constituents.
Ms. Stefanik is also falsely presenting herself as having bipartisan credentials. A review of her actual record as set forth in GovTrack.com gives her status a significantly different look.
In 2016, during her first term in office her ideological ranking was 227, so slightly left of center (227/435). In 2018, she was at 107, shifting 120 places to the right, and in 2019 she is at 72, evidencing a further shift to the right placing her in the top 20 percent of conservatives.
Add to that that she votes with POTUS, if not the most often in Congress pretty close to it. Nonetheless, Ms. Stefanik continues to take the position that she is bi-partisan. In the past I have refrained about making negative comments about my successor as long as she was acting in a bi-partisan manner, in keeping with the previous members from this district like Mr. Martin, Mr. McHugh and myself
I am sure that this letter will offend some of my friends who may vote for Mr. Trump and Ms. Stefanik. Nevertheless, the facts need to be known.
WILLIAM OWENS
Plattsburgh
