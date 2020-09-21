TO THE EDITOR: I’d like to publicly share my praise and gratitude with the local community.
This summer, my 12 year old daughter attended the YMCA’s Camp Jericho and Jump Camp directed by Scott Cutaiar. I was both thrilled and nervous upon learning that these camps, unlike many other activities this summer, were going to take place.
Like so many parents with school-age kids, I longed for safe and structured opportunities for her to have fun, be with friends, be challenged, and just feel like herself again.
I want to give my heartfelt thank you to the YMCA and to Scott Cutaiar who both ran such successful camps this summer. Successful, in that I knew my child was safe, well cared for and that the instructors had her best interest in mind.
Instructors and staff clearly were interested and engaged in providing a safe and positive experience, while upholding CDC guidelines. Many thoughtful, honest correspondences were sent out prior to camp, informing parents about conditions, processes and expectations. It all appeared to flow smoothly and my child was happy and thriving again.
I can’t imagine the time and energy necessary for creating this environment during the pandemic. That makes it all even more special. To all those involved in making this happen, thank you from this parent’s and community member’s heart for your time, energy, love and devotion in making these camps so successful.
KATE LAVALLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I have known William "Bill" Fisher for over 20 years and am honored to call such a man with integrity a friend.
He has no personal agenda seeking this seat on the County Legislature. Bill will be an asset to the legislature and will always strive for fairness, honesty and truth for the people he will serve, make no mistake about that.
If these are the qualities you seek for a member of the County Legislature, vote for William "Bill" Fisher.
BERNADETTE BRIDGEMAN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Learning that the CVPH Wellness and Fitness Center was closing permanently was unwelcomed news during this already difficult time. I think I represent many boomer-aged members who enjoy keeping in shape mentally and physically.
The classes at the Wellness Center provided a fabulous opportunity for exercise and social interaction all rolled into one great package. The pool and gym area have been invaluable to many of us coaxing along newly replaced joints or trying to save those that we were born with.
I was recently reading an online Community Service Plan developed jointly by CVPH and CCHD. A section of the Prevention Agenda for 2019-2024 stated that “collaboration between the health sector and other community sectors can generate new opportunities to improve health.” At 1,700 members, the Wellness Center served almost 10 percent of Plattsburgh and 2 percent of Clinton County.
Local reporting indicated that state and federal support reduced CVPH’s pre-COVID anticipated 2020 revenue loss by $2 million. Further figures mentioned that the Wellness Center cost CVPH $1.3 million over the past five years, which amounts to little more than $10 a month per member.
Might that $10 per member expenditure actually be a fiscal gain if the improved physical and mental health of the Wellness Center members was found to reduce need for expensive treatment at CVPH?
The staff of Power Wellness is a phenomenal group of dedicated people who, if given an opportunity, might offer some out of the box creative solutions that would allow the center to reopen. My hope is that they are given that chance, so that CVPH Wellness and Fitness Center members can have a place to resume the activities that are essential to our mental health and physical fitness.
SHERRY BENSON-PERRY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing this letter in support of Wendell Hughes for Clinton County Legislature Area 8.
I have known Wendell for several years first as a colleague and supervisor for several years when I worked for the New York State Department of Corrections and now as a friend. I also worked and served with Wendell on several New York State Employee Assistant committees, when I left corrections and went to work for the Governor’s Office of Employee Relations as the regional representative to the statewide program.
You will not find anyone more trustworthy, honest and compassionate as Wendell. He understands the needs of people and knows where to locate resources to help others. I believe he would bring this ability to his role as a legislator.
While moving up the ranks in his employment with corrections Wendell has gained the ability and knowledge to not only manage manpower, but also understands the impact this can have on a budget.
These are trying and uncertain times ahead of us and Wendell is the man to handle these times. He will give 100 percent each and every day with the best interest of Clinton County residents and taxpayers. Wendell will look at the issues as they are and not from a political party stand point.
I have the upmost respect and I highly support Wendell in his run for office and would recommend that you vote for a man who will put the county’s best interest first.
JAMES MONTY
Town Supervisor
Town of Lewis
