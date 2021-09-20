TO THE EDITOR: Why does all the Plattsburgh reimagining have to involve pricey consulting gigs?
All this stuff is starting to look like a racket. How many murals and park benches are we paying people downstate to tell us to install? Couldn't we figure that out ourselves?
Pay people downstate to tell us whether it would be better to go one-way or two-way past empty storefronts? What?
Is that peeling paint? Let me contact someone in Saratoga. Yep, they said it's peeling and should be repainted. Bill is in the mail.
"We think you should visit the magic $75 million money tree and put it into your beach, and for that ludicrous suggestion, fill this duffel bag."
Something is wrong.
NICHOLAS NEWGARDEN
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.