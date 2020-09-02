EDITOR’S NOTE: The Press-Republican has made the decision to discontinue the letter headlines to avoid the chance of misrepresenting the tone or theme of a letter with our word choice. Letters will now simply begin with “TO THE EDITOR.”
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to thank everyone who made the Elmore SPCA 75th anniversary breakfast a success. To all the businesses and people who donated and the 90 people that came to a great breakfast.
A special thanks to the American Legion Post 1619 and the staff who hosted the breakfast and the ladies that help serve and wipe down the tables. Also a special thanks to Elmore SPCA who for 75 years have cared for the homeless an unwanted animals.
I would like to thank my wife Bonnie for her untiring efforts; I could not have done it without her help.
MARVIN BENTON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Downtown Plattsburgh landlords and tenants need to be aware that City Hall's scheme to develop the Durkee Street Parking Lot will deprive them of off-street parking during our many snow emergencies.
This will result in their vehicles being towed away at their expense.
Few, if any, downtown apartments offer off-street parking to their tenants, and their tenants rely upon parking at the Durkee Street Lot when the snow plows are running. This has been the case for many, many years.
However, if the Zoning Board permits construction on the lot, apartment tenants downtown will be required to park their vehicles at the Plattsburgh Marina area, past the train station, down by the lake. This is about one-half mile from most apartments downtown.
City Hall therefore expects tenants to carry groceries and children one half mile, regardless of their infirmities and despite the fact that, historically, the city has not cleared sidewalks along this route and on Bridge Street Veterans Bridge in any kind of a prompt fashion. At least not in the 30 years I have lived here.
Landlords and tenants alike should be up in arms about this change to their living and business conditions. I encourage tenants to discuss this with their landlords and for them both to contact City Hall about this vital matter and demand viable and clear-cut answers for the future.
If you rent an apartment, you have a right to park your vehicle safely nearby.
KATHY BAUMGARTEN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Representative Stefanik has now positioned herself squarely in the Trump camp of the Republican Party.
She stated, in her RNC speech, that President Trump stands for “…protecting and preserving the American Dream.”
I doubt this statement represents the motivation behind the policies of President Trump. Representative Stefanik has promoted herself as a protector of the environment. Her website states, “The environment is the economic lifeblood of the North Country and it is crucial that the right choices are made now to protect New York, the United States, and the planet for future generations.”
Policies to protect the environment are vital to preserving the American Dream. Yet, over the last 3½ years Trump’s administration has destroyed the environmental initiatives of Joe Biden and the Obama administration and those enacted by Congress.
The failed policies of this administration include: the proposed withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, the reduction and, in some cases, the complete reversal of policies designed to protect the air from toxic emissions, the earth from the destruction caused by drilling and mining, and the preservation of clean water.
The Republican Party under Donald J. Trump places the economic well-being of big business above the well-being of the American people. Their misguided environmental policies are just one of many examples of this. Representative Stefanik, in her complete support of President Trump, does not appear to practice what she preaches.
I encourage all who believe that protecting the environment is important in preserving the American Dream to vote for Joe Biden/Kamala Harris and Tedra Cobb.
Plan your vote: vote early, vote by mail or vote in person.
VIRGINIA BRADY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: After watching Elise Stefanik proudly represent the North Country at the Republican National Convention, I am fully energized and excited to cast my first ever vote for Elise Stefanik.
I have been waiting my whole life to participate in the democratic process of voting and I am proud to say that my first vote will be going to the woman who is the best person to lead NY-21, Elise Stefanik.
Elise’s speech at the RNC was inspiring and, like I am sure it did to many others, it lit a fire under me to encourage every person I know, especially my peers who are casting their vote for the first time, to support Elise. With her representing us, the North Country will never get overshadowed by the large cities. And her talking about how great NY-21 is in her speech at the RNC proves that. It’s not everyday that you get to say your home was celebrated on the national stage.
As a college student, I am learning the importance of using my voice to make a positive impact on my community and I know that the best way to do so is by supporting Elise Stefanik because she has delivered incredible results for this area.
So to my fellow college students casting their vote for the first time, I encourage them to go back and watch Elise’s speech. It will inspire you to cast your vote for the right candidate, Elise Stefanik.
JONAH PHANEUF
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: In the weekend edition of the Press-Republican, Aug. 29 and 30, Gene Lyons writes about the Trump cult’s worldview.
He concludes “the ongoing wonder is how individuals so gullible as to subscribe to QAnon can be capable of holding down jobs, getting the trash to the curb each week, or even dressing themselves without help.”
Lyons supports his thesis with a quote from the writings of Charles P. Pierce, who described the “Three Great Premises of Idiot America.”
Three words capture what is seldom if ever explored, the ongoing wonder, the mystery regarding the possible origins of what is described as the worldview of “Trump’s Cult.”
Individual members of this cult are not idiots nor are they likely suffering from an inherent state of mental deficiency. Their behavior, however, like all humans is a product of their experiences formed in conjunction with intellectual and other human capabilities.
The details of their past experiences have long since been forgotten, but the residue remains in the form of attitudes, values, beliefs and orientations, unconscious motivations, that shape their worldview. How does that come about and how is it related to their educational experiences?
We know they, like the rest of citizenry, have experienced 13 or 14 years of formal schooling conducted in classrooms by individuals commissioned to perform a process of conditioning, supported by a behaviorist philosophy. That philosophy downplays developmental differences, higher thought processes involving analysis, synthesis and creative/critical problem solving and the role of social/cultural characteristics, economic conditions, and political realities that are part of the life of every student in the real world.
Lacking studies regarding the impact of those experiences on students, we must rely on limited existing data that paints a troubling picture. National testing reveals nearly seventy percent (70 percent) are considered failures even in English and mathematics, and worse in civics and geography.
Could these cult members be those who sat through their graduation observing what they had seen many times, about 10 percent receiving the accolades of the system, thinking, anything can be better than this?
Sitting at the edge of destruction, we must put education’s traditions aside and focus on the contributing factors that produce the lack of logic and compassion, ignorance about the bearing of one set of ideas on another and acceptance of rigidity in the application of values that affects all levels of life and living, that threatens democracy and sanity in day to day decision making.
ROBERT ARNOLD
Willsboro
