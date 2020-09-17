TO THE EDITOR: I trace my roots here to the Air Force Base, like many of my North Country neighbors.
My dad was assigned to Plattsburgh in 1968. He went to Viet Nam for my senior year of high school and I will never forget the daily worry of listening to the body counts, jumping at each mention of Tan Son Nhut, where he was stationed, and the relief we experienced when he got home and retired here.
He died of Agent Orange related lung cancer in 1989 at the age of 58.
I understand that our area has been traditionally Republican, I think in large part because of our ties to the military and the perception that Republicans are more supportive of the military. So, the question is: which presidential candidate honors those who serve in our military?
Joe Biden, who knows what it is like to have a family member in harm’s way, has honored thousands of military members over his years in public service, and whose wife had that as her priority when she was Second Lady, or Donald Trump, who has belittled war heroes and Gold Star families publically and whose brother, the only Trump to serve in the military, was shunned by his family?
The answer is obvious: vote for Joe Biden and restore the dignity for service our loved ones deserve.
THERESA BENNETT
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: If you care about breathing clean air and being able to eat the fishes in our lakes, rivers and oceans, read this.
Trump continues to greenwash his dismal environmental record. His administration has repeatedly attempted to roll back, weaken and undermine the 1970 Clean Air Act.
According to the American Lung Association, Trump has actively sought to loosen restrictions on hazardous air pollutants, including arsenic, CO₂, hydrogen sulfide and mercury, and has taken steps to roll back methane emission standards for the oil and gas industry.
In 2018, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, a formal coal lobbyist, disbanded the air quality panel tasked with advising on airborne particulate matter. He replaced the committee members with paid consultants linked to the fossil fuel, tobacco and pharmaceutical industries.
All told, Trump has pledged to reverse 100 environmental rules and has signed 95 executive orders to do undo the progress that had already been done.
In 2019, his administration reversed a 2015 rule that put limits on the types of toxic chemicals that could be used near various bodies of water, to personally benefit from the overhaul, as it eased restrictions on pesticide and fertilizer use at golf courses. At the same time, the new rules also eliminated protections for smaller headwaters that had been protected for decades. According to Politico, the rules eliminated protection for more than half of the country’s wetlands and millions of miles of streams.
Biden believes in the warming of the planet. Trump said he doesn’t believe in global warming. Seems like a clear choice.
LOUISE LAPLANTE
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing this letter to appeal to all of the residents of Saranac Lake as that radical millennial, as it seems as though there is a generational divide in our Village Board election.
I ask you today: please use your vote to make this village a better place for us, for me and my friends, for your kids and grandkids and their friends. We millennials and zoomers are being forced out of this village because we can’t afford rent, it doesn’t feel safe for people of color or LGBTQ people, and because we have a Village Board that is squinting at injustice, trying to wrap their heads around it, and then refusing to take action.
It’s time for some new trustees, trustees who actually have a plan to address racism as a public health crisis through more than putting up signs for a month; trustees who have a plan to address the housing crisis for working people and not just middle- and upper-class white families, through a means accountable to the public rather than private real estate corporations; trustees who actually want to make Saranac Lake safe for people in marginalized communities and recognize that contracting with Lexipol LLC to draft police policies does exactly the opposite.
Speaking out against injustice is easy. Our trustees have almost all done that. Taking action against injustice is hard. Fred Balzac and Trevor Sussey have done that; our current trustees have not.
So I ask you to step out of your comfort zones, perhaps those of heterosexuality, class, and/or whiteness, so we may all come together as a community and ask, “are the candidates I’m considering people who I think will actually make this village a better place for all people, or just me and people like me?”
ERIC CASS
Saranac Lake
