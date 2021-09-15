TO THE EDITOR: Everyone living in the Northeast has heard the warnings time and time again: always be vigilant for ticks after spending time outdoors.
Tick habitat has increased substantially as higher latitudes are unlocked by warming climates, allowing ticks to edge further north every year. Tick-borne illnesses like lyme disease, babesiosis, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever are all growing threats to communities in Vermont, and infections will continue to become more and more common if we don't act to stop the impending climate crisis.
One vital solution to both these tick problems and other climate-induced issues is carbon pricing. Beginning as low as $15 per ton, emitted, carbon pricing is one of the easiest and quickest ways to drastically reduce emissions in the years to come.
That's why we need to demand that our members of Congress, including House Representative Peter Welch and Senators Bernie Sanders and Patrick Leahy, incorporate carbon pricing in the new reconciliation bill.
SHAUN CHRISTEAN
Middlebury, Vt.
TO THE EDITOR: Heart wrenching tributes to those who sacrificed their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 have reminded us of our power to unite, to console, and to reforge our hopes for the future.
The enemy we face this moment is not a terrorist. It is a living coronavirus that threaten our lives and livelihoods, dividing us one against the other. In that battle, the enemy virus is winning.
Can we unite against this common enemy? Can we offer words and acts of hope to those who have sacrificed? Can we offer our gratitude to those who work tirelessly to save lives? We did it before. We can do it again.
Your unvaccinated neighbor is not the enemy. Your child’s vaccinated teacher is not the enemy. Your elected representatives are not the enemy. The enemy is an invisible organism that has the power to divide us. Imagine that.
Just as we came together in 2001, we can come together in 2021. It is not too late. Humanity needs each of us to combat the virus. Consider whether your words and deeds are helping or hurting.
Switch the lens, my fellow Americans. The enemy is the virus.
JEN CHRISTIANSEN
Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: On behalf of my parents and family, we want to acknowledge the patrons of Reyell's Farm Market.
What started as children with a small red wagon on the side of the road 50 years ago grew to a dependable source of fruit and vegetables for the greater Beekmantown community.
Our parents are using this 50 year milestone to say good-bye and thank you to our neighbors and friends for your support. They loved visiting with each of you as one of four generations bought our sweet corn, potatoes or pumpkins. As an original honor system farm market, it flourished in part because of each of you.
We, the children of these hard working octogenarians, want to say thank you to them. Their work ethic is unchallenged, their generosity unlimited and faith unwavering.
Today, we all need to remember where and how nature's bounty reaches your table. Please remember to thank a farmer and their family for hard work. Strive together to keep our environment safe.
PATRICIA REYELL-MACMANNIS
Reyell's Farm Market
Chazy
