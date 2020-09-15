TO THE EDITOR: My letter to the editor I am writing is to let you know how I feel about the people who are running for office.
Our Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is doing a wonderful job for all of us. I would like to keep her in office.
I would like to have Joe Biden for our president because I know he will do a better job and he will be a wonderful leader.
Well, my friends, I hope to see Dan Stec in the New York State Senate.
I would like to see Scott Beebie as our mayor.
Well, my friends, you know how wonderful a job our Assemblyman Billy Jones and our Governor Cuomo are doing.
What a wonderful world this is to live in. God bless all of you and God bless America.
DONNA TROMBLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: During the cold war, the U.S. and the U.S.S.R. deeply mistrusted each other. By the early 1960s both had developed bombs over 1,000 times as powerful as the Hiroshima bomb. Eventually they each stockpiled over 30,000 nuclear warheads.
Every administration since Eisenhower recognized the danger posed by these weapons: at a minimum, as Eisenhower warned, their use "could utterly destroy that civilization which has been so slowly and painfully built up over thousands of years."
Every administration since Nixon has negotiated reductions in the number and types of these weapons. The number is now a fraction of what it was in the 1970s, but there are still enough to destroy civilization on this planet.
Every administration acted responsibly, until the Trump administration. Trump pulled out of the INF Treaty, which was negotiated by Ronald Reagan and eliminated a whole class of nuclear weapons that are particularly dangerous and unnecessary for deterrence. Trump has refused to include China in negotiations, ensuring they will increase their nuclear capability.
Regardless of our differences in political philosophy, until we can develop a level of trust that allows us to negotiate further limits on these horrible weapons, in a world that is ever smaller and more connected, we will not be able to solve any of the other problems that threaten the future of our children and grandchildren.
STEVE KRIEG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I'm writing to express my dismay over the closing of the Wellness Center.
In my opinion, the loss to the community is incalculable. On April 25, 2019, I was in an accident. I was not expected to be able to stand straight. I was non weight-bearing and in a wheelchair for months. I was in for the fight of my life.
The staff at the Wellness Center went above and beyond for me. They were supportive, encouraging and caring. They were wonderful.
The only exercise I could do was in their Olympic-size pool, as the water takes 85 percent of the weight off of the body.
The Wellness Center is also very handicapped accessible.
There are so many people in the same boat that I am. So many people with M.S and M.D., etc.
I know the hospital is having financial troubles, but closing the center without the community being given a chance to save it is short sighted.
It can be made more viable.
JANE ZANCHELLI
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: My name is Miles N. Davis and I am running for City Council member in 2021. I was running for mayor until the beginning of this year, where I bowed out due to the cluster the primary was becoming.
I was asked if I could send my endorsements to local news stations and here we are. For 2020 there are a lot of candidates for local/state elections so I'm limiting myself to my main three.
Jacob Avery is someone who this city desperately needs in our local leadership. Mike Kelly, who Avery is challenging, has shown his ineptitude for leadership. As a local leader one should always be prepared to listen and take criticism from the populace. Between his mismanagement of the DRI introduction and public involvement, his attitude towards criticism, and much more, it is clear Mike is not capable as a City Council member. Jacob Avery has shown to me and many others that he is capable of listening to criticism, giving detailed honest explanations for his actions, and a willingness to bring his community closer.
Kimberly Davis is a good friend of my family, and, politics aside, I know from my heart we need someone like her in our State Senate. We need someone that is not going to stoke the flames of today's politics. Her time as Clinton County treasurer has shown us nothing but finesse and integrity we need in every public servant. Who better to represent us?
John Gordon is a young man like myself; the beginning of the new generation in politics. I've known him for many years but recently we've become more acquainted from a mutual understanding that local leadership needs a bit of new blood. All of the problems we have on our local level require patience and coordination John brings.
MILES N. DAVIS
Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.