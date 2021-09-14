TO THE EDITOR: Election season is upon us and Election Day, just around the corner. In-person voting is Nov. 2. Early voting is Oct. 23-31 at the Clinton County Government Center.
Voting is part of our democratic process.
On Aug. 26, I attended a meet-and-greet at the town hall pavilion in the Town of Saranac. Although I know Steve Fulton, Democrat candidate for town supervisor, it was a pleasure to be there to support him. For those who do not know Steve, he is a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and retired teacher. He has lived a life of service to our country/community and plans to continue to do so as town supervisor in Saranac.
Steve was stationed in Plattsburgh in the mid '80s where he met and married his wife, Erena (Aiken). They completed Steve’s military service and returned to Saranac in 2001. Their children graduated from Saranac Central School and for 20 years this has been their permanent home.
Along with Steve, Deb Pellerin, Renee Drolette, Jim Waldron and Mark White made introductions and chatted with Saranac voters.
Steve is traveling the Saranac community, getting out to meet people. Recent masking guidelines by the Clinton County Health Department/CDC have caused him to modify face to face interactions. The original plan was for him to meet voters and discuss issues of importance.
Steve is still campaigning; he has door hangers and will be out in the townships. If you see him and want to chat, at a socially safe distance, he is available. Steve Fulton is also available via email, steve4super@gmail.com.
I hope that voters will take the time to get to know Steve and the other candidates and cast their votes during this election.
LAURA HOLZER
Saranac
TO THE EDITOR: The Republican national push to enact hundreds of new election restrictions could strain every available method of voting for tens of millions of Americans, potentially amounting to the most sweeping disenfranchising of ballot access in the United States since the end of Reconstruction, when Southern states curtailed the voting rights of formerly enslaved Black people .
Republicans have proposed at least 250 laws in 43 states across the country that would limit mail, early in-person and Election Day voting with such constraints as stricter ID requirements, limited hours or narrower eligibility to vote absentee, according to data compiled as of Feb. 19 by the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice.
This is a blatant attempt to prevent the poor and Black citizens from voting, plain and simple. It is an attack on our democracy.
This cannot stand and we must do something about it, meaning to vote these autocratic-seeking Republicans out of office.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: Determination and hard work comes in many forms.
I wish to recognize our town Supervisor Sam Dyer with the above. When Mr. Dyer became the supervisor for the Town of Beekmantown, little did he know the major problem he would inherit and have to deal with.
The big issues are water wells contaminated with tainted water from road salt stored nearby. This problem is a health hazard and had previously been ignored. When Sam Dyer was made aware of this serious situation he picked up the gauntlet and started working with the health department and other agencies to help eliminate this contamination. The problem has not been completely resolved but much progress has been made.
Kudos and thank you for your help and dedication to your constituents.
CLAIRE LANGLAIS
Beekmantown
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.