TO THE EDITOR: On behalf of St. Peter's Church and the City of Plattsburgh Catholic Church system, a most heart-felt thank you to the individuals who played in the 25th Annual Golf Invitational Tournament and a special thanks to the generous hole sponsors this year.
A total of 19 teams of foursomes participated and several businesses and event participants generously supported the event to the tune of $2,300 in profits to benefit the youth programs of the local parishes.
Thanks to golfers for their support
The tournament was well-coordinated by the Dashnaw family and the Adirondack Golf Club staff following all the pandemic necessary guidelines set forth by the state. A special shout-out to "Cheffee" Duquette for preparing box lunches for all the participants prior to the shotgun start.
For the fourth year now, Don Recore of Farmer's Insurance was the events corporate sponsor as his support was greatly appreciated once again. Other hole sponsors this year were Warren Bennett of Brown's Funeral Parlor, Ed Boyer of Warren Tire, Wade Studley of Studley Printing, Joe Huttig, of Huttig Nisson Motors, the Carpenter family of Liquor and Wine Warehouse, Casey Gould of Kinney's on Veterans' Lane, Gioisa's Wine and Liquor, the Snell family, Anita and Bob Soltero, Katelyn and Kyle Christiansen, Derek and Ali Rosenebaum, and Brian and Jim Mockry. Kudos to all.
This was the 25th Annual St. Peter's Golf Invitational and the last with the name St. Peter's, as the event will bear a different name and will be directed by someone different as the current director is moving to Ballston Spa this month.
Again, thanks for the support and generosity. I hope that you continue with this tournament and spirit of charity.
JOHN MOCKRY
Tournament Director
Plattsburgh
Trump is a threat to our nation
TO THE EDITOR: My father and uncles were World War II veterans who helped save the world from fascism. They, like all the men who surrounded my world as a child, were quiet and never shared their experiences.
These men served a greater cause. They didn’t ask for thanks or for praise. They did what was necessary to end the great evil that enveloped the world at that time.
The men of my youth have passed. The world they gave their children is not the world we live in today. These men fought the fascist dictators of Germany and Italy, endured hardships that few could imagine. These man braved swamps and blistering humidity on South Pacific outposts and lived in terror that the ship they lived on would be sunk by Japanese torpedoes. They were true antifa fighters.
These men were Democrat and Republican, but that never entered into relationships. There was no name calling, no denigration based on one’s political beliefs.
I can speak for these men because I knew them intimately. They helped shaped the man I became. They would be angered at what has happened to this nation. They would have questioned why they made the sacrifices they did.
They would be appalled at the use and display of Nazi symbology by various groups in this country. They would be horrified to see children locked in cages, separated from their parents. They would be repulsed to witness a president who divides instead of unifies, one who has the audacity to call their dead companions, “losers” and “suckers.”
Our country has not been made greater. The man who calls himself president has never shown courage, has never shown valor, has never answered to anyone except his cowardly, selfish self.
He must be voted out. If not, the republic may not stand.
DANIEL LADUE
Plattsburgh
Sorry to see Wellness Center close
TO THE EDITOR: We need the Wellness Center.
For more than 10 years, my friends and I have benefited physically, socially, and mentally from our membership at the CVPH Wellness and Fitness Center.
We are so disappointed with the decision to close it permanently. During group exercise classes we have been challenged and encouraged to try things we had never done before, experienced a sense of achievement and accomplishment while enjoying the interaction with other class members (now our gym friends).
With the help of the trainers who worked with us, my strength improved, my bone density improved, my balance and coordination improved. And I am not alone in making all this progress.
As a woman who is 70 plus years old, these are all important aspects of maintaining my health and extending my quality of life. There is no other facility in our area that offers a comparable experience, especially for seniors. I hope the decision will be reconsidered, and I, along with many of my friends, can once again look forward to going to the gym.
SHIRLEY GERRY
Morrisonville
