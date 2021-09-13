TO THE EDITOR: We would like to thank all of the generous vendors and others who donated items and gift certificates to our Chinese Auction on Sept. 5 at Lyon Mountain American Legion Post 1623.
It was a success because of all of the people who came on Sunday. We can't thank them enough for their generosity.
Also, thank you to our workers: Anna Golovach, Albert Blaine, Doreen Benware, Barb LaDuke, Bill LaDuke, Mary Fortin, Michael Tolosky, Peggy Tolosky, Jim Kowalowski, Linda Kowalowski, and Terry Rabideau. Also, thank you to the people who made and donated food: Albert Blaine, Diane Olsen, Billie Jo Carter, Janet Collins, and Michael Tolosky.
We couldn't have done it without you.
PATTI RABIDEAU, Adjutant
RON CHASE JR., Commander
JEAN LECLAIR, Organizer
Lyon Mountain
TO THE EDITOR: There are those people who find a need to slam doors.
Do know you are doing? You are scaring your pets and kids. Why? You don't think.
WILLIAM WEST
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We must do more to strengthen our power grid against an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) event. Such an event can result from an attack by terrorists or by another country, e.g., China may already have the capability, or it can occur naturally.
It could result in devastating loss of life. There is disagreement on this, but why take chances?
We should also have a ground-based GPS back-up system, like Russia has, or we could lose Internet at the least in an anti-satellite attack.
ALVIN BLAKE
Plattsburgh
