TO THE EDITOR: Another report, verified by numerous news outlets, disparaging our military by President Trump has been issued.
Referring to our fallen soldiers who fought for democracy and keeping our own country safe as losers and suckers is unconscionable. How can the leader of the United States not understand what they sacrificed their lives for?
Is Congresswoman Stefanik still clinging to Trump’s coattails? Does she also harbor those same sentiments? I wait anxiously to read her response to his comments.
At this point, I wonder if her support for our troops at Fort Drum is just a convenient photo op for her longer range plans.
JUDY PAQUETTE
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: As one of the 1,600 or so regular members of the CVPH Fitness and Wellness Center, it was with shock and sadness to read of the proposed closing of the center.
In 2012, after going through cardiac rehab for the fourth time, I was asked to join the Next Step Program at the center for cardiac patients to help continue their rehabilitation and improve their overall health.. Eight years later, I'm not only a devoted member of the club but also part of the family that is the Wellness Center.
From day one when I was introduced to the caring staff, all of whom treated me with kindness and respect, showed me how to use the various equipment and helped me through my eight week program, I have come to think of the center and staff as my second home and family. Having been through open heart surgery and depression, I can't stress enough how the center helped save my life.
The gym became my mecca for healing both physically and mentally. It became part of my DNA to attend virtually every day. I'm also an avid tennis player and was able, thanks to my healing, to resume playing tennis three times a week year round. Each day until the pandemic that I didn't have a tennis match I would be at the gym going through my daily routine and interaction with friends, old and new..
I have seen over the past eight years the wonderful work the trainers and rehab staff do to improve the quality of life of members from 5-95. The smiles, the camaraderie, the family atmosphere cannot be duplicated.
I'm imploring the powers to be who care so much of the health of our North Country residents to, please reconsider your decision and keep,the Wellness Center open.
BOB HARRIS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Wellness Center will not be reopening.
For those of you not familiar with this facility, it was a gym, swimming pool and exercise complex built on the former air force base.
When the base closed, the complex was taken over by CVPH.
Individuals recovering from strokes, hip and knee replacements or accidents were treated by physical therapists at the complex. One could also transition out of therapy to be a member of this health and fitness facility, as I did 13 years ago.
The members fee was nominal: $47 a month for a senior citizen. The complex opened early to accommodate people wishing to work out or swim laps before going to work. There were many free classes offering zumba, ballet, yoga and pool aerobics, just to name a few. There was pick-up basketball on Sunday mornings, along with pickleball.
The exercise machines were plentiful, and a variety were offered to fit all manner of fitness levels. When the complex closed in March, I was attending a functional fitness class twice a week. Many members met there and also did a little socializing. People drove up from Keene and Elizabethtown.
Even on the coldest days it was a good place to go, the parking lot and sidewalks were always well-salted.
Recently, past employees were told to clean out their lockers because the the facility would not re-open.
This facility filled a North Country need, but it was not a money-maker.
Hospitals are a business, their bread and butter is elective surgeries which were put on hold these many months. The powers that be closed this facility and blamed it on the coronavirus.
The closing of this facility is just another blow to North Country residents who have already had to give up so much and make do.
Even though it is an hour drive, I will be checking out facilities in Burlington.
CAROL HALEY
Plattsburgh
