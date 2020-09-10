TO THE EDITOR: During this unusual summer of fear and worry, Benjamin Pomerance has curated an exceptional drive-in concert series in downtown Plattsburgh.
Every Saturday evening since the Fourth of July there have been live music performances by local and regional music ensembles, all professional artists, all excellent. Dubbed “Curbside at Harborside,” the shows have been held in the vacant parking lot at the Plattsburgh City Marina, where the City of Plattsburgh rolled in an impressive large stage on wheels.
There has been a tremendous variety of instrumental and vocal music presented: classical, opera, Broadway, jazz, blues, rock, traditional folk, gospel, country, and bluegrass - something to satisfy nearly everyone’s tastes.
For the modest price of $20 per carload you may listen to the music in the comfort of your vehicle with the radio tuned to 95.3 FM or you may set up your folding chairs beside your car to hear the music delivered via speakers from the stage. Either way, sound-engineer Russell Feher has delivered excellent quality sound.
There have been 35-40 cars at each show, while a couple of times 60 and 80 have turned up. In addition to customary hand-clapping applause, there is an overwhelming blare of horn-honking following each number. It’s hilarious and heart-warming.
Along with his parents, Ron and Doris Pomerance, Benjamin has accomplished an amazing tour de force. Following sound-check before each show, they provide a delicious meal for the performers and their cadre of volunteers who staff each event. They direct the traffic and parking, while overseeing that all the events meet safety standards demanded by New York State and the CDC. Cars are parked eight feet apart and masks must be worn whenever outside of the vehicle.
The Pomerance Family have been motivated by their passion for the performing arts and deep affection for their community. It has been a labor of love: all of the proceeds taken at the gate are divided among the musicians. If you have not yet attended a concert, there are still opportunities to do so.
This Saturday night will feature a concert of traditional period music in commemoration of the Battle of Plattsburgh. Thank you, Doris, Ron, and Benjamin for your tremendous gift to the city of Plattsburgh and all of us.
ANGELA BROWN
Saranac
TO THE EDITOR: I am responding to the Viewpoint regarding the city’s irresponsible and dangerous decision to suspend the contract of school resource officers.
These are highly liberal concepts where those in charge side with this ludicrous perception such as the simplistic fear of a school-to-prison environment. They neglect the positive reinforcement that exists when there are trustworthy individuals who are employed to provide safety for all who are on the property. It’s unfortunate that crime exists, but simply wishing away these issues will not solve anything.
Those who are responsible for these decisions must understand that by suspending this contract they are only putting children at further risk. As your Viewpoint stated, these policies were enacted in response to deadly school shootings that were enabled by weak responses from local law enforcement and a false sense of security. It is idealistic to believe that we as a society are capable of eradicating criminal behavior. We can only manage it by providing security to law-abiding citizens and attempting to rehabilitate those who have already served their debt to society for their past crimes.
Public policies that coddle criminals at the expense of law-abiding citizens will never work. It is our duty as adults to provide as safe of an environment as we possibly can for our children to receive an education. Removing school resource officers only compromises this security.
In this national political attack on law enforcement have we already forgotten the reason why these officers are necessary? They are there to protect children and to provide a bridge between law enforcement and future members of society.
We cannot afford to have them be discarded for political reasons.
ERIC GEISEL
Putnam Station
