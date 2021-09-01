TO THE EDITOR: The Heart Network’s work is based on community partnerships and collaborations, and when we see another organization take a stance that aligns with us, we make sure to call them out and share our appreciation.
In August, Citizen Advocates used its platform to share information about the dangers of e-cigarettes. Culling information from the Centers for Disease Control, the piece notes that over the course of six years, e-cigarette sales increased by some 122 percent. As they are marketed as a “safer” alternative to smoking, they appeal to youth, children and young adults, of particular concern is their popularity among teenagers.
The article also notes the dangerous effects vaping has on one’s health. A single vape cartridge carries as much as 30 to 50 milligrams of nicotine and contains chemicals like glycol and glycerol, which are unsafe to inhale. Flavorings in e-cigarettes also contain metals such as lead, which are linked to cancer and lung disease.
The Heart Network’s encourages readers to check out the full article, which can be found by visiting: citizenadvocates.net/blog/understanding-the-dangers-of-vaping.
When organizations like Citizen Advocates, which has a broad reach across the North Country, providing community-based mental and behavioural health services for individuals and families, spread information about the dangers of products like e-cigarettes, it has a ripple effect on our communities. We thank Citizen Advocates for making tobacco cessation a priority.
If you are a smoker, or a user of e-cigarette products, and are looking to quit, we encourage you to talk to your health care provider or utilize the New York State Smokers’ Quitline: 1-866-NY-QUITS or nysmokefree.com. You can also get in touch with the Heart Network to learn more about local resources: (518) 891-5855 or heartnetwork.org.
ANN MORGAN
Executive Director
The Heart Network
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: RIP Ed Asner, forever Lou Grant to me.
Thank you for the laughs and for a life of intelligence and integrity.
PAUL BACON
Hallandale Beach, Fla.
