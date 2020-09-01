Awareness campaign ongoing
TO THE EDITOR: Earlier this year, the North Country Chronic Disease Prevention Coalition, a project of the North Country Healthy Heart Network, launched the Do I Have Prediabetes campaign, which encourages people to take a risk test to determine if they should talk to their doctor about prediabetes.
The awareness campaign placed fun, informative trailers in movie theaters across the region, and leveraged social media and other platforms to promote the risk test. Our movie theater partners have been closed due to COVID-19, thus stalling one of the central components of the campaign.
We’re pleased to announce that the campaign is live once again on social and digital platforms. We are also cautiously optimistic that movie theaters will begin to reopen in the fall.
Prediabetes means a person’s blood glucose, or sugar, level is higher than average, but not so high that it would result in a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes. When left untreated, prediabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes. Current data shows that one in three American adults has prediabetes. Early treatment can often reverse that diagnosis, especially when treatment includes managing weight, getting active, quitting smoking, and eating healthier.
Initial analytics from the Do I Have Prediabetes Campaign are encouraging. Working with our partners at Screen Vision and the Ad Council, we’ve tracked increased traffic to doihaveprediabetes.org, where people are actively taking the risk test.
We thank our coalition partners for helping to promote the campaign: Adirondacks ACO, Adirondack Health, Adirondack Health Institute, UVM Alice Hyde Medical Center, Clinton County Public Health, UVM Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, UVM Elizabethtown Community Hospital, Essex County Public Health, Franklin County Public Health, and HIXNY.
To learn more about the prediabetes campaign, or chronic disease prevention resources in our region, send an email to amorgan@heartnetwork.org or visit www.heartnetwork.org.
ANN MORGAN
Executive Director
North Country Health Heart Network
Plattsburgh
Vote against Elise
TO THE EDITOR: Yesterday while speaking at the Republican National Convention, Mr, Trump promised that if re-elected he would introduce legislation to end payroll Social Security taxes from being withheld from paychecks.
Immediately, the director of the Social Security Administration issued a statement that if this legislation were enacted, the Social Security Trust Fund would run out of money in 2023.
Also in the statement, the director indicated that this would impact the inability to pay Social Security retirement and disability benefits. Currently, there are over 50 million people collecting retirement benefits from Social Security and over 13 million people collecting disability benefits. Of the Social Security retirement recipients, it is estimated that slightly more than 40 percent or more than 20 million people have only Social Security as a source of retirement income.
The burden of these payments would become the burden of the general operating fund of the United States government in 2023.
We already have a government so financially crippled by the impact of the COVID pandemic that the federal government cannot afford this additional burden. Nor can we support more than 33 million people losing the retirement to which they have contributed all of their working life as well as disenfranchising those who are physically or mentally unable to work. What about those people in their 50s who will lose the promise of Social Security?
The Democratic senators plan to issue a statement. No Republicans, including Elise Stefanik, have voiced any opposition to this proposal. I am appalled and offended by the lack of opposition from the Republicans.
In the NY-21 District this would impact thousands of constituents of Elise Stefanik and she is remaining silent. Protect your immediate and long-term future by voting against Mr. Trump and Ms. Stefanik.
BARBARA DWYER
Keene
Proud of Elise
TO THE EDITOR: I am so proud of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention.
She represented the North Country values we hold dear on that stage, highlighting what makes our district and our country great.
Elise speaking at the 2020 Republican National Convention proves that she is a go-getter for the North Country. Her speech could have talked about anything but instead, she chose to eloquently highlight the North Country and explain to the entire country the importance of our home. She is a class-act, constantly putting the needs and interests of her constituents first.
That is why I am voting for Elise Stefanik on Nov. 3. She is a blessing to our community, working tirelessly to ensure that the hardworking men and women of the North Country are not forgotten in Washington.
I am so proud that Elise Stefanik is our representative for the North Country.
WILLIAM CREIGHTON
Plattsburgh
