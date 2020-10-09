TO THE EDITOR: I am concerned that I have not heard anything from candidates for mayor of Plattsburgh, Chris Rosenquest or Scott Beebie, regarding specifics on how they will energize the downtown area.
I believe they are opposed to the Prime project. Does that mean they are opposed to creating a downtown where middle and upper-middle income families live? It is hard to comprehend that they are, since such habitation would drive economic vitality. Specifically, I urge them to address how they intend to invigorate downtown with or without such investment in development. What is their vision and plan to get there?
It is an understatement to say that the past four years have been a challenge. The leaders of our city had to make some very difficult decisions in order to prevent bankruptcy. The reasons for this are many, closure of PAFB, loss of Falcon Seaboard revenue, the depletion of the reserve funds all of which resulted in a perfect storm of rising taxes, further eroding the attractiveness of the city.
Our leaders made those tough decisions, improved efficiency of the departments, replenished our reserve fund, improved our Moody’s bond rating. Moody’s noted that Plattsburgh has reduced its fiscal stress and is one of a few cities in New York state to develop such marked improvement.
The mayor and Common Council will be reviewing the budget for 2021; we cannot afford to go backwards, and we must address the pressure that the pandemic has placed on all of us. I urge continued fiscal restraint and investment in efficiency.
ROBERT SMITH
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Elise has accepted $200,000 from health insurance and pharmaceutical companies and voted to end health insurance for 64,000 New Yorkers.
She took $350,000 from the finance industry and voted to privatize social security. Tedra’s campaign money comes overwhelmingly from individual voters and she pledges to protect our health care and social security.
While fires caused by climate change ravage huge swaths of our country, Elise says nothing. Tedra vows to protect our environment.
In four years, Elise has done nothing to support workers. She does not support an increase in minimum wage, protections for people hurt at work or improvements to rural broadband. Is your Internet connection better with Elise in office? Tedra will work for us.
When Trump called our soldiers suckers and losers, what did we hear from Elise? Nothing. Tedra pledges to fight for our veterans.
Elise is a disengaged, lackluster representative. Tedra has lived in the North Country for over 30 years. She has worked with us to solve problems. She knows us. She cares about us.
Tedra Cobb is right for the North Country.
JUNE FOLEY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I believe the presidential candidates need a lesson on how to behave during a debate.
They should’ve watch the Plattsburgh mayoral or Vermont gubernatorial debates. The presidential debate was a disgrace.
DAN MACCALLUM
Rouses Point
