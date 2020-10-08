TO THE EDITOR: Let’s be clear. Tedra Cobb understands that NY-21 is a diverse district, and she will represent all her constituents. As have all our Congressional representatives, she will support Fort Drum and the soldiers and families stationed there, and she will not be silent about Russian bounties on American soldiers.
She will honor the long-standing relationship built over time with our Canadian neighbors. She will protect the right of law-abiding citizens to own guns. Unlike our current representative, she will fight to ensure that all North Country citizens have health care coverage whether or not their employer provides that benefit, and unlike our current representative she will always vote to protect our environment.
Tedra’s opponent can only recycle made-up accusations and manufactured outrage when speaking about Tedra, while she whole-heartedly supports a president who believes that the law does not apply to him.
Our choice is clear in this election. Vote for the candidate who wants to serve the district, not use the position for personal gain or ambition. Vote for Tedra Cobb.
BETH LINDERMAN
Watertown
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik gets it done for her constituents.
I built a home on Cumberland Head, Lake Champlain. My mornings and nights always began and ended watching all the lake activity, all the boats, kayakers, jet skiers, kite surfers and all the fun the lake provided.
I loved all the activity but was always fearful of a hidden danger in the water right in front of my house. For years and probably decades, according to the neighbors, this danger existed. A huge rock as big as a rock ledge was hidden beneath the water's surface only visible in late summer.
Over the years, numerous boats, kayakers and others have hit this rock, many damaged or stranded on it. I witnessed many boats limp off it and watched a man and his kids get stranded with their damaged kayak.
I was always afraid someone going fast in their boat or jet ski would get seriously hurt and I would be calling 911. My neighbors had tried many times to secure a buoy on it, but to no avail. I was determined to get help before any more mishaps. I turned to Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. I contacted Elise and told her our problem. She went right to work on it.
She put not only her office manager, Jonathan, on this but she contacted the Department of Army, the United States Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Her persistency to get action for us took months of communications, but she never gave up.
Her efforts paid off the following summer when the U.S. Coast Guard showed up and secured a permanent buoy on this hazard. I feel a lot of personal damage and possibly loss of life has been spared.
Thank you to Elise for keeping us safe on Lake Champlain. Lets keep Elise working for us.
PAMELA MURRAY WOJTOWICZ
Saratoga Springs
TO THE EDITOR: A few days ago I received my second infomercial mailing in less than a month from Congresswoman Stefanik. I have no doubt that every mailing address in the 21st District received the identical items.
"This mailing was prepared, published and mailed at taxpayer expense" appeared in very tiny letters on the front of both. Under the guise of keeping her constituents informed Ms. Stefanik has managed to get the taxpayers to foot the bill for blatant campaign mailings.
Beyond seeing "Elise Stefanik" in huge letters and her picture on the opposite side, how many recipients paid any attention to what she sent? This is legal, but I question the ethics and propriety of what she had done. How many hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars did she spend? Couldn't these taxpayer dollars have been better spent? Isn't her campaign war chest huge enough to support her reelection bid without taxpayer assistance?
Democrat or Republican, this is simply wrong. There is an old saying, "actions speak louder than words." Again, the actions of the congresswoman have shown us what type of person she is.
JOHN SAWYERS
Schroon Lake
TO THE EDITOR: The Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation staff, Mel and Erin, would like to send out a big thank you to the local disc golfers that turned out for two different workdays at the Cadyville Disc Golf Course this fall.
Over the last few years, the course was being encroached by trees and brush and needed a good overhaul to bring it back to its original fairway lines. Two Saturday mornings, we were joined by several different people who brought equipment, rakes, loppers, and tons of good energy to complete most of the work.
Joining us were Mike Delisle Jr., Robert Crawford, Chris Verkey, Ethan Stansbury, Chris Yaeger, Joey and Ben DeOndarza, Greg Gullily, Nick Page, Terry LaPier Jr., and Brandon Downs. Also, Mike and his father Mike Sr. spent several days on their own mowing and opening up the fairways.
These folks were very helpful in designing a new hole on the course and adapting the flow of the course, too. We are thankful to have such an amazing group of volunteers ready to help when needed and look forward to many more years of fun at the Cadyville Disc Golf Course.
MELANIE DEFAYETTE
Youth Services and Recreation Director
Town of Plattsburgh
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.