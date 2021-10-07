TO THE EDITOR: Everyone should know that Norman Davis is running for supervisor for the Town of Beekmantown. As the election days are coming nearer, we wish to get people to take a closer look at Norman Davis and why he is the best choice that makes sense for the Beekmantown community.
Norman has been a Beekmantown resident for many years and has brought his family up right here as well. He has operated his business the Davis Sawmill for over 25 years and anyone knows he is a hard working individual.
He has taken care of the community in the past as a Beekmantown firefighter and currently sits as a fire commissioner for the town. He has established strong relationships within the community and is willing to listen to the concerns of the residents. Norm will be a new direction for our town as well as a check and balance to the town’s finances and services. Norm knows what is finding the importance of friendship while acting and working like a team. But he also is there to be challenged and lead. He has integrity as a leader, not only encourages the most truthful and fair practice and outcome, but also sends a strong and positive message.
For the above mentioned reasons, these are just a few. This is why we are supporting Norman Davis in his campaign for supervisor for the Town of Beekmantown, and why I think you should do the same.
Thank you for your time, and I hope that you’ll join me in backing Norman Davis come election day, Nov. 2.
KRISTIE and ADRIAN DANIELS
Beekmantown
TO THE EDITOR: Oct. 21 is International Credit Union Day. The theme this year is pertinent to us as it is what our mission has been all about since the very beginning: building financial health for a brighter tomorrow.
This one day affords us an opportunity to be thankful to our movement and a celebration of the platinum-lined differences and impacts SeaComm and other financial cooperatives have made and continues to make for our members and the communities in which we do business.
All credit unions share a common goal to offer access to affordable financial services to their members and provide even the most financially disadvantaged, the tools and the opportunities to be financially self-sufficient. Making life choices and dreams a reality is the credit union difference that makes a real impact in our world.
Exceptional member service and democratic control are just some of the many benefits of being a credit union or cooperative member. That’s as true at SeaComm as it is in other cooperatively-owned financial institutions from Australia to Zimbabwe.
Credit unions and other financial cooperatives are founded on community service, a principle that has set them apart for more than 160 years. At SeaComm, it all started with a tool box, which is iconic for us today and can be seen in the lobbies of all our branches, $50 and a shared vision of then 10 Chevrolet Foundry workers, who each wanted to improve the financial lives of not only themselves, but those they worked with.
That vision is no less important today than it was back on June 6, 1963.
On behalf of the Board of Directors, management and our entire staff, we look forward to carrying on this rich history and continuing the journey that was started by those 10 men of people helping people attain their dreams.
Happy International Credit Union Day.
SCOTT A. WILSON
President and Chief Executive Officer
SeaComm
Watertown
