TO THE EDITOR: The Sunrise Rotary Club of Plattsburgh held the Sunrise Rotary Community Sale outdoors on South Catherine Street on a beautiful Saturday, Sept. 19. We are pleased to report that our Community Sale raised over $4,000 that our club can put toward various community-based projects.
As we all are aware, most local events and fundraisers have been cancelled this year because of the pandemic. However, our club wanted to find something that we could do now that could raise money and help our community. So many of us have had to spend an enormous amount of time in our homes during the pandemic and realized that we own lots of things that we are not using, but that someone else might need.
Of course, we wanted to raise money, but we also knew that times are tough for a lot of members in our community, so the concept of hosting a community sale, a tag sale without price tags, seemed to really resonate with our club’s membership.
The Sunrise Rotary Club would like to thank all the members of our community who graciously donated so many items for the sale. We were overwhelmed with the quantity and quality of the donations. We would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge our fellow Rotarians, the Plattsburgh Noon Club and the SUNY Plattsburgh Rotaract Club, and thank their membership for their help and support with the event.
In addition, we would like to thank George Barnett, Sr., Don Duley and Duley & Associates, Lucenda Storage, Deb Merrill, and Cliff Sterling and the Champlain VFW Post 1418 for their significant contributions to the success of the Sunrise Community Sale.
Proceeds from the Community Sale will help Sunrise Rotary support community-based projects such as the Sunrise Rotary Pavilion at Wilcox Dock and the Sunrise Rotary Gazebo at the Samuel D. Champlain monument.
In fact, Sunrise Rotary raised over $25,000 to construct the universally accessible Max Moore Memorial Treehouse on the Saranac River Trail and is currently an avid supporter of the Outdoor Arts Projects as part of the revitalization of Plattsburgh’s historic downtown.
SUE LEBLANC-DUROCHER
President, Sunrise Rotary Club
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: So the other day, while at the Miami Airport, I watched a family of five check in for a flight to South America using a cellphone with just one screen. They got ticketed, bags checked, cleared customs and immigration and left for a long flight across the Equator.
Yesterday, I went to the Essex County Clerk’s DMV office to title a 14-year-old car and got quite the run-around and ended up getting pretty angry and told off some of the clerks; six pages of single-spaced mumbo jumbo.
When will people realize that the DMV is front-running for the insurance industry, gophers for the State Police, etc., and just what good does having a New York title do anyway?
My old Volvo wagon that went missing at the Essex County tax sale years ago got a collective yawn when I complained, and even after insisting that State Police investigate, the district attorney did nothing, so I am out maybe $1,200.
Now it seems to me that New York could adopt what California does already and issue a tag for a car which stays with the car. Carfax and eBay could keep track of the cars, etc., thus cutting a big chunk of needless fat out of the state budget.
WILLIAM KUNTZ III
Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: It was upsetting to see the photo of a dead black bear with a hunter squatting proudly over it. Although a former hunter and an omnivore myself, that photo made me sad.
Like most conservationists, I support subsistence hunting, but find trophy hunting morally and ecologically objectionable. It is wrong to kill needlessly, especially highly intelligent, socially-sophisticated, ecologically-critical species.
Bears live 20-plus years, raise several families, and teach their cubs throughout their lives. When a bear is shot, knowledge about where to find food and shelter, how to avoid people, and other information important to life is lost.
On lands my family foundation has purchased for conservation in the Split Rock Wildway wildlife corridor linking Lake Champlain with the High Peaks, we allow hunting by permission only so folks can get meat the old-fashioned way, by carefully taking a deer or turkey. But we fully protect the carnivores and sensitive species on our land.
The hunter in your photo was, no doubt, abiding by New York DEC guidelines, but these rules need updating. Allowing hundreds of northern New York’s bears to be shot every year is socially disruptive to bears and ecologically troublesome, even if it may be sustainable.
Photos speak many words. I urge the Press-Republican to show photos of living healthy bears, which are available from trail cameras and skilled wildlife photographers. I urge hunters to think twice before pulling the trigger on a bear or other wild carnivore. Our region needs more carnivores, including bobcats, coyotes, foxes, otters, and fishers, as well as black bears, to keep our lands, wildlife, and waters healthy.
Bears and other carnivores are quite willing to coexist with us. Let us learn to coexist with them.
JAMIE PHILLIPS
President, Eddy Foundation
Essex
