TO THE EDITOR: Do you remember those good old days, when we could walk into any business and not be told how to care for our health?
Remember when the government wouldn't interfere with your daily life? Remember when you weren't forced to make decisions about your health that you were opposed to? Well, I hope you remember those good old days before 2020. The days of freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Now we are so obsessed with safety that we give up liberty. Well, I echo Thimas Jefferson's words, "Timid men prefer the calm of despotism (tyranny, oppression) to the boisterous sea of liberty."
I want liberty. I want the freedom to make my own decisions for myself. How about you?
PRISCILLA KIS
Cadyville
TO THE EDITOR: We are writing in support of Sam Dyer, Town of Beekmantown supervisor.
When Sam was elected he inherited a groundwater contamination problem caused by the town's sand/salt pile. Many private wells were contaminated.
Sam has taken on the challenge of bringing safe and potable water to those residents that have been burdened by this problem. Mr. Dyer has invested many hours to find a reasonable and affordable solution for these households.
We would personally like Sam to have the opportunity to see this project through.
KEVIN and KATHY SPONABLE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Because our federal, state and local governments are elected by us, its citizens, voting is not only an important right but also a privilege in our society.
By voting, you are making your voice heard and registering your opinion about how you think the government should operate. During this time of political strife, there are those who would abrogate the right of some of our citizens to vote, making it all the more important for everyone to exercise one’s right to vote.
Being registered is one step. Voting is another step. Local elections do not bring a year of commercials and many flyers in the mail. But, voting in local elections is very important. The people that are elected to public offices help our towns to operate effectively and spend our tax money responsibly. The local district attorney holds an office that helps prosecute most crimes in our neighborhoods.
A recent review of voters in our area notes that many people who are registered did not vote during recent elections.
This year there are five proposals on the ballot. They are located on the back of the ballot so make sure you turn it over. All of the proposals are amendments to the State Constitution: Proposal 1, Amending the Apportionment and Redistricting Process; Proposal 2, Right to Clean Air, Clean Water, and a Healthful Environment; Proposal 3, Eliminating the 10-Day Advance Voter Registration Requirement; Proposal 4, Authorizing No-Excuse Absentee Ballot Voting; and Proposal 5, Increasing the Jurisdiction of the NYC Civil Court.
For more information about these proposals and other election information, visit Vote411 at www.vote411.org.
Nov. 2, Election Day, is when we can all make a difference. Our democracy requires our participation.
SUZY JOHNSON
BETSY ANN KING
BETSY METZ
LWV of the North Country
Plattsburgh
