TO THE EDITOR: Freedom-loving, patriotic, left-leaning, Americans are frightened of a dictator-loving president and a government increasingly controlled by greedy special interests and large corporations, ignoring people’s needs.
Right-leaning Americans are frightened by big government, lacking law and order, taking their money, freedom and rights. We are sucked into the vortex of fear and division, purposely amplified by some political candidates using labels and lies.
Labels and name-calling are just tools to instill fear and close your mind. Credit your intelligence, learn the facts.
NY-21 has a choice. Instead of her record, Stefanik relies on petty name-calling to scare you; referring to her opponent as “socialist” and “taxin’ Tedra,” neither of which are true.
Tedra Cobb doesn’t stoop to childish name-calling. Tedra uses facts to expose Stefanik’s votes and positions which hurt the North Country:
- Eliminating protections for pre-existing conditions, which could lead to health insurance loss for 64,000 people.
- Cutting Social Security/ Medicare.
- Lifting Midwest power plant emission controls, harming environment.
- Accepting money from pharmaceutical/insurance industries; voting against lowering prescription drug prices.
- Prioritizing her career, siding with Trump in failing to call out Russia for bounties to kill U.S. soldiers.
Tedra Cobb believes our government can fulfill its constitutional mandate to "promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty." Tedra supports access to affordable healthcare, quality education, living wages and equal justice; campaign finance reform to reduce corruption and protecting voting rights.
Social Security and Medicare have promoted the general welfare, but not diminished our freedom one iota. Improving the lives of everyday Americans strengthens our democracy. Cultivating all of America’s talents secures our position as a world leader.
This is not socialism, but a government “of the people, by the people and for the people.”
For true freedom and a stronger America, vote Tedra Cobb.
PEGGY WILTBERGER
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: As a local elected official in Saratoga County, sixth generation dairy farmer, and a neighbor, I have had the privilege of getting to know Elise Stefanik very well since she started her public service as our representative in Congress.
She has visited my farm multiple times, always making sure to interact with the many different members of my team and listening intently to our specific concerns. Elise worked diligently last Congress to successfully pass the bipartisan Farm Bill that made very important reforms to directly benefit the agricultural sector and our local dairy farms in particular. This had significant positive impacts on my business and those throughout the district which directly support the open space, quality of life and have large economic impacts throughout our rural communities.
I am very grateful that we have a very bright, articulate individual in Elise working hard as a strong advocate for the dairy farms and all the citizens of this congressional district. Recently, during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elise has been a strong advocate for our dairy farms and businesses in getting us the support that was needed during this challenging and unprecedented year.
I know that whenever I have an issue to address, I can talk to Elise and work with her office to get things done. She’s our true advocate and I am grateful she represents our district. I am proudly casting my ballot for Elise Stefanik on Election Day.
BILL PECK
Supervisor, Town of Northumberland
Schuylerville
TO THE EDITOR: To make the presidential debates more paletable, they should put both canidates in soundproof booths that can hear all, but only be heard when it is their turn to speak/respond.
It would give the listening audiance a real chance to evaluate the canidates, without the sound cluter of that last one. I could not watch it.
JAY FRANK
Keeseville
