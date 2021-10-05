TO THE EDITOR: Mayor Rosenquest's denial of Councilor Gibbs’ request for budget information and his attempts to bully her on City Hall steps are disturbing indicators that he is not the man I voted for.
I served as a city councilor under two mayors and have been party to many struggles about access to information. In my view, Mayor Rosenquest has not lived up to his promise that he would be better than his predecessors. Gibbs’ request for information is supported by the City Charter.
The city appointed a Charter Commission in 2016 in part to clarify the roles of mayor and council. The commission concluded that councilors have the same rights to information as any citizen. While their requests must be channeled through the mayor, access to such information enables councilors to exercise oversight.
Council’s ability to act in this fashion is vital to maintaining checks and balances. Councilor Gibbs' request for more information than the mayor was willing to give should be applauded rather than questioned, stifled, or condemned. Candidate Rosenquest promised more access. As mayor, he has imposed arbitrary limits to it.
It is disturbing that the mayor bullied Councilor Gibbs, but I am more outraged by his denial, even though witnesses corroborate her charge. The mayor’s published account of the incident amounts to gaslighting. I’ve worked with Councilor Gibbs whose integrity is impeccable. I believe her.
In my view, the conflict between Mayor Rosenquest and Councilor Gibbs encourages us to clarify what we want from our government.
Do we want true transparency and accountability, or are we content with lip service to those principles? Will we demand that our public servants be civil, or look the other way when credible charges to the contrary are made?
RACHELLE ARMSTRONG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Viewpoint published Sept. 30 touches upon some of many factors residents have to deal with. Permit me to add the following for consideration.
New York appears to be in a race with California to have the largest, most expensive liberal nanny social support systems. Note NY’s Bail Reform, Eviction Moratorium extension, liberal voting procedures, and huge appetite to spend taxpayers' money.
Locally the DRI programs and PILOT policies are costing us and will crowd out a once reasonably right-sized area. The Upstate Airport Improvement Program has spent our tax monies to give us an airport costing millions annually out of our general fund to operate. Does anyone really believe Air France or Air Jamaica would operate here now that the runway is repaved or we may buy a new firetruck? Our Canadian customers have had two years to realign their lives and travel options up there.
Most of us cannot relocate to a less intrusive life elsewhere. Besides, our gem here is this currently pristine large lake with serious mountains a short drive away. I have voiced my position to my state reps to not allow electric windmills within 20 miles of the Blue Line. A recent Sun small sampling poll indicates that 57 percent of respondents think the border should remain closed.
Is this COVID driven or maybe the thought is that the Canadians visitors are good for business but the crowds are not missed. A walk on Valcour Island will indicate less trash indeed, but still needs visitors to be responsible.
It is irrelevant what others think of our state. The negative mold was cast decades ago. It behooves all of us to communicate to our representatives and not let the tail wag the dog. Otherwise, someday the Gadson flag may be reworded to “Don’t Tread on Them."
GEOFFREY BARKER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On Nov. 2, Champlain can elect a strong town by voting for Tom Trombley for town supervisor, Julie Castine for town clerk/tax collector, and Bryan Moore, Rick Hunter, and Annie Rochester for town board.
We also, with Town First and his excellent work in mind, the Champlain Republican Party supports re-electing Allen Racine as highway superintendent. While there is a Republican candidate listed on the ballot, this was not our plan. We intended to either cross-endorse Allen or have no candidate at all.
The reason for this error is twofold: 1) due to my failure as chairman to plan for a cross-endorsement, and 2) due to the Clinton County Republican Party’s suggestion of a placeholder candidate without the Town Committee’s knowledge or consent.
While we could not undo this in time due to election law deadlines, we can inform the voters of what we feel are the best choices for Champlain.
NICHOLAS SOUTHWICK
Rouses Point
