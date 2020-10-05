TO THE EDITOR: Here's hoping Amy Coney Barrett is better at making Supreme Court decisions than she is at public speaking.
Trump could've come up with somebody more dynamic. Nonetheless, she is pledging to go with the Constitution, and that's what we need right now. No more Far-Right or Far-Left rulings. Just just, Constitutional rulings that reaffirm our nation as a republic, not a democracy.
Most Americans think our nation was founded as a constitutional democracy. No, our nation was founded as a democratic republic. The Constitution and the first 10 amendments describe the power and authority of the republic mostly to restrict the government and to protect the people from their government. After that, the democratic process kicks in to apply to particulars.
The best analogy I can think of to illustrate a democratic republic is a structure made of rock or concrete, and some organic material like sod or lumber. Our Constitution and the first 10 amendments are the rock or concrete foundation, solid, inorganic and immutable, save for the provision for a major, almost impossible effort to alter it.
The lumber or sod is the organic material we place on the foundation to shape our structure to meet our changing (progressive) needs for “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” over time. All the while, our foundation, so provident in its initial design and building, remains steadfast and virtually immutable.
We do need change in our laws and institutions, but not to the extent of modifying our foundation in any way. If a 5-to-4 Republican majority on the SCOTUS bench is necessary to remind us of, and return us to, a constitutional republic, let's do it.
We need charismatic figures for the job. I seriously question whether Amy Coney Barrett's personal constitution is up to the task.
JUNE CHARVAT
Clintonville
TO THE EDITOR: Elise Stefanik insults our intelligence by manipulating the truth.
It makes me wonder if her perception of residents of the 21st District is more of a dated, movie version of rural people, than the reality of the caring, intelligent people that we are.
For example, she accuses Tedra Cobb of wanting to defund the police, yet, she actually has taken a stand to defund New York’s police by siding with President Trump’s categorization of New York City as an anarchist city. With that classification, Trump has stated he will withhold federal grant money that is typically used for housing, transportation and law enforcement; even though many legal experts claim the president does not have the authority to do so.
Tedra Cobb on the other hand has never said she supports defunding the police. Cobb has said, that she supports increasing funding for the police and for social supports in the community to aid and supplement police services as situations warrant. Cobb has also not advocated for the channeling of resources from police departments to fund social service agencies.
The conditions and practices that have provoked peaceful protests, and the violence which no candidate condones, is where our focus must remain. The vivid examples of a dual criminal justice system systematically treating Black people in an unjust and inhumane manner cannot be ignored or denied. Nor can we ignore a vicious pandemic which has left over 200,000 Americans dead and has plagued many survivors with continued health problems. Failed federal leadership to control the spread of the virus has severely impacted all aspects of our lives.
We want our elected leaders to recognize and address these critical issues. Name calling, lies and chaos is not what we in NY-21 want or deserve.
Your vote is your voice. I am voting for Tedra Cobb.
MARGOT GOLD
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: I am contacting the Plattsburgh Police Department for their response to my plea and other citizens' outrage to the current reported hate crime in our city center.
Detective listened to my constant continual plea for justice for the victims. It is now with a sad but empowered heart I will witness Tyshaun Jackson's traumatic event, and a hopefully healing journey through the judicial system.
Thank you detective, Chief Levi Ritter and Officer Brad Miller.
May this example of a hate crime generate thought and positive change in our community.
DAVID YOCUM
BLM
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: A recent social media meme shows a Biden sign with an extra message taped at the top that says if anyone steals the sign, the homeowner will donate to Planned Parenthood.
Lois Glenn-Karp of Paradox laments in her letter to the editor (Press-Republican, Oct. 1) that someone stole her Biden/Harris and Tedra Cobb signs.
Because her signs were stolen, I am donating to Planned Parenthood.
You decide if and when to become a parent, how many children to have and how often to have children; that is your right. And if your signs are stolen, vote for Biden/Harris and Cobb who support family planning.
Give to support the leaders who stand by your right to plan for parenthood.
KATHRYN REINHARDT
Willsboro
