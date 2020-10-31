TO THE EDITOR: I would like to ask that the residents of Ward 2 vote to re-elect Councilor Mike Kelly this year.
I have gotten to know Mike quite well over the last couple of years and can assure you no one will work harder for his ward and the city as a whole. Mike brings the experience and determination to the City Council to make the hard decisions that will benefit the city over the long haul.
You would be hard pressed to find someone who will better represent the interests of the city taxpayers than Mike Kelly. I have come to appreciate his transparency on the issues. If you want to know Mike’s opinion on a matter just ask and he will state his position without hesitation.
I sincerely hope that the residents of Ward 2 will re-elect Mike Kelly as their councilor so he can continue to give the people in his ward the quality representation they deserve.
JEFF MOORE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Problem gambling may not be a common topic discussed during Domestic Violence Awareness Month; however, the link between domestic violence and problem gambling makes it important to bring awareness to this volatile relationship.
Domestic violence is defined as violent or aggressive behavior within the home, typically involving the violent abuse of a spouse or partner, which may include physical violence; sexual, psychological, social, or financial abuse; harassment; and stalking.
A recent study of help-seeking gamblers found that 49 percent of participants reported being a victim of violence and 43 percent had perpetrated violence (Bellringer ,et al., 2017).
A person with a gambling problem may experience intense mental and emotional distress which may be expressed through restlessness, irritability, or violence. Someone’s gambling problem may also elicit similar distress from a loved one. The person gambling may be the perpetrator or victim of domestic violence.
Furthermore, there is already evidence that domestic violence increases during professional sporting events due to the emotions experienced from a home team’s upset loss, citing issues like consumption of alcohol, increased interactions with family members during games, increased expectations for a positive outcome, and increased stress and anxiety. Our community, the state and the country are seeing increased availability and prevalence of sports gambling, daily fantasy sports, and the like. What happens when those high stakes are further intensified by having large sums of money on the line, potentially for multiple sporting events?
Problem gambling and domestic violence can impact anyone. If you are experiencing domestic violence or problem gambling, confidential services are available: Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center: 518-801-1491. The Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center is a program of the New York Council on Problem Gambling, dedicated to addressing the issue of problem gambling within New York state. Visit NYProblemGamblingHELP.org.
BRANDY RICHARDS
North Creek
TO THE EDITOR: This letter is to endorse Mike Kelly for councilor in Ward 2.
Many many times I have stopped to his home and he was either at City Hall in meetings or on the phone with the councilors and mayor over city issues. Mike knows the budget and has helped put this city back in a positive direction.
Please make sure whoever you vote for has the time and devotion to represent this city. Mike has shown his devotion to this city.
Mike also is an animal lover. He always supported Animal Rescue and the work we did in helping the cat problems in the city of Plattsburgh.
This council and mayor have never been more transparent. There are tons of items on the city website. Today almost everything is on the city website that can be. Now that is true progress and transparency.
Our city, county, country, and especially the animals and environment are at stake in this election.
I urge you also to vote for Joe Biden for president, Tedra Cobb for Congress, Kim Davis for the Senate, Wendall Hughes for Clinton County Legislature, Jennifer Tallon for Ward 4 councilor and Patrick McFarlin for Ward 5 councilor.
DENISE NEPHEW
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This is one of the most consequential elections for our city in recent history. The past four years have shown what happens when our elected officials ignore the will of the people.
There are three council seats up for election this November. We need to fill every one of those seats with people who care about the people living in our communities more than big money, corporatism, and pie in the sky dreams of silver-bullet mega-projects like Prime that they believe are needed to save our community. The only saving our community needs is from those who push this type of thinking on the rest of us because they know better.
If we do not fill every seat with community-minded individuals, we will not flip the council this November.
Through my work in community development in the Boston area, I learned that the most successful and sustainable way to strengthen a community is to invest in the community, in the people who live and work there already. We had a mantra there, which we lived by: "nothing about us without us."
When you make a place a reflection of the hopes and dreams of the people who actually live there, a place they want to live and raise their families, a place where they can feel welcome and appreciated; that is the best way to attract others to live there, too. We must stop trying to make this place something it is not and value the people we have right here. We are the key to our own success.
This election day, please vote for candidates who have shown they have the ability to acknowledge the voices in our community, and the integrity to actually listen. We need positive change here more than ever.
Please vote for Jacob Avery (Ward 1), John Gordon (Ward 5), and Ethel Facteau (Ward 4) on Nov. 3. I believe in them because they believe in you.
DANIELLE ERB
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This letter is in support of Chris Rosenquest’s election for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
Chris Rosenquest has the solid political experience of a two term county legislator that is needed in a candidate for mayor. With this experience he understands the fiscal needs of the city that is necessary to steer us through what is going to be difficult times ahead. He has been a reliable representative with a local track record of producing results.
He is a respected businessman in the community with a personal understanding of what is needed to improve the financial health and prosperity of this city. But on a personal note, I feel that Rosenquest has the empathy that is needed in any leader for advocating and collaborating with the diverse groups and interests that make up our small city. He will make our entire area vibrant with community events, art, entertainment and improve our quality of life.
When it comes to securing the future of our city, join me and vote for Chris Rosenquest.
LAURA CARBONE, MD
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: After four years of divisiveness in the mayor’s office, Chris Rosenquest will provide the change the City of Plattsburgh needs.
With his Plattsburgh roots, as well as his experience as a Clinton County legislator and local business owner, Chris has an outstanding track record to run on. He also has a comprehensive, progressive plan to improve the city, which will make the most of Plattsburgh’s underutilized geographical, historical and economic assets so that the entire community will benefit.
Most important, Chris has the temperament and background to lead us through difficult times. He will listen to people’s concerns and bring transparency to City Hall, and I believe he has the best chance to heal divisions in the city.
After an administration marked by infighting, secrecy and missed opportunities for progress, Chris will provide the reboot Plattsburgh needs.
That’s why I’m voting for Christopher Rosenquest for mayor.
LUKE CYPHERS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The city of Plattsburgh needs a leader with a clear plan of action to move us beyond the bickering, anger-filled Common Council meetings and contentious relationship with our only municipal neighbor.
We need a leader who has demonstrated knowledge of the political process and someone who has the established connections with regional leaders to hit the ground running. We need a leader who is not attached already to one main group of city employees, but, instead, has broad respect and understanding of all the various functions and services the City of Plattsburgh provides.
The City of Plattsburgh is a $56,000,000 enterprise which needs a broadly experienced leader at the helm to ensure we taxpayers are getting the most out of their investment in the city's services. Chris Rosenqust is that leader.
He is the right candidate. Please vote for Chris Rosenquest for mayor.
DOUG BUTDORF
JESSAMYN NEUHAUS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to strongly endorse Chris Rosenquest for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
It is with my decades of experience working in and with municipal goverments that I believe Chris Rosenquest is the qualified, capable and collaborative mayor that our city needs to lead us through this difficult time and plan for for a thriving future.
Chris has been elected twice to serve in the Clinton County Legislature. In that role, he has established working relationships with all of the local jurisdictions and is well regarded by his peers.
Chris understands that time is of the essence. We don’t have the luxury of electing a mayor that needs time to get up to speed. Chris has already identified a transition team, comprised of city staff and members of the community, so that, if elected, he can start planning conversations as mayor-elect and truly hit the ground running on his first day as mayor.
As a small downtown business owner, Chris understands the importance of revitalizing our downtown. And he understands just how critical public engagement is in that process. I know this because I have seen him walk his talk.
Throughout his campaign, he has been visiting neighborhoods and having COVID safe, masked, socially distanced, and outdoors conversations with the people he meets.
These are challenging times and we need a mayor who is committed to tackle the difficult issues of economic development and affordable housing in an inclusive way. Chris Rosenquest is that candidate and will be that mayor.
EVA SCHWEBER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Raising the minimum wage is the most humane action our elected representatives can take. Working parents and their children should not live in poverty.
When the minimum wage was first codified in 1938, it ensured a worker would earn “more than a bare subsistence level,” according to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The purpose of having a minimum wage was to provide a livable income.
According to the 2020 National Low-Income Housing Coalition’s annual report, someone working a full-time minimum wage job can’t afford a one-bedroom rental in 95 percent of U.S. counties. It’s time for a change; no one who works a full-time job should have to live in poverty or be homeless.
Many of our minimum wage workers are on the front line during this COVID-19 pandemic. All of us are dependent on the minimum wage workers. Increasing the minimum wage would also protect children and the elderly who are dependent on parents who make minimum wage.
A study by the Council of Economic Advisors found that raising the minimum wage can also reduce crime by 3 to 5 percent. The New York State minimum wage can’t support a family, and working families need a living wage.
Kimberly Davis believes in the value of hard work and she knows that hard workers should be paid a livable wage. The North Country needs a champion for the low and middle-class workers.
As a former single parent and minimum wage worker, I'm voting for Kimberly Davis for State Senate.
MAGGIE BARTLEY
Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: There are those in our country who would argue that the only way to get things done is to bully people and that the loudest voice in the room is the smartest.
There are also those who admire, or at least excuse, hateful language and outrageous behavior because they feel it conveys strength rather than weakness. They also often manage to convince themselves that anyone who lies with impunity will tell the truth when it matters.
Although it may come from a place of frustration and a sense of powerlessness in a flawed system, it’s misplaced wishful thinking.
Enthusiasm for change is a good and powerful thing, but it should be tempered with a broad view that gives as much weight to concern for our fellow humans as it does concern for the issues that matter to us personally, regardless of how important they might be. Diplomacy and intelligent compromise in our democracy and international relations can not only be just as effective as reckless hostility and blind aggression, but they often prove to yield better results in the long term.
Please consider voting for the candidates who, by their words, actions, and political alliances have demonstrated that they are capable of understanding this crucial concept.
Our nation and our world will be the better for it.
SUSAN PULITZER
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to endorse Chris Rosenquest in his run for city mayor.
Since 1984, I have worked with every elected mayor in the City of Plattsburgh. I am a 27-year veteran of the City of Plattsburgh Fire Department and have always been a proud city employee. I served as union president for six years (1990-1996) and union vice president for four years thereafter.
I am also currently serving as the Democratic chair for Clinton County. In my positions, I have seen many elected officials come and go. With Chris Rosenquest’s experience and background, I believe he can lead Plattsburgh in the right direction.
Chris and I have been friends for several years now. I knew him during his previous run for mayor, so I am familiar with his campaign. In knowing him, I have learned that Chris is open-minded, driven, respectable, and has an all-encompassing view which allows him to see situations from all angles. If elected, I believe these traits and many others will allow him to thrive as the City of Plattsburgh’s mayor.
His political experience includes his current position as county legislator, chairman for the Finance Committee and others. His positions have involved working closely with all the department heads, so he is already familiar with other leaders in Plattsburgh and well-informed on current events.
Chris knows people, listens to them, and reflects others’ opinions through his political platforms. I know that he has the necessary qualities to succeed as mayor.
I urge you to vote this Election Day and to keep Chris Rosenquest in mind. With the help of the people, Chris could really make a difference in our community. I have no doubts in his ability.
JERRY MARKING
Democratic Chair of Clinton County
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I’ve been hearing a lot lately from Dan Stec about all his legislative victories while in the Assembly.
He’s claiming that in the eight years he’s been in the Assembly he’s passed more bills than any other Republican. With the number of bills that Dan has passed standing at a whopping 41, it makes me wonder what all the other Republicans have been up to?
For comparison’s sake, let’s look at freshman Democratic Senator Jennifer Metzger’s legislative history: in her two years in office she has introduced 147 bills and passed 44. This means, in just two years, she has passed more bills than Dan has in his eight.
While Dan will likely bemoan and blame being in the minority for this, that then begs the question why he would want us to vote for him to continue to be the minority in the Senate? The problems he’ll cite for not being able to get more done, while simultaneously claiming he’s done the most, will not go away if he moves to the higher chamber.
Why is he asking us to vote for him to be just as ineffective for another two years? What a way to waste your vote.
I’m voting for Kimberly Davis. She has served Clinton County well in her seven years as county treasurer and we need someone with a financial background representing us.
Kimberly will be in the majority and will explain to her downstate colleagues how decisions and legislation could affect us differently in the North Country. She will have a voice and a vote. I know Kimberly to be thoughtful of all perspectives and she’s able to make the tough decisions that will have to be made during this budget crisis.
I urge you to vote for Kimberly Davis for State Senate.
REBECCA FOX
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The voters in Ward 2 would be wise to remember that for every wrong decision Mayor Colin Read made in his four-year term, he had a puppet to follow him.
That yes-man is Councilor Mike Kelly.
For every decision Mayor Colin Read made on the Prime Development, Mike Kelly agreed. When Mayor Read was eliminating whole departments, like the Recreation Department, Mike Kelly was at the front of the line to support it. When Mayor Read was taking away jobs of hard-working city employees, Mike Kelly made statements about how proud he was of the mayor's efforts and led the charge to make it happen.
Mike Kelly has shown the City of Plattsburgh citizens, time and time again, that he is at the front of the line to follow Colin Read. Mike Kelly has not been a leader, but a follower who speaks against the "idiots" that dared to disagree with his mentor.
It's time for Mike Kelly to follow Colin Read one last time and be voted out of office.
I know Jake Avery, and I believe he will serve the citizens of Ward 2 and the City of Plattsburgh well.
JIM CALNON
Mayor, 2013-2016
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This fall, the Town of Plattsburgh participated in the Clinton County Youth Bureau (CCYB) soccer league. We hosted 17 teams which allowed 213 youths to stay active from August through October.
Participants were taught the fundamentals of soccer during practices and were able to test their skills in friendly games against teams around the county. This season especially our teams focused on sportsmanship, team building, and life lessons.
We would like to thank the CCYB for hosting the league this fall and helping all towns navigate the new COVID-19 guidelines. Secondly, we would like to give a special thank you to all parents and participants who diligently followed guidelines to allow all to enjoy their soccer season.
There are many people who made great contributions towards the success of this program, but the season would not have been possible without our dedicated coaches. I want to thank them for volunteering their time and for their extra effort and patience while navigating through our season.
Thank you to Amanda Almodovar, Eric Barnes, Krista Boule, Vicki Dauphinais, Brandy Ducatte, Patrick Fullum, Shannon Hagadorn, Ben Hankins, Jordy Kivett, Jessica Mathews, Kevin Riley, Rachelle Roberts, Doug Rock, Pat Ryan, Evan Tamer, Dana Welch and many assistant coaches who provided a fun, safe, and positive environment for children to learn about soccer.
I would also like to recognize all the sports officials who refereed our games this fall season. They all did an excellent job as sports officials and should be recognized for their dedication and responsibility. Thank you to Ethan Barnes, Joshua Burgin, Lucas LaForest, Brady Mannix, Brenna Mulvaney, Sydney Myers, and Kye Norcross.
I hope to see you all back next year.
ERIN PANGBORN
Recreation Program Coordinator
Town of Plattsburgh
