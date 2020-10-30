TO THE EDITOR: I have long carried the poem, “The Man in the Mirror” by Anonymous, in my wallet as a reminder to look myself in the eye every day and ask if I have done the right thing. No matter what life brings, above all else, I have to live with myself. If I need to rationalize my decisions for personal gain, those decisions are most likely wrong.
The poem, in part, says:
When you get what you want in your struggle for self,
And the world makes you king for a day,
Then go to the mirror and look at yourself,
And see what that man has to say.
You can fool the whole world down the pathway of years,
And get pats on the back as you pass,
But the final reward will be heartache and tears,
If you’ve cheated the man in the glass.
With elections around the corner, I will be making choices to vote for candidates, not based on political affiliation, but on the quality of their character. In other words, I am looking for nominees who can look in the mirror and believe they have done the right thing, not for personal gain but for the greater good.
I will be voting for candidates that have shown integrity, honesty, and compassion. I believe we need candidates that are respectful of all Americans, celebrating their differences and treating everyone with equal consideration under the Constitution. During these difficult times, I will be looking for candidates that have a desire to unify, not polarize, and want to do whatever is necessary to protect us all.
It is my hope that, when voting, you will take a long look in the mirror and not cheat the man in the glass.
KEITH LUNN
Port Kent
TO THE EDITOR: We are in for some tough choices with what to cut and who to tax when it comes to next year’s state budget deficit.
One of the proposed measures has been to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, creating a new line of tax revenue. Colorado and California have proven this is an effective approach: in 2019 Colorado collected over $302 million in taxes and fees, and since 2018 California has collected over $845 million.
Now, many, including Assemblyman Dan Stec, will falsely claim that marijuana is a gateway drug and push back on this kind of legalization. Not only is this claim false, but the National Institute on Drug Abuse notes that marijuana is no more a gateway drug to the use of harder substances than alcohol or nicotine.
In fact, a growing percentage of users are our nation’s veterans. Many veterans’ organizations call for the decriminalization and outright legalization of its usage on a federal level as marijuana can be used to treat the crippling effects of wounds sustained in the line of duty, including PTSD.
Many veterans will skirt the law to access marijuana rather than use opioids which have been proven to be addictive and sometimes deadly. In states where marijuana usage has been legalized for recreational and medicinal usage, opioid related deaths have gone down.
When looking at the tough choices that will have to be made next year, why not look to every revenue stream available?
That’s why I'm voting for Kimberly Davis for State Senate. Kimberly believes that we should legalize the recreational usage of marijuana, not only for its potential for tax revenue, but for it’s helpful role for our veterans, and the reality that our laws around marijuana arrests disproportionately impact people of color.
MARIA BOSFORD
Queensbury
TO THE EDITOR: The Working Families Party has endorsed individuals we believe have compassion, intelligence, and an understanding of the needs of our citizens.
We want to protect ourselves and future generations. If we are going to do that we should: elect leaders who will protect voting rights, address the climate change, expand health care, protect and enhance Medicare and Social Security, restore our standing in the world with diplomacy, educate all children, care for the downtrodden, treat all with dignity and fairness, provide a livable income for all, show empathy for others, and listen to all citizens’ views.
Among those we have endorsed are Tedra Cobb for Congress, Kimberly Davis for State Senate, and Billy Jones for State Assembly.
Each of them embody the ideals the Working Families Party espouse. They are all listed on the Working Families line, Row D on your ballot.
We have also endorsed Joe Biden for President. We feel that he will also work for many of the values we hold. We are fortunate in New York to have the option of voting for Biden and Harris on the Working Families Party line. Voting on the Working Families line allows you to vote for new leaders for our nation.
Minor parties such as ours need approximately 130,000 votes, depending on turnout, to remain on the ballot in the future. It would be less democratic if we only had two parties, Republican and Democrat, to choose from.
Please vote for president and our local candidates on Row D, Working Families.
TOM WOOD
WFP North Country Chair
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On Nov. 3, we the citizens of Plattsburgh will need to make a very important decision that will impact the future of our city.
You need to ask yourself who is hardworking, dedicated, transparent, honest, ethical and genuine?
Who will put the citizens first, will collaborate with all constituent groups, will have open communication/open door policy?
We have an opportunity to bring a mayor in that has all of these qualities plus much more.
Let’s join together and start the New Year with someone who wants the best for Plattsburgh. Vote for Scott Beebie.
DAVID and LEISA BOISE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As a resident of Ward 5 and voter, I’ve cast my ballot for Chris Rosenquest.
He is a dedicated public servant which is well-documented in his work as our Clinton County legislator. He is invested in Plattsburgh, as both a legislator and a local business owner. He returned home to offer his skills and experience in economic development to our community.
Chris made a conscious choice to return and to raise a family here. Our community matters to him. In an interview back in 2016 about his then business venture, Chris said: “Don’t just come home. Come home and grow home,” and while his business ventures have shifted, his vision hasn’t.
This is our opportunity to join him in that vision. With Chris, I believe we can grow our home. He has an innovative and sensible plan for the City of Plattsburgh in which we can create financial growth and stability, build regional partnerships, and strengthen our city’s economic development.
Chris is dedicated to the arts and to improving our quality of life. He’s secured funds for arts programs and community improvements and while projects such as murals may not seem like a lot, they are. Art is valuable and public art is critical. Public art is for everyone and celebrates who we are and what we value.
I see Chris as a leader who listens, who is inclusive, innovative, and reasonable. He is able to see our community for who we are and how our community can grow together into a stronger, more vibrant future.
I believe Chris has a strong vision, rooted in inclusion, so that we can grow stronger together.
I wish him the very best on Election Day and urge my neighbors and fellow community members to vote for Chris Rosenquest.
SHAWNA MEFFERD KELTY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Policing is about community safety. For too long we have asked too much of our police officers.
They have had to serve as the first responder to issues of mental health crises, homelessness, and addiction. Nationally, 1 out of 5 calls to 911 are mental health or addiction calls.
This means that our police are having to respond to calls outside of their expertise which takes away their capacity to respond to calls regarding violence and crime.
The phrase Defund the Police has been twisted to become a divisive form of political rhetoric. Some people in the North Country have been all too happy to take up this us vs. them when discussing issues around policing, happily chanting “Back the Blue” from stages and roadsides.
The phrase Defund the Police can better be explained as looking at the resources provided to police stations in the form of funding and assessing how it can be shared or increased in the realm of mental health, addiction resources, and social services to combat homelessness. Having a mental health professional on staff would help in two ways: they could ride along on non-violent, non-crime welfare calls and they can be a resource for officers who bear witness to horrific situations that no one should see, helping them process fatalities and tragedies.
We must allow for policing to get back to its original intent: community safety. Our communities are safer when there are more opportunities to help those with mental health issues, services that lift people out of poverty and alleviate homelessness and provide rehabilitation and healthcare options that reduce addiction rates.
I am voting for Kimberly Davis for State Senate. Kimberly supports investing our community resources into solutions that make us all safer, civilians and police alike.
BRANDI LLOYD
Mooers
TO THE EDITOR: We will muscle through this challenging time, fraught with division and anger.
Once we deal with, and hopefully vanquish immediate threats, we will need to stand up to the overriding threat of climate crisis. Those who pay attention to overwhelming scientific consensus know that immediate action is necessary in order to effect the change we need.
Democratic candidates recognize the urgency and have the commitment to rise to this challenge.
Vote Democrat if you believe that the climate crisis is real. Vote Tedra Cobb for NY-21. Vote Kimberly Davis for New York Senate 45. Vote Wendall Hughes, Clinton County legislator, District 8; Christopher Rosenquest, for mayor of Plattsburgh; W. Michael Kelly, city councilor, Ward 2; Jennifer Tallon, city councilor, Ward 4; and Patrick McFarlin, city councilor, Ward 5.
Remember that effective action on climate must take place at the local, state, and national levels. Democrats are not climate deniers.
If elected, these Democrats will provide leadership that understands and supports the science; leaders who unequivocally base their decisions on the evidence. All of the Democrats on the ballot have one thing in common: they recognize the fact that we need to take care of our planet.
Voting Democrat is a vote for our planet. Unlike Dan Stec, who voted against it, Kimberly Davis supports the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Chris Rosenquest led the County Legislature as it participated in the NYSED Climate Smart Community program. Mike Kelly has been on the vanguard of protecting our city against poisons and promoting a net zero carbon footprint. Patrick McFarlin and Jennifer Tallon are 100 percent on board with improving the city’s efforts to become a New York State Climate Smart Community.
Vote to protect our children and grandchildren. Vote for the future of the planet.
JAMES and RACHELLE ARMSTRONG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The 15th Annual Autism Awareness Walk was held virtually during the week of Sept. 7-12.
We would like to thank our amazing sponsors, donors, teams, participants, and volunteers who helped raise over $37,000 for Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York. We are incredibly grateful for their generosity, which enables us to fulfill our mission to empower individuals and their families touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through support and education. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide essential resources to individuals with ASD and their families as well as to service agencies in Clinton, Franklin, and Essex counties.
Since 2011, our supporters have helped us grant over $100,000 in communication devices and occupational therapy equipment. Their donations have also provided resources and educational support through workshops, conferences, scholarships, ASD-related literature for the local library system, and an annual publication of local resources.
We would like to add a special thanks to our top fundraising teams this year: Team Ohmcentric, Team Owen, Cameron’s Crew, Team Mia, Team Ferris, Caleb's Crew, Team Super Cooper, Team Ethan, Team SuperClark, and Team Jackson.
Thank you again to everyone who ensured our first-ever Virtual Autism Awareness Walk was a success.
LAURA CARMICHAEL
Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York Board
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As the election season of 2020 nears its close, the Silence of (the) Stefanik is loud and clear.
Ms. Stefanik's silence speaks loudly as:
Mr. Trump “downplayed" the coronavirus, called it a hoax and now, today, more than 223,000 Americans are dead from it.
Mr. Trump denigrates, degrades, disparages, dismisses, and mocks women.
Mr. Trump encourages, promotes, and retweets conspiracy theories.
Mr. Trump calls the men and women of the FBI human scum.
Mr. Trump praises Putin, Kim Jong Un, Erdogan, Orban, Xi.
Mr. Trump calls the free press, “the enemy of the people.”
Mr. Trump calls for the indictment, arrest, and imprisonment of his political opponents and their family members.
Mr. Trump refuses to commit to accept the election results and ensure a peaceful transition.
For her first two terms, Ms. Stefanik was part of the majority party in Congress. In other words, she had it easy. Then that changed in 2018, and with the 116th Congress, Ms. Stefanik then joined forces and allied herself with the far right and radical members of her party.
Her loyalty and blind allegiance to Mr. Trump and his cruel policies, caustic words, and corrupt acts are troubling and reflect on her as to the extent she will go to remain in Congress. She prioritizes and puts her own interests, her donors’ interests, and her party’s interests above the common good and interests of the country, the North Country and her constituents.
It is time for a change. Time to elect a representative who actually will represent the interests of her constituency.
It is time for Tedra Cobb. Time for someone who will speak out, is not enamored by cable television appearances and who will serve all NY-21 constituents.
VICKIE MELNICK
Morrisonville
