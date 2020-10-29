TO THE EDITOR: It is a privilege to speak out on behalf of Wendell Hughes Jr., a candidate for Clinton County legislator Area 8.
I have known Wendell for 30 years and have found him to be both a hardworking and caring person. No matter if the cause was for coworkers or family, Wendell constantly goes the extra mile to do as much as possible for anyone in need. As the representative for Clinton County Area 8, Wendell will work tirelessly for everyone that he represents.
I’m sure that Wendell will have a positive impact on Area 8.
STACY DOMINIC
Mooers
TO THE EDITOR: Voters, if you like coal ash in your water, vote Trump/Stefanik.
Ditto if you like pesticides, herbicides, toxic heavy metals, acid rain, e.coli, etc. in your food, then these politicians deserve your vote.
If you think approving the slaughter of tens of thousands of your allies, who defeated ISIS, is a good idea, then the GOP deserves your vote. If you think eliminating agencies, labs and offices set up by Bush and Obama to prevent the invasion of a foreign infection, already killing over 200K of your countrymen was appropriate, then your current president and congresswoman deserve your vote. The current destruction of a record number of our fellow species on planet earth, including forests young and old along with even the insects, is not considered worthy of note. Then don't expect the human species to have a pretty future.
There are many other issues in the coming November election, but they pale when looking at the big picture and the road upon which we are currently traveling.
It's never up to just the politicians. It's up to us to rid the country of proven poison and vote for those who have actually acted for a healthy future for everyone and everything.
PEGGY CONROY
West Chazy
TO THE EDITOR: Our community has experienced some extremely difficult times in the past few months. The effects of COVID-19 has put a strain on many our friends, neighbors and families. Suddenly people whom have never needed assistance do.
The United Way Campaign is one of the easiest ways to help those in our community who are in need. One hundred percent of the money raised during the campaign will stay here in Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and will be used to directly support programs and services provided by our 37 partner agencies.
I am extremely passionate about this cause and the campaign now more than ever. COVID-19 has changed so many things for our community and our neighbors are struggling. The United Way helps serve over 80,000 people every year- and that number will increase especially during these times.
Our campaign goal is to raise enough funds to be able to help everyone that we can during these trying times. For us to achieve this goal, we have to ask for help from the members our community.
Please give serious consideration to a contribution this year, your help could directly impact the health and well being of our friends.
TABITHA FLETCHER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to encourage people to vote for Chris Rosenquest for mayor of Plattsburgh.
I met Chris when he first moved back to Plattsburgh and ran for mayor. He is now a good friend. He is honest, genuine and energetic. When just hanging out he talks about the issues that concern us all. He has a vision for Plattsburgh that includes progress, respect, transparency, and inclusiveness.
Plattsburgh was, and is, a great small town to grow up in. It is incumbent on us that we to grow it in a way that is well thought out. His plan is the way to do that.
ROBERT SPENCER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: A person who calls people names is a bully. We have heard our current president malign everyone who does not agree with him. He gives his opponents monikers like crooked and sleepy. It is interesting that no one stoops to give it back to him.
Melania Trump decided to have an anti-bullying platform as First Lady. Anything she says against bullying seems to be a challenge to her husband, and whenever possible he undermines her efforts to eliminate bullying by actually promoting it.
Our local congresswoman has decided that if bullying can work for the president, it might work for her, too. She likes to call her opponent, Taxin’ Tedra. While she may think this is funny and a way to endear herself to some of her constituents, it shows the weakness of her character.
If you want to show that you are the better candidate, advertise your record and what you plan on doing in the coming term. Much like our president, Ms. Stefanik does not have a healthcare plan. She talks about some of the Affordable Care Act’s popular characteristics, but she and the president have not come up with their own plan to offer to the American people.
Rather than tying up the Supreme Court in trying to dismantle our current plan piece by piece, why not offer up a new plan that people will flock to? This current administration has had four years to propose a plan to be scrutinized on its own merits, but it has let the opportunity slip away. Why?
Ms. Stefanik criticizes Ms. Cobb for not being out in public during the COVID-19 crisis. She herself was not out in public in northern New York prior to the crisis. She never gave a heads up on where she was going to be so her constituents could show up to ask her questions. She did find the time to tag along with the president to Tulsa to demonstrate her lack of concern for the health crisis by going mask-less. She knew she would not see any of us there during a pandemic.
I encourage people to look at the character of the two candidates running to represent northern New York. Which one will look out of the well-being of the people in our region, and which one will use us as a stepping-stone to improve her own standing in the political world?
TONY BEANE
Canton
TO THE EDITOR: There are two things that Chris can be relied on. He will always respond to requests for help and if he doesn’t have the answer, he knows where to find it. He will even take time to listen to my schemes to create and benefit affordable housing, even when they seem impossible.
As a long time housing advocate, I know how important this is. I’ve had the opportunity to work with Chris on a number of local housing issues in and outside of the city.
I worked with Chris on several housing issues including saving people’s homes in Beekmantown and addressing housing concerns in the City of Plattsburgh. As mobile home park residents were being evicted, Chris partnered to help secure a federal grant administered through the state, and brought an organization I was working with in to help the residents become owners. Chris also met with the residents and advocated for them to become co-op owners of the property. Without his help, almost 50 families could have become homeless.
Chris has continued to provide advice on tenant advocacy as well as other community organizing efforts I’m involved with.
What our community needs is someone with a plan, Chris is the only candidate that has provided one.
We need someone who has political experience and connections, Chris is the only candidate that has political experience.
We need someone who is progressive, Chris’s Working Families Party endorsement is an acknowledgement to the work he’s done on issues in housing, fair pay, support of unions, and issues concerning race relations.
We need someone who’s been actively engaged in our community on a number of issues and not just someone who suddenly became interested just to run for office.
Cast your vote for Chris Rosenquest in November because experience matters.
SARAH MARTIN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am endorsing a lifelong resident of the city of Plattsburgh, Scott Beebie, for mayor.
Scott went to school in Plattsburgh, worked for almost 30 years for the City Police Department, retiring as a lieutenant. During this time Scott also served as a volunteer firefighter with District 3 Fire Department in the town of Plattsburgh.
An outstanding athlete, Scott participated in many sports. He bowled several 300 games and as an adult taught many youth how to score a strike. He also became an umpire and refereed across the region.
Scott and his wife, Lisa, have raised their family in Plattsburgh and their adult children all work and live here. They are particularly proud to be certified foster parents, and they adopted a foster child as their own daughter.
Scott knows how to deal with crisis situations in a calm, common sense manner. If there was ever a time the city and North Country need to have someone like this leading the county seat, it is now. Scott’s attributes will provide a good background for working with the city councilors, town and county officials in collaboration as we look forward to moving out of the pandemic. Scott has proven many times he knows how to build a team and this experience will benefit all of Clinton County.
Although I’m not able to vote for him, I urge city voters to elect Scott Beebie as your next mayor.
ROB TIMMONS
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: I seldom endorse candidates I cannot vote for, but this is an extraordinary election year across the board.
It’s important to elect Scott Beebie as City of Plattsburgh mayor. Prior to his retirement, Scott served on the City Police Department for almost 30 years. Scott uses common sense to solve problems, knows how to produce and handle a budget. Scott is an excellent communicator who will not only listen and encourage dialogue with the City Council and residents, but also with county and town government officials to solidify a cohesive atmosphere.
It is equally important to elect Jacob Avery who owns a home in City Ward 2. He first came to Plattsburgh as a student and now works at SUNY Plattsburgh. Jacob and I met soon after he returned to Plattsburgh in 2014, and I immediately sensed a man who is smart, also has common sense, and would be a great addition to the college and community. Earlier this year Jacob was stricken with COVID-19 and following his difficult recovery he donated plasma to help others who contract the disease. Jacob will be an excellent city councilor.
William "Bill" Fisher with a strong financial background will be an excellent addition to the County Legislature, filling the unexpired term in Area 8. Bill has been a baseball and hockey coach and his prior business experience will bring new ideas to the table.
I served in the Assembly with Assemblyman Dan Stec. Dan has a good work ethic, puts in the hours needed to get the job done, knows the processes and long hours required to serve in Albany.
Dan’s district-wide experience far exceeds that of his opponent, Treasurer Kimberly Davis, and he will represent us well in the Senate. I can and will vote for Dan Stec.
JANET DUPREY
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: In the time I've known Chris, we’ve become good friends. I don’t believe being friends with someone is enough to blindly vote for them to run our city. As someone who’s served on city council there are three main reasons I’m voting for Chris.
1: He works for our community. The underlying intention for whatever Chris is doing is to make our community a better place. Whether it be running a business downtown, sponsoring art projects, advocating for low-income housing, or running for office. There are very few people I know who are more dedicated to our community than Chris. He's an advocate.
2: His connections are vast. I would go beyond saying that Chris is well liked by the people in his network, I would dare say he’s loved. People who know Chris know he’s authentic, dedicated, and driven. At any moment he can pick up the phone and call for help and people will come because they know Chris will return their favor 10-fold. He's of service.
3: His experience is vast and appropriate. Whether it be political or business, Chris has experience in budgeting, management, and politics that’s required to build consensus with a divided council, prepare the city’s complex budget, and work well with city workers, management, and unions. He's experienced.
The choice for mayor of our city is clear. Chris Rosenquest is the best candidate for this job.
JOSHUA KRETSER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I support William "Bill" Fisher for Area 8 county legislator
I have known Bill Fisher for over 20 years and make no mistake, he is a man of integrity, intelligence and passion and would only have the community's best interest in his sights. He seeks no personal gain running for a seat as a county legislator.
Always seeking to unite rather than divide, he will always strive for the best outcome for the community.
If these are the qualities you would seek in a county legislator, vote for William "Bill" Fisher.
BERNADETTE ANN BRIDGEMAN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We need to get our country healthy again.
We need leaders who will listen to the experts on pandemics and public health, not undermine them, and who will pass a relief bill to help people most affected by this pandemic. Unlike many PPP loans, relief should be given to small businesses over massive corporations. We need a Senate that will make suffering people their priority, not confirming a judge while an election is in full swing.
We need a united country where every person is respected and protected regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, etc. We need leaders who cultivate empathy, fight hatred and call out white nationalism and domestic terrorism. Let’s reunite 545 refugee children with their parents.
I’d like a president who values cooperation over chaos.
We need a government that will fight for democracy. This means strengthening voting rights rather than suppressing them. This means taking foreign threats on our democracy seriously. It also means respecting the rule of law, division of powers, and norms like avoiding nepotism. We need a president who understands that the Attorney General is not a personal fixer. Democracy also means supporting a free press.
We need cabinet members who do their jobs. How about an EPA that strengthens the environment and an Education Department that cares about public education?
We need leaders who are not out to enrich themselves while in public office. The level of corruption in the past four years has been astonishing.
We need leaders who understand that diplomacy makes us safer and who will work with allies on issues of global scale: the pandemic, climate change, and limiting nuclear proliferation.
Joe Biden and the Democrats can meet these needs and heal our country.
ELAINE OSTRY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It would be my honor to serve as your next state senator in the 45th District.
For the last seven years, it has been a privilege to serve as the Clinton County treasurer and I believe that in the fiscal crisis we are in, it is imperative to have someone in the State Senate with a financial background. During my time in the Treasurer’s Office, I have saved taxpayers millions of dollars, by refinancing old debt and by borrowing for shorter terms and I’ve instituted ethics reform.
When elected to the State Senate, I will be our voice at the table, tackling tough issues like the budget deficit, advocating for infrastructure needs so that we all have access to cell and broadband, and ensuring that the state lives up to its obligation for proper funding for our schools.
One of the reasons that Ron Stafford and Betty Little were effective was that they were in the majority. There is a reason why nine Republican state senators chose not to run for re-election this year. The reality is, the majority gets more resources, which is exactly what is needed for the North Country, especially during this time. We need someone who has both a voice and a vote. I will be that voice in the majority explaining how potential bills may affect our region differently than those downstate.
I want to thank everyone who has welcomed me into their home or business, our great volunteers and supporters, and for the opportunity to travel the 6,800 square miles of this district getting to know what matters to you. I humbly ask for your vote.
KIMBERLY DAVIS
Candidate for New York State Senate, 45th District
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my support for Scott Beebie for mayor.
When I was in middle school, Wayne and Carol Beebie moved in next door to our home on Cogan Avenue, with their children Cindy, Scott and Jason in tow. Nearly immediately, a strong friendship grew between our two families which continues today.
As Scott is several years older than me, it was in my teenage years that I learned he had become a patrolman with the Plattsburgh City Police Department. From my perspective, he was the next-door neighbor who made good, working to take care of the community, helping those in need and keeping wily teenagers honest and out of harm's way.
As the years went by, when in Plattsburgh visiting from California or Massachusetts I'd see the Beebie family next door. It was during these visits that I'd learn that Scott was moving up in his career in law enforcement. We were all proud of him and knew he'd serve our community well.
While running Coryer Staffing, I have occasionally found myself interacting with the local police force, mainly to address situations at work, seeking help or guidance for people in need. Every call to Scott has been met with professionalism, kindness and caring, always expressing a true desire to be of service.
Shortly after I learned that Scott was running for mayor, he contacted me, requesting my support. Of course, I answered yes and enthusiastically.
For 27 years, Scott Beebie has served our community in an exemplary manner within our local police force. For as long as I can remember, Scott has been a neighbor, friend, someone I could always count on.
ELIZABETH GOERLITZ-CORYER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As a former mayor of Plattsburgh, I have always appreciated any elected official regardless of political party affiliation who has supported the North Country. In Congresswoman Elise Stefanik we have such a person.
During her tenure Elise has secured millions in funding for our regional hospitals, economic development, small businesses, broadband projects, Lake Champlain, and our national historic sites.
She has strongly supported our military and Fort Drum which are both very important to our national security and advocated for our veterans and their families.
Elise has supported our relationship with Canada, voted for the USMCA, and promoted our region's agricultural and manufacturing products.
Over 800 democratic and republican local elected officials endorsed her for re-election.
She Backs the Blue and does not support the defunding of our police. Because of this Elise has been endorsed by numerous law enforcement unions and departments in our region. And Elise fully supports our Second Amendment.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik deserves to be re-elected to represent us in Washington.
Please join me in voting for Congresswoman Elise Stefanik on Nov. 3.
DON KASPRZAK
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to ask that the residents of Ward 2 vote to re-elect Councilor Mike Kelly this year.
I have gotten to know Mike quite well over the last couple of years and can assure you no one will work harder for his ward and the city as a whole. Mike brings the experience and determination to the City Council to make the hard decisions that will benefit the city over the long haul.
You would be hard pressed to find someone who will better represent the interests of the city taxpayers than Mike Kelly. I have come to appreciate his transparency on the issues. If you want to know Mike’s opinion on a matter just ask and he will state his position without hesitation.
I sincerely hope that the residents of Ward 2 will re-elect Mike Kelly as their councilor so he can continue to give the people in his ward the quality representation they deserve.
JEFF MOORE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Problem gambling may not be a common topic discussed during Domestic Violence Awareness Month; however, the link between domestic violence and problem gambling makes it important to bring awareness to this volatile relationship.
Domestic violence is defined as violent or aggressive behavior within the home, typically involving the violent abuse of a spouse or partner, which may include physical violence; sexual, psychological, social, or financial abuse; harassment; and stalking.
A recent study of help-seeking gamblers found that 49 percent of participants reported being a victim of violence and 43 percent had perpetrated violence (Bellringer ,et al., 2017).
A person with a gambling problem may experience intense mental and emotional distress which may be expressed through restlessness, irritability, or violence. Someone’s gambling problem may also elicit similar distress from a loved one. The person gambling may be the perpetrator or victim of domestic violence.
Furthermore, there is already evidence that domestic violence increases during professional sporting events due to the emotions experienced from a home team’s upset loss, citing issues like consumption of alcohol, increased interactions with family members during games, increased expectations for a positive outcome, and increased stress and anxiety. Our community, the state and the country are seeing increased availability and prevalence of sports gambling, daily fantasy sports, and the like. What happens when those high stakes are further intensified by having large sums of money on the line, potentially for multiple sporting events?
Problem gambling and domestic violence can impact anyone. If you are experiencing domestic violence or problem gambling, confidential services are available: Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center: 518-801-1491. The Northeast Problem Gambling Resource Center is a program of the New York Council on Problem Gambling, dedicated to addressing the issue of problem gambling within New York state. Visit NYProblemGamblingHELP.org.
BRANDY RICHARDS
North Creek
TO THE EDITOR: This letter is to endorse Mike Kelly for councilor in Ward 2.
Many many times I have stopped to his home and he was either at City Hall in meetings or on the phone with the councilors and mayor over city issues. Mike knows the budget and has helped put this city back in a positive direction.
Please make sure whoever you vote for has the time and devotion to represent this city. Mike has shown his devotion to this city.
Mike also is an animal lover. He always supported Animal Rescue and the work we did in helping the cat problems in the city of Plattsburgh.
This council and mayor have never been more transparent. There are tons of items on the city website. Today almost everything is on the city website that can be. Now that is true progress and transparency.
Our city, county, country, and especially the animals and environment are at stake in this election.
I urge you also to vote for Joe Biden for president, Tedra Cobb for Congress, Kim Davis for the Senate, Wendall Hughes for Clinton County Legislature, Jennifer Tallon for Ward 4 councilor and Patrick McFarlin for Ward 5 councilor.
DENISE NEPHEW
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This is one of the most consequential elections for our city in recent history. The past four years have shown what happens when our elected officials ignore the will of the people.
There are three council seats up for election this November. We need to fill every one of those seats with people who care about the people living in our communities more than big money, corporatism, and pie in the sky dreams of silver-bullet mega-projects like Prime that they believe are needed to save our community. The only saving our community needs is from those who push this type of thinking on the rest of us because they know better.
If we do not fill every seat with community-minded individuals, we will not flip the council this November.
Through my work in community development in the Boston area, I learned that the most successful and sustainable way to strengthen a community is to invest in the community, in the people who live and work there already. We had a mantra there, which we lived by: "nothing about us without us."
When you make a place a reflection of the hopes and dreams of the people who actually live there, a place they want to live and raise their families, a place where they can feel welcome and appreciated; that is the best way to attract others to live there, too. We must stop trying to make this place something it is not and value the people we have right here. We are the key to our own success.
This election day, please vote for candidates who have shown they have the ability to acknowledge the voices in our community, and the integrity to actually listen. We need positive change here more than ever.
Please vote for Jacob Avery (Ward 1), John Gordon (Ward 5), and Ethel Facteau (Ward 4) on Nov. 3. I believe in them because they believe in you.
DANIELLE ERB
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This letter is in support of Chris Rosenquest’s election for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
Chris Rosenquest has the solid political experience of a two term county legislator that is needed in a candidate for mayor. With this experience he understands the fiscal needs of the city that is necessary to steer us through what is going to be difficult times ahead. He has been a reliable representative with a local track record of producing results.
He is a respected businessman in the community with a personal understanding of what is needed to improve the financial health and prosperity of this city. But on a personal note, I feel that Rosenquest has the empathy that is needed in any leader for advocating and collaborating with the diverse groups and interests that make up our small city. He will make our entire area vibrant with community events, art, entertainment and improve our quality of life.
When it comes to securing the future of our city, join me and vote for Chris Rosenquest.
LAURA CARBONE, MD
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: After four years of divisiveness in the mayor’s office, Chris Rosenquest will provide the change the City of Plattsburgh needs.
With his Plattsburgh roots, as well as his experience as a Clinton County legislator and local business owner, Chris has an outstanding track record to run on. He also has a comprehensive, progressive plan to improve the city, which will make the most of Plattsburgh’s underutilized geographical, historical and economic assets so that the entire community will benefit.
Most important, Chris has the temperament and background to lead us through difficult times. He will listen to people’s concerns and bring transparency to City Hall, and I believe he has the best chance to heal divisions in the city.
After an administration marked by infighting, secrecy and missed opportunities for progress, Chris will provide the reboot Plattsburgh needs.
That’s why I’m voting for Christopher Rosenquest for mayor.
LUKE CYPHERS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The city of Plattsburgh needs a leader with a clear plan of action to move us beyond the bickering, anger-filled Common Council meetings and contentious relationship with our only municipal neighbor.
We need a leader who has demonstrated knowledge of the political process and someone who has the established connections with regional leaders to hit the ground running. We need a leader who is not attached already to one main group of city employees, but, instead, has broad respect and understanding of all the various functions and services the City of Plattsburgh provides.
The City of Plattsburgh is a $56,000,000 enterprise which needs a broadly experienced leader at the helm to ensure we taxpayers are getting the most out of their investment in the city's services. Chris Rosenqust is that leader.
He is the right candidate. Please vote for Chris Rosenquest for mayor.
DOUG BUTDORF
JESSAMYN NEUHAUS
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to strongly endorse Chris Rosenquest for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
It is with my decades of experience working in and with municipal goverments that I believe Chris Rosenquest is the qualified, capable and collaborative mayor that our city needs to lead us through this difficult time and plan for for a thriving future.
Chris has been elected twice to serve in the Clinton County Legislature. In that role, he has established working relationships with all of the local jurisdictions and is well regarded by his peers.
Chris understands that time is of the essence. We don’t have the luxury of electing a mayor that needs time to get up to speed. Chris has already identified a transition team, comprised of city staff and members of the community, so that, if elected, he can start planning conversations as mayor-elect and truly hit the ground running on his first day as mayor.
As a small downtown business owner, Chris understands the importance of revitalizing our downtown. And he understands just how critical public engagement is in that process. I know this because I have seen him walk his talk.
Throughout his campaign, he has been visiting neighborhoods and having COVID safe, masked, socially distanced, and outdoors conversations with the people he meets.
These are challenging times and we need a mayor who is committed to tackle the difficult issues of economic development and affordable housing in an inclusive way. Chris Rosenquest is that candidate and will be that mayor.
EVA SCHWEBER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Raising the minimum wage is the most humane action our elected representatives can take. Working parents and their children should not live in poverty.
When the minimum wage was first codified in 1938, it ensured a worker would earn “more than a bare subsistence level,” according to President Franklin D. Roosevelt. The purpose of having a minimum wage was to provide a livable income.
According to the 2020 National Low-Income Housing Coalition’s annual report, someone working a full-time minimum wage job can’t afford a one-bedroom rental in 95 percent of U.S. counties. It’s time for a change; no one who works a full-time job should have to live in poverty or be homeless.
Many of our minimum wage workers are on the front line during this COVID-19 pandemic. All of us are dependent on the minimum wage workers. Increasing the minimum wage would also protect children and the elderly who are dependent on parents who make minimum wage.
A study by the Council of Economic Advisors found that raising the minimum wage can also reduce crime by 3 to 5 percent. The New York State minimum wage can’t support a family, and working families need a living wage.
Kimberly Davis believes in the value of hard work and she knows that hard workers should be paid a livable wage. The North Country needs a champion for the low and middle-class workers.
As a former single parent and minimum wage worker, I'm voting for Kimberly Davis for State Senate.
MAGGIE BARTLEY
Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: There are those in our country who would argue that the only way to get things done is to bully people and that the loudest voice in the room is the smartest.
There are also those who admire, or at least excuse, hateful language and outrageous behavior because they feel it conveys strength rather than weakness. They also often manage to convince themselves that anyone who lies with impunity will tell the truth when it matters.
Although it may come from a place of frustration and a sense of powerlessness in a flawed system, it’s misplaced wishful thinking.
Enthusiasm for change is a good and powerful thing, but it should be tempered with a broad view that gives as much weight to concern for our fellow humans as it does concern for the issues that matter to us personally, regardless of how important they might be. Diplomacy and intelligent compromise in our democracy and international relations can not only be just as effective as reckless hostility and blind aggression, but they often prove to yield better results in the long term.
Please consider voting for the candidates who, by their words, actions, and political alliances have demonstrated that they are capable of understanding this crucial concept.
Our nation and our world will be the better for it.
SUSAN PULITZER
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to endorse Chris Rosenquest in his run for city mayor.
Since 1984, I have worked with every elected mayor in the City of Plattsburgh. I am a 27-year veteran of the City of Plattsburgh Fire Department and have always been a proud city employee. I served as union president for six years (1990-1996) and union vice president for four years thereafter.
I am also currently serving as the Democratic chair for Clinton County. In my positions, I have seen many elected officials come and go. With Chris Rosenquest’s experience and background, I believe he can lead Plattsburgh in the right direction.
Chris and I have been friends for several years now. I knew him during his previous run for mayor, so I am familiar with his campaign. In knowing him, I have learned that Chris is open-minded, driven, respectable, and has an all-encompassing view which allows him to see situations from all angles. If elected, I believe these traits and many others will allow him to thrive as the City of Plattsburgh’s mayor.
His political experience includes his current position as county legislator, chairman for the Finance Committee and others. His positions have involved working closely with all the department heads, so he is already familiar with other leaders in Plattsburgh and well-informed on current events.
Chris knows people, listens to them, and reflects others’ opinions through his political platforms. I know that he has the necessary qualities to succeed as mayor.
I urge you to vote this Election Day and to keep Chris Rosenquest in mind. With the help of the people, Chris could really make a difference in our community. I have no doubts in his ability.
JERRY MARKING
Democratic Chair of Clinton County
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I’ve been hearing a lot lately from Dan Stec about all his legislative victories while in the Assembly.
He’s claiming that in the eight years he’s been in the Assembly he’s passed more bills than any other Republican. With the number of bills that Dan has passed standing at a whopping 41, it makes me wonder what all the other Republicans have been up to?
For comparison’s sake, let’s look at freshman Democratic Senator Jennifer Metzger’s legislative history: in her two years in office she has introduced 147 bills and passed 44. This means, in just two years, she has passed more bills than Dan has in his eight.
While Dan will likely bemoan and blame being in the minority for this, that then begs the question why he would want us to vote for him to continue to be the minority in the Senate? The problems he’ll cite for not being able to get more done, while simultaneously claiming he’s done the most, will not go away if he moves to the higher chamber.
Why is he asking us to vote for him to be just as ineffective for another two years? What a way to waste your vote.
I’m voting for Kimberly Davis. She has served Clinton County well in her seven years as county treasurer and we need someone with a financial background representing us.
Kimberly will be in the majority and will explain to her downstate colleagues how decisions and legislation could affect us differently in the North Country. She will have a voice and a vote. I know Kimberly to be thoughtful of all perspectives and she’s able to make the tough decisions that will have to be made during this budget crisis.
I urge you to vote for Kimberly Davis for State Senate.
REBECCA FOX
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: We are in for some tough choices with what to cut and who to tax when it comes to next year’s state budget deficit.
One of the proposed measures has been to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, creating a new line of tax revenue. Colorado and California have proven this is an effective approach: in 2019 Colorado collected over $302 million in taxes and fees, and since 2018 California has collected over $845 million.
Now, many, including Assemblyman Dan Stec, will falsely claim that marijuana is a gateway drug and push back on this kind of legalization. Not only is this claim false, but the National Institute on Drug Abuse notes that marijuana is no more a gateway drug to the use of harder substances than alcohol or nicotine.
In fact, a growing percentage of users are our nation’s veterans. Many veterans’ organizations call for the decriminalization and outright legalization of its usage on a federal level as marijuana can be used to treat the crippling effects of wounds sustained in the line of duty, including PTSD.
Many veterans will skirt the law to access marijuana rather than use opioids which have been proven to be addictive and sometimes deadly. In states where marijuana usage has been legalized for recreational and medicinal usage, opioid related deaths have gone down.
When looking at the tough choices that will have to be made next year, why not look to every revenue stream available?
That’s why I'm voting for Kimberly Davis for State Senate. Kimberly believes that we should legalize the recreational usage of marijuana, not only for its potential for tax revenue, but for it’s helpful role for our veterans, and the reality that our laws around marijuana arrests disproportionately impact people of color.
MARIA BOSFORD
Queensbury
TO THE EDITOR: The Working Families Party has endorsed individuals we believe have compassion, intelligence, and an understanding of the needs of our citizens.
We want to protect ourselves and future generations. If we are going to do that we should: elect leaders who will protect voting rights, address the climate change, expand health care, protect and enhance Medicare and Social Security, restore our standing in the world with diplomacy, educate all children, care for the downtrodden, treat all with dignity and fairness, provide a livable income for all, show empathy for others, and listen to all citizens’ views.
Among those we have endorsed are Tedra Cobb for Congress, Kimberly Davis for State Senate, and Billy Jones for State Assembly.
Each of them embody the ideals the Working Families Party espouse. They are all listed on the Working Families line, Row D on your ballot.
We have also endorsed Joe Biden for President. We feel that he will also work for many of the values we hold. We are fortunate in New York to have the option of voting for Biden and Harris on the Working Families Party line. Voting on the Working Families line allows you to vote for new leaders for our nation.
Minor parties such as ours need approximately 130,000 votes, depending on turnout, to remain on the ballot in the future. It would be less democratic if we only had two parties, Republican and Democrat, to choose from.
Please vote for president and our local candidates on Row D, Working Families.
TOM WOOD
WFP North Country Chair
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: On Nov. 3, we the citizens of Plattsburgh will need to make a very important decision that will impact the future of our city.
You need to ask yourself who is hardworking, dedicated, transparent, honest, ethical and genuine?
Who will put the citizens first, will collaborate with all constituent groups, will have open communication/open door policy?
We have an opportunity to bring a mayor in that has all of these qualities plus much more.
Let’s join together and start the New Year with someone who wants the best for Plattsburgh. Vote for Scott Beebie.
DAVID and LEISA BOISE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As a resident of Ward 5 and voter, I’ve cast my ballot for Chris Rosenquest.
He is a dedicated public servant which is well-documented in his work as our Clinton County legislator. He is invested in Plattsburgh, as both a legislator and a local business owner. He returned home to offer his skills and experience in economic development to our community.
Chris made a conscious choice to return and to raise a family here. Our community matters to him. In an interview back in 2016 about his then business venture, Chris said: “Don’t just come home. Come home and grow home,” and while his business ventures have shifted, his vision hasn’t.
This is our opportunity to join him in that vision. With Chris, I believe we can grow our home. He has an innovative and sensible plan for the City of Plattsburgh in which we can create financial growth and stability, build regional partnerships, and strengthen our city’s economic development.
Chris is dedicated to the arts and to improving our quality of life. He’s secured funds for arts programs and community improvements and while projects such as murals may not seem like a lot, they are. Art is valuable and public art is critical. Public art is for everyone and celebrates who we are and what we value.
I see Chris as a leader who listens, who is inclusive, innovative, and reasonable. He is able to see our community for who we are and how our community can grow together into a stronger, more vibrant future.
I believe Chris has a strong vision, rooted in inclusion, so that we can grow stronger together.
I wish him the very best on Election Day and urge my neighbors and fellow community members to vote for Chris Rosenquest.
SHAWNA MEFFERD KELTY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Policing is about community safety. For too long we have asked too much of our police officers.
They have had to serve as the first responder to issues of mental health crises, homelessness, and addiction. Nationally, 1 out of 5 calls to 911 are mental health or addiction calls.
This means that our police are having to respond to calls outside of their expertise which takes away their capacity to respond to calls regarding violence and crime.
The phrase Defund the Police has been twisted to become a divisive form of political rhetoric. Some people in the North Country have been all too happy to take up this us vs. them when discussing issues around policing, happily chanting “Back the Blue” from stages and roadsides.
The phrase Defund the Police can better be explained as looking at the resources provided to police stations in the form of funding and assessing how it can be shared or increased in the realm of mental health, addiction resources, and social services to combat homelessness. Having a mental health professional on staff would help in two ways: they could ride along on non-violent, non-crime welfare calls and they can be a resource for officers who bear witness to horrific situations that no one should see, helping them process fatalities and tragedies.
We must allow for policing to get back to its original intent: community safety. Our communities are safer when there are more opportunities to help those with mental health issues, services that lift people out of poverty and alleviate homelessness and provide rehabilitation and healthcare options that reduce addiction rates.
I am voting for Kimberly Davis for State Senate. Kimberly supports investing our community resources into solutions that make us all safer, civilians and police alike.
BRANDI LLOYD
Mooers
TO THE EDITOR: We will muscle through this challenging time, fraught with division and anger.
Once we deal with, and hopefully vanquish immediate threats, we will need to stand up to the overriding threat of climate crisis. Those who pay attention to overwhelming scientific consensus know that immediate action is necessary in order to effect the change we need.
Democratic candidates recognize the urgency and have the commitment to rise to this challenge.
Vote Democrat if you believe that the climate crisis is real. Vote Tedra Cobb for NY-21. Vote Kimberly Davis for New York Senate 45. Vote Wendall Hughes, Clinton County legislator, District 8; Christopher Rosenquest, for mayor of Plattsburgh; W. Michael Kelly, city councilor, Ward 2; Jennifer Tallon, city councilor, Ward 4; and Patrick McFarlin, city councilor, Ward 5.
Remember that effective action on climate must take place at the local, state, and national levels. Democrats are not climate deniers.
If elected, these Democrats will provide leadership that understands and supports the science; leaders who unequivocally base their decisions on the evidence. All of the Democrats on the ballot have one thing in common: they recognize the fact that we need to take care of our planet.
Voting Democrat is a vote for our planet. Unlike Dan Stec, who voted against it, Kimberly Davis supports the New York State Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act. Chris Rosenquest led the County Legislature as it participated in the NYSED Climate Smart Community program. Mike Kelly has been on the vanguard of protecting our city against poisons and promoting a net zero carbon footprint. Patrick McFarlin and Jennifer Tallon are 100 percent on board with improving the city’s efforts to become a New York State Climate Smart Community.
Vote to protect our children and grandchildren. Vote for the future of the planet.
JAMES and RACHELLE ARMSTRONG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I have long carried the poem, “The Man in the Mirror” by Anonymous, in my wallet as a reminder to look myself in the eye every day and ask if I have done the right thing.
No matter what life brings, above all else, I have to live with myself. If I need to rationalize my decisions for personal gain, those decisions are most likely wrong.
The poem, in part, says:
When you get what you want in your struggle for self,
And the world makes you king for a day,
Then go to the mirror and look at yourself,
And see what that man has to say.
You can fool the whole world down the pathway of years,
And get pats on the back as you pass,
But the final reward will be heartache and tears,
If you’ve cheated the man in the glass.
With elections around the corner, I will be making choices to vote for candidates, not based on political affiliation, but on the quality of their character. In other words, I am looking for nominees who can look in the mirror and believe they have done the right thing, not for personal gain but for the greater good.
I will be voting for candidates that have shown integrity, honesty, and compassion. I believe we need candidates that are respectful of all Americans, celebrating their differences and treating everyone with equal consideration under the Constitution.
During these difficult times, I will be looking for candidates that have a desire to unify, not polarize, and want to do whatever is necessary to protect us all.
It is my hope that, when voting, you will take a long look in the mirror and not cheat the man in the glass.
KEITH LUNN
Port Kent
TO THE EDITOR: The 15th Annual Autism Awareness Walk was held virtually during the week of Sept. 7-12.
We would like to thank our amazing sponsors, donors, teams, participants, and volunteers who helped raise over $37,000 for Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York. We are incredibly grateful for their generosity, which enables us to fulfill our mission to empower individuals and their families touched by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) through support and education. Proceeds from the event will be used to provide essential resources to individuals with ASD and their families as well as to service agencies in Clinton, Franklin, and Essex counties.
Since 2011, our supporters have helped us grant over $100,000 in communication devices and occupational therapy equipment. Their donations have also provided resources and educational support through workshops, conferences, scholarships, ASD-related literature for the local library system, and an annual publication of local resources.
We would like to add a special thanks to our top fundraising teams this year: Team Ohmcentric, Team Owen, Cameron’s Crew, Team Mia, Team Ferris, Caleb's Crew, Team Super Cooper, Team Ethan, Team SuperClark, and Team Jackson.
Thank you again to everyone who ensured our first-ever Virtual Autism Awareness Walk was a success.
LAURA CARMICHAELAutism Alliance of Northeastern New York Board
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As the election season of 2020 nears its close, the Silence of (the) Stefanik is loud and clear.
Ms. Stefanik's silence speaks loudly as:
Mr. Trump “downplayed" the coronavirus, called it a hoax and now, today, more than 223,000 Americans are dead from it.
Mr. Trump denigrates, degrades, disparages, dismisses, and mocks women.
Mr. Trump encourages, promotes, and retweets conspiracy theories.
Mr. Trump calls the men and women of the FBI human scum.
Mr. Trump praises Putin, Kim Jong Un, Erdogan, Orban, Xi.
Mr. Trump calls the free press, “the enemy of the people.”
Mr. Trump calls for the indictment, arrest, and imprisonment of his political opponents and their family members.
Mr. Trump refuses to commit to accept the election results and ensure a peaceful transition.
For her first two terms, Ms. Stefanik was part of the majority party in Congress. In other words, she had it easy. Then that changed in 2018, and with the 116th Congress, Ms. Stefanik then joined forces and allied herself with the far right and radical members of her party.
Her loyalty and blind allegiance to Mr. Trump and his cruel policies, caustic words, and corrupt acts are troubling and reflect on her as to the extent she will go to remain in Congress. She prioritizes and puts her own interests, her donors’ interests, and her party’s interests above the common good and interests of the country, the North Country and her constituents.
It is time for a change. Time to elect a representative who actually will represent the interests of her constituency.
It is time for Tedra Cobb. Time for someone who will speak out, is not enamored by cable television appearances and who will serve all NY-21 constituents.
VICKIE MELNICK
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: The voters in Ward 2 would be wise to remember that for every wrong decision Mayor Colin Read made in his four-year term, he had a puppet to follow him.
That yes-man is Councilor Mike Kelly.
For every decision Mayor Colin Read made on the Prime Development, Mike Kelly agreed. When Mayor Read was eliminating whole departments, like the Recreation Department, Mike Kelly was at the front of the line to support it. When Mayor Read was taking away jobs of hard-working city employees, Mike Kelly made statements about how proud he was of the mayor's efforts and led the charge to make it happen.
Mike Kelly has shown the City of Plattsburgh citizens, time and time again, that he is at the front of the line to follow Colin Read. Mike Kelly has not been a leader, but a follower who speaks against the "idiots" that dared to disagree with his mentor.
It's time for Mike Kelly to follow Colin Read one last time and be voted out of office.
I know Jake Avery, and I believe he will serve the citizens of Ward 2 and the City of Plattsburgh well.
JIM CALNON
Mayor, 2013-2016
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This fall, the Town of Plattsburgh participated in the Clinton County Youth Bureau (CCYB) soccer league. We hosted 17 teams which allowed 213 youths to stay active from August through October.
Participants were taught the fundamentals of soccer during practices and were able to test their skills in friendly games against teams around the county. This season especially our teams focused on sportsmanship, team building, and life lessons.
We would like to thank the CCYB for hosting the league this fall and helping all towns navigate the new COVID-19 guidelines. Secondly, we would like to give a special thank you to all parents and participants who diligently followed guidelines to allow all to enjoy their soccer season.
There are many people who made great contributions towards the success of this program, but the season would not have been possible without our dedicated coaches. I want to thank them for volunteering their time and for their extra effort and patience while navigating through our season.
Thank you to Amanda Almodovar, Eric Barnes, Krista Boule, Vicki Dauphinais, Brandy Ducatte, Patrick Fullum, Shannon Hagadorn, Ben Hankins, Jordy Kivett, Jessica Mathews, Kevin Riley, Rachelle Roberts, Doug Rock, Pat Ryan, Evan Tamer, Dana Welch and many assistant coaches who provided a fun, safe, and positive environment for children to learn about soccer.
I would also like to recognize all the sports officials who refereed our games this fall season. They all did an excellent job as sports officials and should be recognized for their dedication and responsibility. Thank you to Ethan Barnes, Joshua Burgin, Lucas LaForest, Brady Mannix, Brenna Mulvaney, Sydney Myers, and Kye Norcross.
I hope to see you all back next year.
ERIN PANGBORN
Recreation Program Coordinator
Town of Plattsburgh
