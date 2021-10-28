TO THE EDITOR: I’ve known Peter Deming, who is running for Elizabethtown town justice, for over 30 years, as a criminal investigator and a personal friend.
I know him as a hard-working, dedicated, smart, articulate and caring individual. His integrity and compassion in all facets of life are above reproach.
These character traits are what your community needs for judicial decisions. He is fair and honest.
STEVE KNIGHT
Berkeley Springs, W.V.
TO THE EDITOR: Politics have never been easy but in smaller communities like ours people have worked well together to progress. That being said I'm pleading to the Town of Jay residents to take a stand for themselves.
Politicians and candidates in our community are becoming more and more aggressive about their own self-serving agendas. As a former councilman I have seen first-hand a board member and candidates threaten (hard copy documented and available to the public), bully, and wear down now-retired Town of Jay Supervisor Archie Depo.
Recently the local Town of Jay Democratic and Republican parties hosted a meet the candidate forum at the Town of Jay Community Center, but excluded write-in candidate Thomas McDonald, currently acting deputy supervisor, from participating in the forum. The parties are telling the public he wasn't invited to participate because he is not on the ballot, but the organizer of the forum told me specifically that because the two other candidates for supervisor did not unanimously agree to allowing Mr. McDonald to participate that he would not be invited.
Exclusion is not democracy. This decision was ethically and morally wrong. If you care about the community you live in, and yes there are three hamlets in the Town of Jay, and you don't want noise ordinances created that benefit the politicians or attempt to spend taxpayers' money for their own private agendas, then do your homework and get out and vote.
Please don't be fooled by promises of comprehensive plans, free t-shirts, and trash-talking opponents and town board members on social media. Vote and make the choice that best represents your values.
SPENCER REYNOLDS
AuSable Forks
TO THE EDITOR: If you want elected officials to work for you, Bobby Hall, Wendell Hughes and Dave Bezio are the legislators that will work tirelessly for the residents of their districts.
Bobby Hall knows what tough times are like and has already shown the fortitude. One example is the Clinton County Airport.
Wendell Hughes is a hard worker and never misses a meeting. He is one person trying to help with the Underwood Avenue Trailer Park's many issues.
Dave Bezio will dig deep to find out the details of your problem. As a union president, that’s what he does to help his members and what he will do for you.
Sam Dyer has already proven his value and expertise as Beekmantown town supervisor. To fix the salt contamination of the drinking water problem of Beekmantown residences was gigantic. He looked at six different ways to bring water into their homes.
As for Plattsburgh city councilors, Elizabeth Gibbs, Jeff Moore and Caitlin Bopp do tons of research of subjects that come before them regarding city business.
Elizabeth has the fortitude of digging deep for answers and not afraid of transparency. We so need that and her value is tremendous to the City Council.
Jeff Moore has many years of experience and it shows through at every meeting he attends. He did tons of hands-on research with visiting all surrounding marinas. His sense of logic and expertise in government is a breath of fresh air.
Newcomer Caitlin Bopp’s motto is “let’s work together for the good of us all.” I would say that’s a tremendous start.
These people have devoted their time to us. Please support them.
DENISE NEPHEW
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to strongly endorse Mr. Peter Deming as the next Elizabethtown Town Court justice.
I have known Peter and his family for over 30 years, both in personal and professional capacities. Peter is approachable, accessible, and is always willing to speak with any resident that has any concerns.
Beyond a doubt, Peter Deming is the most qualified person to run for this honorable position. As a life-long committed community member, distinguished military service member, government employee, and now successful businessman, Peter has done it all.
In all he does, Peter exemplifies honesty, fairness, and thoughtfulness and he will use those qualities to strike the perfect balance between impartial justice and compassion for fellow residents. Your loyal community needs Peter. Peter needs you. Vote for Peter for Elizabethtown Town Court justice.
JOHN DIPPEL
Fairfax Station, Va.
TO THE EDITOR: It has been my honor to serve the residents and taxpayers of Clinton County for the last eight years as county treasurer.
In that time, I have saved the county millions of dollars by refinancing old debt, reduced penalties for anyone headed to foreclosure to give them every opportunity to save their property, and added ethics provisions to our foreclosure auction. We are currently utilizing a data analytics company to find the best secure investments for our tax dollars to increase revenue. Along with the entire Clinton County team of elected officials and department heads, Clinton County is in a strong, financial position.
Since I am unopposed this year, I would like to offer my endorsement to Dave Bezio, who is running for county legislator for Area 4. I have known Dave to be a very hard-working individual and recognize his service to the City of Plattsburgh, working on contracts under mayors of different parties, in labor management and with healthcare plans, which are very important types of knowledge for a county legislator.
I have appreciated Dave's questions about county operations and how hard he has worked going door to door to as many people in his district, Democrat and Republican alike, to listen to their concerns. I think Dave will be a great asset to Clinton County and I ask you to support him.
KIMBERLY DAVIS
Clinton County Treasurer
Ellenburg Depot
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to strongly endorse Mr. Peter Deming as the next Elizabethtown Town Court justice.
I have known Peter and his family now for over 26 years, both as a friend and a colleague.
Professionally, Peter always demonstrated high moral character and demanded a high ethical standard from himself and those he worked with.
He has an innate ability to take on a dilemma, look at the situation from numerous angles, consider carefully, and make the right balanced decision. I have no doubt he would continue this in his judgeship.
His personality has resulted in a plethora of carefully cultivated lifelong friendships with extraordinary people from all walks of life. With those friendships, he places integrity and loyalty above all else.
With this said, Peter is well qualified to serve as a judge in your district. He possesses an impeccable service record both with the U.S. Army and in a cabinet position within the U.S. government.
I strongly encourage the community of Elizabethtown to vote for Peter Deming as your next Town Court justice.
The community of Elizabethtown will no doubt be a better place with the services of Peter Deming.
JIM CARLTON
Waco, Georgia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.