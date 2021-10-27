TO THE EDITOR: I write this letter to tell you about Steve Fulton. Steve is running for town supervisor in the Town of Saranac.
Steve is dedicated to family/friends and his community. Steve is retired military with 21 years of service to the U.. He is a retired teacher with 16 years of experience. Steve has volunteered for North Country Literacy Volunteers, the Fresh Air Fund and the Elmore SPCA.
It is difficult to summarize all of Steve’s military service. His duties include being a navigator, training and teaching fellow servicemen/officers and writing strategic plans. As an officer, Steve has been called upon to command special missions/units and is accustomed to taking charge, supervising and working with people. Steve is comfortable with big projects, will get things done with a steady, thoughtful demeanor.
As a person, Steve is a husband, dad, grandfather, son and brother. He offers support to his family and can be found helping with school work, babysitting, taking grandkids for a boat ride, or watching them play sports. He supports their interests. Being musically inclined Steve and his wife Erena are part of the band Fulton’s Follies.
Whether Steve is working professionally, singing or being with his family, he builds relationships. Steve listens, understands perspectives and makes informed decisions. Steve is articulate, respectful and will conduct himself with competence and professionalism as the town supervisor in Saranac. He has a get it done attitude, can be a leader, but can also be part of the team and offer his knowledge and skills by supporting others.
There is no better choice than Steve Fulton as the town supervisor in Saranac; he will bring years of leadership and management experience, the ability to work with people, professionalism and respect to the people and families of Saranac.
DEBBIE DEPO
Cadyville
TO THE EDITOR: I noticed that in the article, "Canadians to Return," in the Oct. 14 edition, all of the politicians interviewed said something gracious about this happy development, except for the three Republicans.
Republicans interviewed all started off with something like "it's about time" followed by some self-promotion, especially Elise, before expressing any gratitude for this good news. Looks like Republicans are prone to seeing the glass half-empty and the Democrats as half-full. No wonder the country's in such a mess.
I realize that my sample size is much too small and there must also be some Democrats who have the half-empty philosophy on politics, but, just sayin'.
STU DENEBERG
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing in support of Steve Fulton, candidate for Town of Saranac supervisor.
I worked with Steve for more than 12 years in the AuSable Valley High School Social Studies Department.
I know him well. He is a very hard worker and is also very thorough in everything he does. I am certain Steve will be a great supervisor for the Town of Saranac.
ROBERT DOLAN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated, including a possible third dose, unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition.
We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
ALVIN BLAKE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing today to express my support for Patty Waldron as Area 6 legislator. Patty is a successful businesswoman and lifelong resident of Area 6.
For eight years, Patty has shown great fiscal responsibility and has pushed to make our area better. She recognizes where we need improvement and works to find solutions. Patty is always approachable and ready to listen.
She has always worked with both parties to find the best answer for Clinton County. To have a candidate that truly loves her area with the experience Patty has, makes the choice simple.
WENDELL HUGHES
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: It would be be helpful for all and promote Canadian visits if you conducted a survey where PCR testing is available and at what total cost.
For example, one center advises the PCR test to cost $100, but then tacks on another $130 base service fee.
Such high costs will be a major impediment to attracting Canadian visitors for shorter to mid term visits.
W. BRENT HOLDEN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Please join my family and I as we support Norm Davis for supervisor in the Town of Beekmantown.
I have know Norm for many years. He attends every town board meeting and is well aware of the issues and challenges in our town. It’s time for change.
TOM SEARS
Beekmantown
TO THE EDITOR: Andrea Baer and I are both antique shop owners in Keeseville.
We are also good friends, our businesses complement each other and we work well together, sending customers back and forth. She is the breath of fresh air that Chesterfield needs, full of forward looking ideas with the energy to follow through on any task.
I highly recommend her for councilwoman in Chesterfield.
JO-ANN SHEEHEY
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: I have known Andrea Baer for many years. We met at the Orange County Chamber of Commerce in Montgomery, New York.
Andrea is dedicated, energetic, positive and conscientious in whatever she undertakes to do. The chamber was lucky to have her as our events director. She did such a wonderful job in creating and marketing fundraising events that were always well attended. Her attention to detail made our annual Snowball Gala a huge success, as well as one of the most profitable.
I would not hesitate to hire her to do a job, and be confident that the job would be done well.
ARLEAN VEVE
Tarpon Springs, Fla.
TO THE EDITOR: I moved to the North Country in June 2020 after accepting the position of innkeeper and event coordinator of Valcour Inn and Boathouse in Peru.
My position came with a lovely Victorian cottage that I needed to furnish. I googled “antiques near me” and found my way to Andrea Baer’s lovely shop near Keeseville. I found many treasures during my visit, but the one most special was a friend. I found Andrea to be intelligent, articulate, a very savvy and astute business woman, along with being utterly charming.
As our friendship grew, I came to know Andrea as a woman of great faith, a woman who loves her family, and a woman who loves her community. I believe that Andrea has the desire and the energy to shine a light on all of the positive aspects of the Chesterfield area, and I know that she has the grit and determination to tackle any problems that need to be addressed.
As a Town Council member, Andrea Baer will be a tenacious breath of fresh air, someone to erase any lethargy of the past, a true gift to the community. Do yourselves a favor, vote for Andrea Baer.
VICKI JOURDAN
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: Being a county legislator calls for extreme dedication, commitment, and tenacity. With eight years in local government, Patty Waldron not only has the experience but has clearly demonstrated her passion to continue to represent her constituents and make a difference in the North Country.
As a lifelong resident of the Saranac community, Patty knows the challenges and opportunities that the citizens of Clinton County Area 6 are faced with. Having established the iconic Koffee Kat in 1996, she has deep roots in the small business community allowing her to have a sound understanding of business needs and how to best represent them.
I have had the privilege to work with many outstanding local legislators; Patty Waldron is unequivocally among the best. I have been thankful to work with Patty on the county level when I served as the Franklin County Legislature chairman and have been privileged to work with her on the state level over the past several years on a variety of infrastructure and programmatic projects. Patty’s experience combined with her devotion to serve her community makes her not only a qualified choice, but the absolute right choice for Area 6 Clinton County representative.
She has a history of working across the aisle, to bring common sense solutions for the betterment of all North Country residents and I look forward to continuing to work with Patty and building a stronger North Country together.
ASSEMBLYMAN D. BILLY JONES
Chateaugay
TO THE EDITOR: Our time for choice is coming Nov. 2, and to vote for the most qualified candidate for the job.
I would like to recommend Mr. Mike Perault for Town of Churubusco highway superintendent. Mike has been for approximately 14 years the assistant superintendent of highways for Churubusco.
Steve Matthews is retiring and has prepared Mike for to do a great job for our safety while driving in our town. Mike has learned all aspects of the job while working side by side with Steve, the present highway superintendent. Vote for honesty, integrity, qualified Mike Perault on Election Day.
CHAD GARROW
Churubusco
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to express to the readers my concerns for the five New York state propositions that are on the ballot for this Election Day. These are not generally familiar to most voters.
Proposition No. 1 would amend the bipartisan constitutional amendment that created the Independent Redistricting Commission. This will now remove bipartisan protections and with the states overwhelming Democrat majority new district lines could be redrawn to their favor, adversely affecting our (northern) core values.
Proposition No. 2 addresses clean air and water. Open ended which may prove costly and burdensome. The upstate areas should not have to have large generating windmills doting our pristine countryside to provide power to the ever-expanding urban sprawl.
Proposition No. 3 will create same-day voter registration and could lead to election fraud and vetting challenges. Currently, there is a reasonable 10-day allowance.
Proposition No. 4 will create no-excuse absence voting for anyone. With problems cited above, it would overburden administrative challenges and may lead to Internet voting with associated problems of being hacked.
Proposition No. 5 is applicable to raising the New York City Civil Court ceiling on monetary claims. This proposition has merit and applies to NYC only.
In summary, the first four propositions would have long lasting adverse consequences for upstate New York. Vote no on these first four and preserve the status quo.
KATHY GIROUX
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I recently heard that Steve Fulton will be running for town supervisor in Saranac.
I cannot think of anyone better suited for the position. I got to know Steve when we were both Social Studies teachers at AuSable Valley Central School. He is one of the most inspirational people I have ever met. Inspirational not just to the students, but to the faculty as well.
I watched him as he learned new languages, taught himself to play new instruments and took on new classes with vigor. Clearly his background in the military helped shape his values and discipline. Steve is a patient and kind person. He is a patient, thoughtful man who respectfully listens to everyone.
He is constantly trying to improve himself and as a public servant I have no doubt he would try to improve the community.
JOHN SCHAUMAN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am supporting Norm Davis running for town supervisor of the Town of Beekmantown.
I have known Norm for many years. He is a successful local businessman. He was a member of the Beekmantown Volunteer Fire Department for many years before his family and business both started growing and required more of his time.
Norm still wanted to stay involved in some way in the community, so he ran and was elected as a fire commissioner of the Beekmantown Volunteer Fire Department. Norm has held this position with the town for many years.
As the fire chief of the Beekmantown Fire Department, I have had the distinct pleasure of working very closely with Norm on departmental budgets, large purchases of fire equipment,and apparatus, as well as renovations to the fire stations. Norm has always listened very intently to the fire personnel’s concerns on any issues that are brought before the fire commissioners board before making a final decision. Norm works very well with the other fire commissioners. He has been very instrumental in keeping our department and its members in the safest and most up to date facilities, gear and apparatus.
Norm has great pride and love for the town of Beekmantown. He is a great candidate for the town supervisor position because he works well with others to find solutions to problems that arise. He would listen to opinions and concerns of the council persons and town residents. He is very intuitive when it comes to budget planning, town services and issues.
Norm is a born leader which is why I ask you to join me in supporting Norm Davis for supervisor of the Town of Beekmantown.
DARRYL MENARD
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: It is with great enthusiasm that I heartily endorse the re-election of John Casey as town councilman for the Town of Chesterfield. Having won an election last year to fill out an unfinished term, John has been diligent in his work with the Town of Chesterfield.
John, along with his wife Cindy, have lived in Chesterfield for 29 years. During John's tenure as a member of the Town Council, much progress has been achieved. The town has a new water treatment system. Different public works projects are being undertaken, as evidenced by the hard work of town employees.
John Casey is a very hard-working individual who truly cares about the people that work and live in the same community. He believes that people should be treated fairly, and his representation of his fellow community members reflects compassion and understanding of their needs and issues. No problem is too small, nor is any question unimportant.
John believes that the way to build and keep a strong community is to work together with all members of that community. That is what John has done and will continue to do for the citizens of Chesterfield.
John Casey is the kind of public leader we want in government. He is hardworking, knowledgeable and committed to those he represents. I hardly urge all of the voters of the Town of Chesterfield to re-elect John Casey.
CHRIS KELLY
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: I am an immigrant. I have been here for years and attended Western Michigan University. My high school certificate is from Victoria, Australia.
I want to attend Empire State College, but they would not accept an official letter from my school as proof of graduation. If I did not graduate, how did I attend a school in the USA like WMU?
I am told that the Victorian certificate of education board is under (Covid) lockdown in Australia, so no copies of this official document can be made. I want to finally finish my degree, but now I am told I can't because of a technicality. Am I the only one that thinks this is ridiculous, since I did attend a U.S. school at one point?
Let us see how many people out there are in my position and what can be done about it.
HALIZA ELIZABETH SCHAEFER
Elizabethtown
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing this letter to enthusiastically support the candidacy of Steve Fulton for Saranac town supervisor.
I had the pleasure of working with Steve in the past while we both served as officers in the U.S. Air Force. I am very familiar with the professional training and education he received and his outstanding job performance during his 20-plus years of service to his country. After retirement, he continued his service to his community as a teacher both locally and abroad.
As a former Peru town supervisor, I have first-hand knowledge of the qualities and skills necessary for being an effective town supervisor. Knowing Steve as well as I do, I could think of no finer candidate for such a demanding position. His resource management skills and ability to prioritize are superb and will definitely enable him to provide a fresh approach to Saranac’s town governance. Steve’s professionalism, experience, integrity, and willingness to serve his community will be of great benefit to all the residents of the Town of Saranac.
I urge the voters of Saranac to vote for Steve Fulton for town supervisor.
PETER GLUSHKO
Peru
