TO THE EDITOR: As we approach this consequential election, a number of issues should be addressed specifically as opposed to the normal bland responses to sometimes bland interviewer questions.
During the summer, when federal law enforcement personnel were sent to Portland, Oregon to protect federal property from a minority of protestors engaging in riotous, destructive actions which continued for week after week, local law enforcement was not able to quell the riotous activity due to directives from the Democrat mayor. While the federal officers were protecting federal property, Democrat House Speaker Pelosi said federal officers acted like stormtroopers.
Long time Democrat Representative Clyburn said the officers used Gestapo activities. Seventy-five years have elapsed since the United States, Soviet Union, Great Britain, and others defeated fascism.
Stormtroopers were associated with Nazi paramilitaries to intimidate their opponents and secure Nazi control of Germany. The Gestapo were special secret police using torture to prevent opponents of fascism and control areas of Europe under the control of Nazi Germany until liberated by the allies.
Pelosi and Clyburn are old enough to fully understand the horrors endured by millions under Nazi rule. To use these terms in such a manner is both insulting to the federal officers and to the memory of all those that suffered and died under fascist domination. If the officers had been stormtroopers and Gestapo, the riots and undoubtedly the protests would have been crushed in short order. Both Stefanik and Cobb should be asked to address this outrage. Would either candidate if elected vote for Pelosi to be speaker?
Both should be asked directly, would you advocate for and support raising the Social Security payroll tax to ensure there will be no 20 percent reduction in Social Security when the trust fund is depleted sometime in the 2030s. Saying I support saving Social Security is meaningless.
FRED WACHTMEISTER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Is Elise Stefanik bailing on Trump? Her new ad states: “My opponent criticizes me for working with President Trump … well, I promised I would work with anyone.”
She implies that she doesn’t like Trump and is only working for her constituents. If she only worked with him on policy one might believe her, but with her dramatics at his impeachment proceedings for national attention, her participation in his rallies and Republican convention and her role in his New York reelection campaign, it’s clear that Stefanik works for one thing, herself.
If Stefanik cared about the North Country, she wouldn’t vote to take away our healthcare and end protections for pre-existing conditions. She wouldn’t vote against our environment by allowing mining waste to be dumped into streams, and for easing emission standards on Midwest power plants which causes our Adirondack acid rain.
She wouldn’t vote to cut Medicare and Social Security. She wouldn’t ignore Russian bounties on our soldiers or call New Yorker’s “anarchists.”
Stefanik, who has never lived in our district, has spent her entire adult life in Washington, working for the Republican establishment. Her only interest is her career and rewarding her major donors like the pharmaceutical, insurance and fossil fuel industries.
Tedra Cobb has lived, worked and served in the North Country for 30 years. Small-business owner, legislator, educator, firefighter, healthcare advocate, Tedra’s only interest is her neighbors. Tedra does not accept corporate PAC funds.
For a truly bipartisan, strong, independent voice in Washington, vote for Tedra Cobb.
PEGGY WILTBERGER
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: I am proudly writing to support Scott Beebie for Plattsburgh’s mayor.
I have known Scott since we attended St. Peter’s Elementary. Scott continued his Catholic education, while I went on to the City School System. Our paths crossed years later when I began my career with the Legal Unit at DSS. Scott was working at Plattsburgh’s City Police Department.
Scott began his service as a volunteer firefighter, became a career law enforcement officer, working his way up the ranks to lieutenant, managing and budgeting within the department. Scott has also served as coach, mentor, referee, and has been involved with multiple committees over the years.
During the time we became reacquainted, Scott and his wife began foster care classes through DSS. They hoped to foster a young lady Scott met through coaching. There was an instant connection, and they knew they had to step in and do the right thing. Because of coaching, Scott and Lisa not only found and fostered this young lady, but she became a permanent member of their family through adoption.
Scott, Lisa and I have remained connected, and most recently, through my involvement with the Plattsburgh Citizens Coalition (PCC). Scott made a public statement against the Prime Project in July.
Scott joined us for several events in support of PCC and the Farmer’s Market at The Durkee Street Lot. Scott joined me and members of the Downtown Clean-Up Team and we have spent multiple weekends cleaning up our downtown, as the current city administration has allowed severe neglect to downtown, littered and overgrown with weeds. Scott cares deeply for this community and I believe he has all the qualifications to be Mayor of the City of Plattsburgh at this crucial time when our city needs great leadership.
I give Scott Beebie my highest endorsement.
TERRY BRODERICK
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I agree with the letters in favor of Tedra Cobb, yet there are still some things to be brought to light.
Some information in Stefanik's ads is not completely correct. She says she supports seniors, that she stopped Governor Cuomo from sending COVID positive patients back to nursing homes. The truth is Cuomo rescinded that order on May 10. She called for an investigation on Aug. 7.
With poor support from the Trump Administration initially, states made very difficult decisions to keep from looking like scenes from Italy with patients laying on floors on hospital hallway floors. Elise ignores President Trump's move to roll back infection control regulations on nursing homes and reduce the fines for violations.
The president's statement that he would permanently stop the payroll tax if reelected is projected to bankrupt Social Security by 2023. Many seniors and disabled individuals rely on Social Security which most of us have paid into; it is not an entitlement. Without it, many seniors would be thrown into extreme poverty and endangering Medicare would leave many without health insurance. Stefanik has not spoken out against this.
Elise accepted $107,000 in donations from insurance companies and $52,000 from pharmaceutical companies. She voted against the Affordable Care Act during a pandemic.
In 2012, Elise helped author a policy to make Medicare a voucher program and has voted for that in 2015 and 2017, and in 2018 she voted to cut Medicare by up to $238 billion per year. Does this look like someone who is protecting seniors?
I have voted for the person I believe will do the best job, no matter what party. Please join me in voting for Tedra Cobb. She has proven she cares about the health and welfare of all of us.
PEGGY GARNER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to extend my support to Wendell Hughes for Clinton County legislator.
Mr. Hughes has placed much effort learning the issues we face during unprecedented times of uncertainty. I personally feel the sign of a caring candidate is one who has many questions. His can do attitude and great sense of humor will certainly enhance the legislature moving forward. He has been a leader in his career in corrections and understands the diverse personalities of his community. I believe he will have an insightful dialogue to share.
What I have learned with the many conversations with Wendell is his love for his community regardless of their political affiliation. Please do not miss the opportunity to support someone who has so much in common with all of us in Clinton County.
PATTY WALDRON
Clinton County Legislator
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: This is an exciting time to live in the City of Plattsburgh. With its finances now in order, the City of Plattsburgh is well positioned for responsible growth. Developing a plan for Plattsburgh’s future and mapping out how to get there is a job that requires a level of experience in economic development and government both of which are possessed by Chris Rosenquest.
As a two-term Clinton County legislator, Chris has served as chairperson of the County Finance Committee and Economic Development and County Operations Committee. Chris and his colleagues on the Clinton County Legislature have governed in a non-partisan and fiscally responsible manner and in doing so have demonstrated that their priority is to put their constituents first.
Achieving growth while maintaining a responsible budget is not an easy task. It is, however, a combination of skills essential to the success of a business. As a business consultant and owner of a successful business in downtown Plattsburgh, Chris has demonstrated that he possesses that combination of skills. The recent expansion of that business highlights Chris’s commitment to invest in the future of the City of Plattsburgh.
On Election Day, I will be casting my vote for Chris Rosenquest, and I encourage you to do the same.
JUSTIN MEYER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: A while ago I received a stimulus debit card for which, after numerous attempts, have been unable to assign a pin number. No matter what I do or how I try to contact the card issuer, without a pin I can go no further than, “enter your pin.”
After exhausting all avenues I contacted the office of Elise Stefanik, my congresswoman. I explained my situation to someone there and was told that since I received the card, in their eyes, I have received the stimulus and there was nothing they could do.
A day later, Ms. Stefanik was on the local news stating that, if anyone has an issue with their stimulus they should call her office and they would take care of it.
The next day I called the office and was told the same. I reminded the person that this stimulus payment was issued by the federal government, therefore it is their responsibility to see it through. Same response. I asked the person to pass along my information and she said no, she would not. I asked if I could speak to Ms. Stefanik and was told that they did not know her schedule and doubted I would ever be able to speak to her.
I found this somewhat disturbing. That I cannot access the stimulus and I would be treated in this manner. My questions and concerns were summarily dismissed without an iota of thought for my plight.
PATRICK STRACK
Ballston Spa
TO THE EDITOR: As an independent voter living in the city of Plattsburgh for the past decade, I applaud the effort of the current administration in the struggle to move this city forward through some very difficult times.
We are a most critical stage right now with fiscal stress, parking challenges, the Durkee Street Project and the effects of the pandemic still looming. We need a mayor who will continue to lead us forward so that all parties will share the full potential the city of Plattsburgh has to offer. Scott Beebie has the experience, dedication and vision make this happen.
I have known Scott for many years. He is a dedicated father, coach, mentor, and law enforcement professional. He leads by example and demonstrates the administrative and management skills needed to bring contrasting ideas together. He has no political aspirations beyond the Office of Mayor.
Scott is a problem solver, critical thinker and a person who is able to work with others. Above all, he is a good listener who will consider all sides of an issue.
Scott Beebie has my vote for mayor on Election Day. I hope he has yours too.
GIB BROWN
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: With the elections just two week s away, I would like to endorse Scott Beebie for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
I have known Scott for more than 30 years and we first met when I was a trooper and he was a patrolman in the police department. As Scott started advancing in his career with the police department, I was impressed that he would reach out to me from time to time and asked my opinion regarding a problem he was working on.
The relevance of this is that it shows he was trying to gather all the pertinent information he could before coming to a decision that may affect people from his department. Whether it was an union issue, morale or general well-being of his people, he wanted to have all the facts he could before addressing the problem. That is the quality of a good leader and I feel that the citizens of Plattsburgh would get the same commitment from Scott if elected.
The problems facing the city are enormous and extraordinary to say the least. With all that’s going on in our world today it requires a person that is willing to listen, has the experience to problem solve and lead Plattsburgh into the future.
I believe Scott is that person to do this.
MARK WHEET
NYSP First Sergeant, Retired
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I write to encourage the voters in the City of Plattsburgh to support Scott Beebie for mayor. I have known Scott both personally and professionally for a number of years. He has the background, skill set, and acumen to successfully lead our city.
Scott has a long, distinguished career in law enforcement. His leadership qualities, accomplishments, and budgetary experience are real, and not the least bit embellished.
As a life-long resident of the North Country, Scott has established himself as a community leader, volunteer, and public servant. I had a opportunity to serve with Scott on a contract negotiation team for Section VII officials. I found him to be a conscientious, fair, and firm, when appropriate, negotiator who had a clear understanding of the issues and concerns of those on both sides of the table.
I could go on further about all of Scott’s attributes which make him the best suited candidate for the position, but won’t. Those of you who have ever had the opportunity to meet, work, be coached, or interact with Scott know of from where I speak.
Elect Scott Beebie mayor.
PETER ENSEL
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I have known Scott Beebie for over 30 years. He is a man of high character, kind and honest. he has been committed to the betterment of the city of Plattsburgh community for his entire life.
Scott began his career with the Plattsburgh Police Department, promising to serve and protect and retiring at the rank of lieutenant after 28 years. During his tenure, he served with distinction, successfully working with multiple city departments. He sincerely cares about his community and I am certain he will do his best for all the people of Plattsburgh as mayor.
There is every reason to believe he will excel. After all, he has demonstrated that in all that he has done.
He has long been dedicated to serving his community in many ways. Scott successfully guided and has been involved with multiple youth programs, whether it be at the bowling alley as a program leader or game official or a list that goes on and on.
Scott will do whatever is needed to work with others, develop coordinated plans to provide better services and get the job done.
He is also committed to his family, raising three amazing children with his wife, Lisa. He is a true model of a dedicated and loving husband and father.
Scott knows Plattsburgh because he was born, raised, lived and has worked in the city all of his life.
He will be fair and transparent with everyone. Scott will listen to all views and opinions. With all of the turmoil in today's world, your vote will help lead the city of Plattsburgh in the best direction; a direction that will make the city a hometown all can be proud of.
ROBERT DUQUETTE
Peru
TO THE EDITOR: It has been an honor and privilege to have been able to speak with each of you in the last few months as I have walked the entirety of Area 8. I will always be respectful , accessible and listen to all residents.
Many residents and businesses are struggling and cannot be burdened further by tax increases. Maintaining the many services and programs the county offers and protecting the valuable employees will be of the utmost importance. By promoting fiscal responsibility and spending I believe we can achieve this.
I have made great connections to help me achieve the goals and results you deserve. I will work in a bipartisan manner. Together we can get through this current pandemic and come out stronger.
Having the opportunity to represent the area I have grown up in and love is almost surreal. No one will work harder for you. No one will be more accessible. I am asking for your support on Election Day for Clinton County legislator in Area 8.
WENDELL HUGHES JR.
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I’m writing this letter to endorse a good friend of mine, Scott Beebie, for the office of mayor in the City of Plattsburgh.
I first met Scott while coaching at MAI back in the late '80s. Over the years we’ve developed a friendship to include vacationing and officiating hockey together. I very much appreciated Scott’s attention to detail and his desire to become a better official. He always asked good questions and was inquisitive because he had a desire for self improvement.
I saw Scott start his career in law enforcement. He was hired by the Plattsburgh Police Department and took his job very seriously. He moved up the ranks to become a lieutenant for the remaining years of his career. I saw the same desire in Scott for self improvement in his career that I had observed while we officiated.
Scott’s involvement with the youth of the community dates back many years. He’s officiated several sports, coached at the youth level through high school. Scott was a mentor, a teacher and advocate for many programs involving recreation and youth activity. His desire was not only to make young people better athletes, but to help them improve in life. These are all indicators of what type of character Scott has.
Scott is honest, has integrity and I believe has the best interest of Plattsburgh and the surrounding community at heart. I would give Scott my highest endorsement and recommend that you vote for him on Nov. 3.
WILLIAM BECHARD
The Villages, Fla.
TO THE EDITOR: To all voters: What is the most important thing to you?
I would suggest it is your family's safety and your personal safety. Also the ability to take a walk without being threatened. The ability to have a meal in a restaurant without being confronted by a mob. The ability for you and your family to be safe in your home.
The ability to have a business and do business without your business being looted or burned to the ground. Without safety nothing else matters.
To keep citizens safe we have laws. But a number of elected officials have decided for whatever reason not to enforce the law, anarchy is the result. We have seen, in the past few months the cowardliness of elected officials for political reasons. They have made the decision to give into the mob and we have seen the result. We should never give into a mob. They will only want more and more.
Example: Sanctuary cities and states that do not cooperate with federal laws to deport illegal aliens, especially criminal illegal aliens, MS-13 and others that pose a threat to all law abiding citizens. Example: Democrat mayors and governors that tell the police to stand down, not to enforce the laws when the mobs started rioting, looting and burning. They even let the mob take over parts of their cities for a period of time with no concern for the people who lived there or had businesses there. They did not bring in their National Guard to help restore order and refused President Trump's offer of federal help.
Example: Legislatures that have passed no cash bail laws. This has allowed criminals to be released within hours after their arrest only to commit more crimes within days or hours after their release. Example: So called progressive district attorneys that refuse to prosecute criminals. Example: Politicians and people who want to defund the police or reimagine law enforcement. The police are the protectors of society. In places where the city government has cut the funding for the police, crime has gone up; Seattle, New York City and Minneapolis are examples.
All of these ideas and actions have come from Democrats and so called progressives. These actions harm people and are wrong. Now the Democrats say if they are elected they will dismantle ICE (Immigration and Custom Enforcement) as well as the Border Patrol. That would allow thousands and thousands of illegal aliens into our country.
When they get here the Democrats want to give them free legal advice, free housing, welfare and free healthcare paid for by legal citizens that pay taxes. It would also allow MS-13 and other gangs to come into the USA in greater numbers putting everyones safety at risk. The democrats have said on many occasions that they want to take away citizens' rights to have guns to protect ourselves, our families and our property. Remember when seconds count the police are minutes away if they haven't been defunded.
Go to the Democratic National Committee's website, read their party's platform for yourself.
This is all on top of the destruction of our economy with the so-called Green New Deal as well as raising taxes as Biden has promised.
DAVID SMITH
Plattsburgh
