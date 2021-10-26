TO THE EDITOR: On June 16, I was unexpectedly nominated for Champlain highway superintendent at the Town Republican Party caucus as a place-holder for a truly interested candidate, which I am not.
As of result of the party not finding a candidate and the fact I did not turn in a declination letter by July 26, as per the Clinton County Board of Elections, I will, regrettably, be on the Nov. 2 election ballot.
Please consider this a declaration on my part alone that the incumbent, Allen Racine, is running unopposed.
STEPHEN SOUTHWICK
Champlain
TO THE EDITOR: I would like to highly recommend Andrea Baer for the Town of Chesterfield Council.
Having worked with Andrea on the board of the North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association (NCUGRHA), I can personally attest to her strong work ethic and absolute integrity. She has stepped up many times to make sure that we accomplish our goals and has been an outstanding board member.
Andrea is very active in her community, serving on several boards. She is the owner of Baer’s Antiques which attracts visitors to the area. Due to Andrea’s extensive involvement in the town of Chesterfield, I have seen her network expand significantly over the last three years and believe that this will make her an informed contributor to the council should she be elected.
Her approachable and inclusive style encourages diverse viewpoints and offers a fresh voice to enrich the town of Chesterfield, with new ideas that are grounded by the long-standing principles the community value such as education and smart planning to maintain its unique character. Andrea exhibits a remarkable balance of attention to detail with practicality. She is able to deal with a variety of people and personalities, yet not lose her cool, and still get the job done.
I see that as a gift that will be of great value to the Town of Chesterfield Council and the citizens of this community.
JACQUELINE MADISON
President, NCUGRHA
Ausable Chasm
TO THE EDITOR: In the course of American political history, there is a long tradtion of throwing shade on one's political opponent.
In normal times, such slights go largely unnoticed, with barely a shrug or smirck. But these are not normal times. To be sure, threats to democracy are ever present, and it may be said that some threats are even beneficial, because they contribute to a self examination of the principles democracies adhere to.
Sadly, we seem to have lost the distinction between challenging and beneficial discourse along with our desire to promote meaningful change for the better regardless of our conservative or progressive beliefs. Instead we seem to have entered a period of time, when all that matters is preventing the other side's goal of making a difference.even if that prevention comes at our own expense.
Psychologists call this a zero sum game, where the participants give up trying to prevail and simply concentrate on ensuring that the other side loses. We are seeing this played out in town halls, at school board meetings, nearly everywhere that good people gather to try to make a difference.
A famous politician once said that "all politics is local," but lately it seems as though all politics has become national, emulating the worst instincts that humans posess. In our pandemic, persons who refuse to wear masks are called stupid, while those who follow science are deemed brainwashed by the government.
Tribal instincts appear to prevail and these instincts can be fatal to a democracy. I still believe that all of us posess inherently good insticts that have allowed us to form this beautiful idea called democracy.
When we embrace those instincts we become keepers of the faith once again, capable of making a meaningful difference in our lives and the lives of our fellow citizens.
PHILIP MEAD
Chazy
