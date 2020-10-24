TO THE EDITOR: During the 2000 presidential election campaign, G.W. Bush was heard to say that you can fool some of the people all of the time and those are the ones that we are after.
Donald Trump and one of his biggest enablers, Elise Stefanik, seem to be following his lead. While they vociferously claim to support Social Security and Medicare, an expressed policy of the 2020 Trump campaign is to eliminate the payroll tax which would end Social Security and Medicare.
Similarly, while the president brags about the wonderful job he is doing in managing the pandemic, the outcome tells the opposite. To date, the U.S., with 4 percent of the world’s population, has 24 percent of the world's deaths.
All other countries have managed to protect their people from the virus better than Trump and his enablers., eg., Vietnam, with less than one death per million people while the U.S. has more than 650 deaths per million people.
We must replace those in power that have exhibited such a craven disregard for our citizens. It seems that Republicans are only interested in working for their corporate owners. Their tax bill delivered 90 percent of its benefits to less than 1 percent of the population. Their donors brazenly stuff their pockets while the American worker withers under the tentacles of a system that continually funnels money from the many on the bottom to the few at the top.
If voters in the 21st Congressional District ever want to see a healthy and expanding middle class again, they must come out in full force in November and replace a chief Trump enabler in the house, Elise Stefanik, with Tedra Cobb, a candidate actually from and fully invested in the region. She has the knowledge, drive and ability to get the job done for us.
RALPH CONROY
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I have worked on many local campaigns, congressional campaigns and have enjoyed several successful New York state Assembly campaigns and as a former chief of staff for our former assemblywoman and former campaign manager for our current assemblyman.
I have interviewed countless individuals for government positions, worked for and know many people who have run and have yet to run for office. Matt Simpson is the guy that the Adirondack Association of Towns and Villages membership voted president for a reason; as a former small businessman he will get the job done in Albany by working both sides of the aisle.
Dan Stec, what can one say? A veteran, former town supervisor, ADK 46er, successful assemblyman and so prepared and ready that our beloved Betty Little endorsed him to replace her as our next state senator.
Elise Stefanik has remained the person we sent to congress to protect us. John McHugh said “As the former Secretary of the Army and Representative of this region, I know firsthand what kind of leadership is needed to represent Fort Drum and all NY-21 constituents.”
I agree, as a disabled veteran with 45 years combined military/government service, she is the right one and continues to prove it over and over again.
We have an opportunity to vote for three exemplary people, which regardless of the leadership in their respective bodies of government, know who they truly represent and will always act in our best interests. Vote for the three who will benefit us all the most. These three as a team will have the combined strength to be even more successful than they have ever been. This is a very important election so be sure to vote Matt Simpson for assemblyman, Dan Stec for State Senate and Elise Stefanik for Congress.
WIN BELANGER
Willsboro
TO THE EDITOR: COVID 19 has prevented many events from happening but cancer never rests and neither do the supporters for the Plattsburgh Relay For Life and Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Northern New York.
The committees joined for a Day of Hope Drive In Style, Aug. 22 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds, Morrisonville. A digital show and luminaria ceremony followed by a family movie brought in donations of $3,500 for the American Cancer Society.
Thank you to the sponsors: Bailey Ford of Plattsburgh, Butcher Block, Clinton County Fairgrounds, Coldwell Banker Whitbeck Associates, Dannemora Federal Credit Union, Dunkin' Donuts, Eagle Country, Edward Jones, Fox 44 My Champlain Valley, G&G Auto, Lake Champlain Transportation, Palmer’s Veterinary, Parker Chevrolet, Plattco, Plattsburgh Press-Republican, Stewart's, Sun Community News, and WIRY.
Thank you also to the workers and donators for a fun night and contributions to the American Cancer Society.
AMBER ARNOLD
Lead for the Plattsburgh Relay For Life
JULIE STALKER
Lead for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Northern New York
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: When Joe Biden endorsed Tedra Cobb for Congress in NY-21, he praised her service saying, “When Tedra saw a gap in the healthcare system in her community, she started a community health agency. When the fire department had a volunteer shortage, Tedra signed up. Tedra has delivered real results for northern New York.”
Elise Stefanik’s campaign called the endorsement "out of touch with North Country values.”
I wonder which of Tedra’s accomplishments Congresswoman Stefanik is referring to? Making critical healthcare screenings available for thousands without insurance? Working as an HIV/AIDS educator? Working to lower the cost of prescription drugs?
Tedra learned the value of serving others from her parents, who adopted her nine brothers and sisters. She knows first-hand the hopes and needs of ordinary people.
Elise Stefanik, however, has spent almost her entire adult life in Washington, D.C. Since Elise graduated from Harvard in 2006, she has held one political operative job after another. She’s a professional politician who’s out of touch with our worries.
For example, healthcare insurance is a precarious situation for millions of ordinary Americans, yet Elise voted against protection for pre-existing conditions, voted to kill the Affordable Care Act, voted to weaken support for Medicare reimbursement costs.
As for Social Security, Elise was the policy director of the 2012 GOP platform that called for the privatization of Social Security.
We cannot afford another two years of Elise Stefanik in Congress. She votes the way her corporate contributors from the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries wants her to.
Vote Tedra Cobb, a true champion for NY-21. She’ll vote our values.
ANN MULLEN
Saranac Lake
TO THE EDITOR: Kimberly Davis has been an excellent treasurer for Clinton County.
I know her well. I strongly support her to represent us in the New York Senate. She is smart, experienced, and hard working. She will well represent the local governments, school districts, institutions, businesses and working people of the North Country. I believe that Kimberly Davis is fair and not beholden to special interest groups. She is not a fanatical supporter of a president who single-handedly caused the COVID pandemic.
Most importantly, the New York Senate is controlled by the Democrats and will be for the foreseeable future. When Ron Stafford was our senator in the Republican-controlled Senate, he did a great job of bringing home the bacon to the North Country.
A Republican in the minority will have no power and no voice in the State Senate. We need Kimberly Davis in the State Senate to represent the interests of the North Country.
Many Democrats voted for Ron Stafford and Betty Little when the Republicans held Senate majority for the good of the North Country. I ask my Republicans to do the same for Kimberly Davis.
MARK SCHNEIDER
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing this letter in support of John Casey for Chesterfield town councilman.
John is a lifelong resident of the North Country and has lived in the town of Chesterfield for over 25 years.
John was the deputy mayor of the Village of Keeseville for many years. In that position, John was actively involved in many of the projects in the village, including the Veterans Park Memorial and the JC Recreational Park for the children of Chesterfield.
In addition, John has given much of his time voluntarily to make the village of Keeseville and the town of Chesterfield a better place in which to live.
John is one of the most honest and hard-working people that I have ever met in my life. If you need help John will be there. If you have a question, John will get the answer. He is a person who will not make judgments until he gets all the facts. As a person in government, John would be the kind of person that we absolutely need.
John is married and has two children . His wife, Cindy, is an owner of Keeseville Kids Cove, and together they provide many hours of volunteer service for the community.
John has the interests of people in the town. He is concerned about their issues, their problems, their ideas, and their comments. He will work diligently to make sure that all constituents of Chesterfield are represented in the best possible way. He is conscientious, fair-minded and works harder than any person I have ever met.
A vote for John Casey will be a vote well worth it. I highly support his candidacy.
CHRIS KELLY
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: As a United States Army veteran, I’m embarrassed being represented by Elise Stefanik in Congress.
She shows a lack of concern about the military. She was with President Trump at Fort Drum when he was signing the John McCain National Defense Authorization Act.
Neither she nor President Trump mentioned Senator McCain’s name during the ceremony. She has supported President Trump in spite of his attacks on the military, his calling service men and veterans “losers” and “suckers.”
She never talks about the $3.8 billion and $7.2 billion transferred from the military defense budget, intended for improvements to military infrastructure, instead would be used to build the useless border wall. By ignoring the Russians putting bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan, she continued to support President Trump, hoping that he would guide her in her future political ambitions.
Serving your country in defense of U.S. citizens is a job of honor. Every time a soldier puts on their uniform, their body straightens and his or her pulse increases.
Proud to be an American. Proud to be an Army veteran. Vote for Tedra Cobb.
PRESTON JENKINS JR.
Town of Moreau
TO THE EDITOR: We would like to take this opportunity to endorse our friend, Wendell Hughes, who is running for Area 8 legislator.
Having worked with Wendell at Moriah Shock, I observed him to be a very thorough, dedicated and detail-oriented person.
Any task he was asked to do, he did so enthusiastically and timely.
As a county legislator, I know he would carry out his legislative duties with same vim and vigor he displayed when we worked together.
He is a stickler for detail and is thorough to the utmost degree. Wendell is very approachable and friendly, and everybody will be well served by him.
Please vote for Wendell; you won't be disappointed.
KATHY and GARY DECELLE
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Elise may Back the Blue but she doesn’t back you.
Perhaps you have seen the recent lawn signs which say that Elise backs the blue. Indeed, she may back the blue, but she doesn’t back you.
All you have to do is look at Stefanik’s donors to see who she really supports. According to opensecrets.org, 92.8 percent of Stefanik’s 2020 funding comes from outside of New York State District 21, the district she is supposed to represent. Over 75 percent of her contributions come from outside of New York.
Stefanik’s top industry supporters are securities and investments, lawyers and law firms and insurance companies. In fact, three of the top ten contributors to Stefanik’s 2020 campaign were financial, insurance and real estate contributors. She has taken well over $1,000,000 from those sectors.
So when Elise votes on your healthcare, is she concerned about your well being or one of her top contributors, Blue Cross/Blue Shield?
Tedra Cobb, however, does not take corporate PAC money. Tedra Cobb is voting for you, not the corporations that put Stefanik in office. Tedra Cobb will vote for your best interest, not Wall Street’s interest. Tedra Cobb will vote for what’s best for you, not corporate America and their lawyers.
So while Stefanik claims to represent the 21st District in New York, it’s quite clear that is not the case. Let Stefanik know that you know where her allegiance really lies; vote for Tedra Cobb.
SUSAN NOLDE
Bloomingdale
TO THE EDITOR: I came from a proud Republican family in a largely Republican town. I have an old newspaper clipping of my dad handing out “I like Ike” buttons at the train station near my childhood home.
However, my parents, who were both WWII veterans, aren’t alive to see what Trump has done to the Republican Party. My question is not “why would anyone be a Republican?” I firmly believe we need conservative views and voices. I also believe we need liberal views and voices. It’s what makes America such a great country. Most of us are somewhere in between on different issues anyway.
Why are Republicans allowing Donald Trump to shred the party of Abe Lincoln, our first Republican president? And why isn’t our elected Republican representative, Elise Stefanik, doing more to represent us other than doing occasional public appearances and issuing many press releases?
Look back at Ms. Stefanik’s years in office. People in our area begged her to hold town halls and actually listen to our needs and concerns. She never even lived in our district until her third term.
Elise came into office claiming she was part of a young, new Republican wave, saying she would reach across the aisle. That certainly hasn’t happened. Elise follows Donald Trump around like a dog after a bone.
I wish Republicans would take their party back. Stop letting sycophants like Donald Trump and Elise Stefanik hijack it. The past three terms have shown us that Elise’s focus is on moving up the political ladder in Washington D.C., not her constituents.
Time for someone new. My vote is for Tedra Cobb. She has more relevant experience and I believe she is truly invested in the North Country’s future, unlike Elise Stefanik.
JOANNE ARMSTRONG
Glens Falls
TO THE EDITOR: I find it ironic that the president ignores the warnings and advice of scientists on masks and proper COVID protection protocols.
Then, when he becomes infected, he runs to science and takes all the possible treatments developed by scientists. It should be noted, the treatments available to the president are not available to Joe or Sall” American. He does not care about you, only your vote and he will say anything to get it. Sadly, it’s too late for many of you, but if you haven’t already, don’t drink his Kool-Aid.
Think of your own life, have you ever seen a doctor? Did you follow their advice, or did you just listen to someone with no medical background who had a hunch about how to cure your illness?
This is how the current administration is running the country, on hunches rather than proven science and we are all suffering for it.
ANDREW SAJOR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing in support of Scott Beebie and his desire to become the mayor of the City of Plattsburgh.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Scott for several years; together we served as coaches for Plattsburgh High School’s varsity bowling team.
As a retired police lieutenant, Scott genuinely cares about this community and takes a wonderful interest in our youth. He volunteered his time as a bowling coach, a position he filled with patience, integrity, and empathy. He always inspired the students to put forth their best effort and taught them the true meaning of teamwork.
Scott is an extraordinary problem solver, and always brings energy, confidence and enthusiasm to even the most complex situations. New challenges don’t intimidate Scott, they inspire him. His excellent interpersonal skills allow him to connect with people of all ages. He leads with compassion and kindness and never misses an opportunity to help others. I know few people with his drive, attention to detail, and positive demeanor.
I am certain that Scott would make a positive impact on the city of Plattsburgh, and I am proud to be linked with him both professionally and personally. Scott would be a tremendous asset to this community that we love, and I recommend him without reservation.
VICTORIA MCMILLAN
Morrisonville
TO THE EDITOR: Even for those of us that do not reside in the city of Plattsburgh, its economic health, resources, amenities, and opportunities for recreation and cultural experiences are important to all of us that live in Clinton County.
I had the honor of serving as a Clinton County legislator for 13 years and during that time I learned how critical it is for all of our governmental entities to work together to assure that our whole community is the best it can be.
It is for these reasons that I would like to see Chris Rosenquest as the next mayor for the City of Plattsburgh.
Chris grew up in Plattsburgh but left the area after graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh in 2000 to explore new opportunities just like many of our young people do. However, he returned to Plattsburgh in 2013 to live, work and raise a family. While living in other places, he gained the knowledge of what other communities offer, how they operate and what works and what does not work. I know he will bring that knowledge and perspective to the city of Plattsburgh
I had the opportunity to work with Chris when I was asked to temporarily come back to the legislature in 2016 to fill the vacated seat for Area 4. Chris was instrumental in creating an Economic Development Committee in his first year on the legislature and continues to serve on that committee as well as being chair in 2016, 2017, and 2020. He has also chaired the County Finance Committee in 2018 and 2019. He has taken his position as a legislator seriously and professionally and it was a pleasure working with him.
Although I can’t vote for him because I live in the town of Plattsburgh, I ask that you consider voting for Chris Rosenquest for mayor of the City of Plattsburgh. Thank you and stay safe.
SARA ROWDEN
Cumberland Head
TO THE EDITOR: More citizens groups, LLCs and lawsuits have been formed against the City of Plattsburgh councilors' decisions than ever before.
People have spoken out and the councilors, while feigning interest, continue on with their projects and new laws without paying any attention to what the citizens want. When many people show up against a new proposed law, while a handful of people are for it, the City Council pays no attention and votes for it. When a large group is against a new proposal that should be their sign. When I spoke before the Common Council I was told not to ask any questions.
During a session with the public when it came time for a vote, the mayor and City Council jumped up and went into a back room to discuss it. Where was the concern for the Open Meetings Law.
Mike Kelly has his own agenda and it has nothing to do with what the majority of the voters want. He states, along with Patrick McFarlin, that litigation is common. Really. We have never observed so much common litigation in this city in the last 50 years. Kelly dismisses anyone with disdain who disagrees with his views.
The City of Plattsburgh is a business; however, I do not think it should interfere with private business. We have a mayoral candidate who touts his business background to run for public office. The public should check on his track record on the failures of those businesses. When he won his primary in his first interview in the Press-Republican he invented a rental housing crisis. Check Craigslist and you will find in the Plattsburgh area approximately 300 rentals available at any one time.
These councilors have forgotten that they work for the voters. Not the other way around.
JACK BILOW
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I have known Wendell Hughes for over 30 years.
He is kind, honest and hard working. As a small business owner, it's important to me to know I can reach out with any concerns I may have. Wendell takes the time to get to know people and the issues they may face.
He recognizes and understands the need to promote fiscal responsibility and spending during these uncertain times. He will work tirelessly to ensure a better and stronger North Country. His years of dedication to this community make him an excellent choice to be our next county legislator for Area 8.
I proudly support Wendell Hughes.
KERRY TAYLOR
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: In my capacity as director of the Zone 9 Plattsburgh Police Academy for the past 16 years, I was afforded the opportunity to work with Scott Beebie. During those years Scott often assumed the role of assistant director of the academy, which has included recruits from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, as well as members of the Akwesasne Tribal Police.
Additionally, he undertook the teaching of a number of the academy curriculum sessions, which are mandated by the state of New York. In each of those endeavors he strove to instill the concept of achieving success through hard work, professionalism and respect, all of which are part of his core philosophy.
Many times I also sought out Scott to be a guest speaker at Criminal Justice classes I taught at Clinton Community College; he graciously made himself available and generously shared his policing experiences. As a police officer, Lt. Beebie took to heart the motto of "To Serve and Protect" and worked to reach a rapport with those whom he encountered on a daily basis.
Whether working with the academy recruits or sharing his lessons learned with the college students, he underscored their need to do the same.
Simply put, Scott cares about people, family and his community, which he has repeatedly shown with his honesty and compassion. If elected, Scott Beebie will do an excellent job as mayor and will work tirelessly for the residents of the city of Plattsburgh; he deserves your vote.
RON SANTOR
Plattsburgh
