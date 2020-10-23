TO THE EDITOR: Stonewalling Stefanik: From late June through September, I submitted over a dozen questions to Elise Stefanik via her congressional website. All were ignored.
Here are four of those questions. 1) Speaking of the coronavirus at the Trump rally in Tulsa on June 20, the president stated that he “told my people to slow the testing down, please ... when you do testing to that extent, you are going to find more people, more cases.” Do you agree with this statement? Please explain.
2) Regarding intelligence reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked fighters to kill U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan, President Trump tweeted on July 1 that these reports were “just another made up fake news tale told only to damage me and the Republican Party.” Do you agree with Trump’s assessment? If not, are you willing to tell him publicly that he is wrong and this matter should be thoroughly investigated?
3) In early July President Trump stated that “against every law of society and nature, our children are taught in school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes but that were villains.” Do you agree with President Trump? Are children in the 21st Congressional District of New York being taught to “hate their own country?” If you do, please provide specific examples of where these hate America lessons are being taught?
4) At a Nevada campaign rally on Sept. 12, Donald Trump stated “now I can be really vicious.” Do you agree that during these trying times with so much suffering, death and uncertainty it’s appropriate for the president to be “really vicious?” Please explain.
Elise Stefanik has repeatedly demonstrated she has no leadership qualities and is nothing more than a lap-dog Trump loyalist.
GEORGE BRYJAK
Bloomingdale
TO THE EDITOR: My constitutional rights were temporarily stolen.
After the tragic death of George Floyd, I purchased a Black Lives Matter flag to show that I am an ally of the movement and outrage concerning the murders of Mr. Floyd and other Black Americans in America. After flying my flag on the street frontage of my home, where I also fly an American flag, some of my neighbors decided to counter my display by flying Thin Blue Line and Thin Green Line flags. I wasn’t angered by these counter displays, in fact I said to a family member, “that is what freedom of speech is all about.”
This healthy exercise of free speech continued in my neighborhood and of course others displayed lawn signs of candidates they support in the upcoming election. Recently I discovered that a thief had trespassed onto my property and had stolen my Black Lives Matter flag; obviously I was very angry and felt violated.
I have been contemplating how to react to this crime: my options included calling the New York State Police and reporting the crime or buying another flag and a security camera. I don’t know who committed this crime but I am 99.9 percent positive it was a supporter of the racist that currently resides in the White House and who has unfortunately used his position to spread hate and criminal actions such as this and much worse across our nation.
I decided to send campaign contributions to candidates Harrison of South Carolina and McGrath of Kentucky so they can defeat Senators Graham and McConnell, instead of buying another flag and a security camera. Ridding the Senate of those lackeys of the most blatantly corrupt and incompetent president in American history is more important to the cause of reestablishing our constitutional rights.
So my message to whoever the thief was is you may have won this battle, but honest, freedom loving Americans will win the war at the ballot box and reinstate one of our most sacred rights, freedom of speech.
PROF. THOMAS MANDEVILLE
Plattsburgh
