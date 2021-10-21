TO THE EDITOR: I would like to congratulate Jimmy Carter, owner of Plattsburgh Boat Basin and leassor of the City Marina, and his very competent crew for an outstanding performance running both marinas last year and this year.
Led by Steve Zerges, the entire marina crew would go out of their way to attend to the needs of us slip renters and all the boaters arriving from other areas on Lake Champlain.
No matter the weather conditions, no matter all the other challenges of operating a typical marina, Steve Zerges and his crew was always there to solve the problems that typically arise with boats coming and going always in need of something, be it simply to successfully dock safely without boat or crew injury with wild winds blowing, or fuel fill-ups that require marina crew to climb aboard slippery decks to access fuel spouts, or perform holding-tank pump-outs without spillage, or effecting various repairs so as to keep the various vessels sea worthy.
Although the fishing tournaments typically obstruct us slip renters from accessing our boats, Jimmy and Steve worked out a way to get the tournament people to allow slip renters some access to their boats during the tournaments. This was a very big accomplishment, as in years past tournament operators cared less about us slip owners who were completely denied access to our boats during the entire duration of the tournaments. Us slip renters were very much impressed and pleased that some access to our boats was finally achieved with the tournament operators.
Steve, Al, Pat, Liam, etc. were always where they were expected to be. Be it at the marina store, at the haul out slip, at the gas dock, helping an arriving boat to dock at their slip or finding them checking each slip for proper mooring line management, this crew worked seven days a week without breaks of any kind. This crew worked weekends, holidays, in bad weather etc. etc. and never flinched.
That’s reliability on a grand scale and exactly what us boaters absolutely require in order to operate successfully.
It is with sincerity I say thank you Plattsburgh Boat Basin and City Marina crew.
MEL FRECHETTE
Commander, USN, Ret.
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: The Town of Plattsburgh soccer program recently finished and it was a success. This year our program had 27 soccer teams that helped keep 344 youth active from August through the middle of October. Participants were taught the fundamentals of soccer during practices and were able to test their skills in friendly games against teams around the county.
There are many people out there who made great contributions towards the success of this program. We would like to thank all the families and youth who participated this year and followed all the new safety guidelines. Without you, our programs would not exist and we are grateful for all of you.
We would also like to thank all of the top coaches. The past two years, our coaches have taken on added challenges with new safety guidelines, but they all handled it perfectly. We thank them for making the program fun and enjoyable.
Thank you to Eric Barnes, Ashley Bateman, Krystal Benware, Krista Boule, Sophie Burdo, Debbie Burns, Camry Church, Rachel Combs, Ryan Culley, Larry Dearborn, Heather Dilley, Ben Hankins, Katie Kalluche, Jordy Kivett, Norm Lewis, Mika Mannix, Jessica Mathews, Amanda Maulding, C.J. Minchoff, Carrie Nutt, Christian Oest, Krysta Renadette, Kevin Riley, Rachelle Roberts, James St. Dennis and many assistant coaches who provided a fun, safe, and positive environment for children to learn about soccer.
I would also like to recognize all the sports officials who refereed our games this fall season. Many of them juggled school and their own sport schedule on top of officiating duties. They all did an excellent job as sports officials and should be recognized for their dedication and responsibility.
Thank you to Mason Brown, Joshua Burgin, Nicholas Clookey, Vincenzo Gallicchio Bailey Hewson, Benjamin Lambert, Brady Mannix, Grace McCasland, Sophie Miller, Sydney Myers, Kye Norcross, Kade Sellars, and Paigle Ubl.
I hope to see you all back next year.
ERIN PANGBORN
Recreation Program Coordinator
Town of Plattsburgh
