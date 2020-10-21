TO THE EDITOR: The League of Women Voters of the North Country is encouraging everyone to exercise their right to vote.
The 2020 fall elections are rapidly approaching. There are three ways to cast your ballot: you can vote in-person on Election Day, Nov. 3, at your polling place; you can vote by absentee ballot; you can early vote from Oct. 24 until Nov. 1.
New York state has developed a new Electronic Absentee Ballot Application Portal. To request your ballot, go to absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov or contact your local County Board of Elections. One of the excuse options you may choose is: “Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19).”
Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by the Board of Elections by Nov. 10. Please note that mailed absentee ballots without a postmark must be received by Wednesday, Nov. 4, to be counted. You may also return your completed absentee ballot to a drop box located at the Board of Elections.
In Clinton County, early voting is at the Clinton County Government Center in Plattsburgh. The hours are: Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 to 5; and Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their website is clintoncountygov.com/boe.
In Essex County, early voting is at the Essex County Public Safety Building in Lewis. Hours are: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday and Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.; and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more voter and election information, visit VOTE411.org.
Your vote is your voice; be heard.
SUZY JOHNSON
LWV of the North Country
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Today's demands from the Elise Stefanik campaign are a new low, even for a campaign that has specialized in name calling, exaggerating her record while skewering her opponent's record to try to make her look at best negligent and, if at all possible, criminal.
She is portraying Tedra Cobb in the same manner as Elise's idol, Donald Trump, uses to characterize any and all opponents. He and Elise demand apologies for any perceived slights and never apologize for their own behavior.
Tedra Cobb' s campaign has taken the high ground, challenging Elise for failing to support our troops in word and deed, voting against issues important to women, supporting a Trump move to pack the Supreme Court with a hastily appointed candidate who will undoubtedly rule to do away with a woman's right to control her body, rule to do away with the right to marry the person you love, and leave millions of people without healthcare when they need it most.
The list goes on and on of her betrayal of North Country constituents.To imply that Tedra should apologize for comments unfavorable to Elise or the president is ridiculous. She is responsible only for those who speak officially for her campaign and they have behaved with remarkable restraint given Elise's venom. We deserve a much better representative for our district. Tedra would be a breath of fresh air.
Tedra will represent all of us, not just those she hides behind at her unannounced rallies and screened town halls by phone, used long before COVID.
KATHIE LABOMBARD
Keeseville
TO THE EDITOR: Are you familiar with the expression, “what’s good for the goose, is good for the gander?” Well, our City Council would have us believe that what’s good for all the rest of Plattsburgh need not apply to the city.
All the rules and regulations in place to make Plattsburgh a good spot to live can be ignored, as long as it’s the city doing a project. The city has introduced law P-4 during the Oct. 1 Common Council meeting.
Basically, it says you and I will have to get our plans approved by the Building Inspector’s Office, the Planning Board, and the Zoning Board. But if the city submits the plans, no matter how good or how bad, their project does not have to be reviewed and approved by the boards.
Does this strike you as fair? It’s certainly not fair to local developers, nor to residents of the city. Why does the city get to ignore rules that the rest of us must adhere to?
The rules are designed to give consideration to parties other than the applicant. So the city is basically saying, we don’t need to take anyone else into consideration, we can do as we please. Seems to me the Common Council is flipping all of us the bird and the least we can do is return the favor by voting out the arrogant buggers.
JOAN JANSON
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: As a registered Democrat for 35 years, I cannot understand the behavior of the new left and her supporters.
An inspiring, intelligent and dedicated young woman, trying to represent,conservative and liberal people, our men and woman in the service, and all our men and woman in the Blue. That’s just the start of what she has done for the North Country.
How dare she try and advance her own career, totally respect her boss and the people, businesses and farms of the North Country. How can anyone call another human being a coward.
I apologize for them.
JOSEPH REED
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: Our pandemic death toll is more than 200,000 Americans and where do you think Donald Trump is? On his golf course.
He couldn't care less about the American lives; he said,"let's try swallowing some disinfectant, maybe that will work."
Now he disparages me and all of the veterans who fought and died for our country by saying that we are all "losers" and "suckers" because we fought for our country. Yes, he did say that, no matter how he tries to deny it.
He would not go into military service because he couldn't scam any money from serving; his whole life is about screwing people. If you don't know that he is a pathological liar by now, I pity you. His mantra is "lie and deny"; he has done it all of his miserable life. He may be able to lie his way to his supporters, but he can't con me.
Donald Trump is interested in only himself and money. Screw everyone else. If you don't believe me, check on all the people he screwed during his life: contractors, suppliers, architects, workers; check it out and learn what a miserable person he is.
Remember, a vote for Trump is a vote for Stefanik.
Elect a businessman and he will solve all our problems? Remember Herbert Hoover? He was a businessman; what happened? During his term, the market crashed and we had the Great Depression. Elect a businessman?
Thank God for Franklin Roosevelt, who beat Hoover in a landslide.
JOE DEMARCO
Jay
TO THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my concern over an article in your newspaper regarding the City of Plattsburgh’s Common Council agreement to submit an application for a $750,000 Community Development Block Grant for the Samuel F. Vilas Home to expand to a 122-bed facility.
My mother is a resident at a nursing home and currently receives super care. And most importantly, my mother feels her care is exemplary.
My concern is what will happen when this facility begins to compete with nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the city for staff, primarily CNAs. They are the back bone of these organizations.
Obtaining staff for these positions is challenging and we do not know the impact this expansion will have on the already difficult task of finding employees. I don’t believe the council thought about this when they made their decision. The demand created and the lack of supply for staff could have a devastating effect on all facilities in the city. It could then decrease the quality of care across the board resulting in a negative effect for the community.
This expansion will only exacerbate the problem of staffing. I sincerely hope these concerns are considered.
HAILA CONANT
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: An upside to the requirement to wear a mask during COVID season is that cashiers no longer lick a finger before counting change.
DENNIS HARRISON
Rouses Point
TO THE EDITOR: As voters approach the ballot box next month, I hope many consider William “Bill” Fisher for Clinton County Area 8 legislator.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Bill and his wife, Nancy, through their employment at SUNY Plattsburgh and have witnessed Bill’s involvement in community events and issues of local interest.
Bill is currently endorsed on the Republican line and registered as an independent, but don’t let political affiliation deter you, Bill is a great candidate no matter your voting party. He is dedicated, organized, well-schooled on the issues, and a real go-getter.
Born in Canada and now a United States citizen, Bill also has a great deal of business experience and his bilingual ability in French and English is well suited for the North Country Area.
On Tuesday, Nov. 3, please consider voting William “Bill” Fisher for Clinton County Area 8 Legislator. He has the skills and traits to be successful to the benefit of all in Clinton County.
DARREN BARCOMB
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: If you are a veteran, a U.S. citizen trapped in another country trying to return home, if you or a member of your family requires Veterans Administration assistance or if you are a corrections or police officer or EMT personnel, you are extremely fortunate to have Elise Stefanik as your congresswoman.
If you need an important grant to secure broadband for your community, Elise Stefanik is who you want representing you in Congress.
If your community college is seeking additional funding for certain projects, be thankful your representative in Washington is Elise Stefanik.
If you or your family members are active duty dilitary, you could have no one more committed to the military and Fort Drum than Elise Stefanik.
How do I know and why am I writing this letter you may ask? Here’s my simple answer.
Elise Stefanik has been in Tupper Lake several times to deliver grant money, $200,000, for broadband expansion.
Elise Stefanik has assisted veterans with all types of concerns and helped a veteran in Tupper Lake access the Choice Program and have a surgical procedure paid for by the VA, at the Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake, rather than traveling hundreds of miles to a VA hospital.
Elise personally called me several times, successfully assisting a Tri-Lakes resident to return home after being stranded overseas during the COVID crisis.
Congresswoman Stefanik has broadened the operations at Fort Drum by expanding the defense designation of Fort Drum as an East Coast Missile Defense Site.
Elise Stefanik is doing what a member of Congress should do: serve and represent her district.
Elise Stefanik has earned our vote.
PAUL MAROUN
Mayor of the Village of Tupper Lake
Franklin County Legislator
TO THE EDITOR: The suspended Newman Center Film Series is going on indefinite tour.
Inactive since March 7, its inaugural reboot will be at City Well, home of Chapter One Coffee, 30 City Hall Place, on Halloween night, Oct. 31.
I will host a diabolical double-feature from the Hammer House of Horror, starting with “Dracula Has Risen from the Grave,” followed by its sequel, “Taste the Blood of Dracula,” both starring the greatest Dracula actor ever, Christopher Lee.
My usual sidekicks for spooky showings and literal skeleton crew, Morticia and Mortimer, will help greet prospective victims, er, attendees and co-introduce the screenings, the first of which will be good ol’-fashioned reel-to-reel celluloid projection.
The second will be digital projection). Open to all free of charge, with donations welcome. Please note: due to COVID-19 restrictions, this event can accommodate a maximum of 25 guests at any given time. In other words, first come, first served; apologies in advance for any inconvenience.
Showtime is 7:15 p.m. If we’ve already drawn a capacity crowd for the first half of the program by the time you arrive, check in with us for the second half, set to begin at 9:15 p.m.; you never know.
Oh, and free refreshments available throughout the event.
ANDY MACDOUGALL
Plattsburgh
TO THE EDITOR: I don't like presidents who contract COVID and announce it was their own personal blessing from God.
Do you think God would give Donald Trump COVID so he could up his chances for the sympathy vote. Let's ask Donald if he claims another personal blessing, bone spurs, so he could be exempt.
My friends were in Vietnam, while he was partying and creating connections with all the low life's he would later bring into public service to run our country.
My friends returned, often with battle fatigue or missing limbs.
Two Marines returned to Plattsburgh on the same day. One being my cousin, Private First Class Robert Wallace.
They were returned in flag draped coffins.
Will you vote for Donald Trump, who called them losers?
The man respects nothing.
LINDA LAMARCHE HARWOOD
Plattsburgh
